Estimated values
2015 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$17,300
|$19,474
|Clean
|$14,594
|$16,577
|$18,615
|Average
|$13,295
|$15,131
|$16,897
|Rough
|$11,997
|$13,685
|$15,179
Estimated values
2015 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,050
|$16,088
|$18,229
|Clean
|$13,452
|$15,415
|$17,425
|Average
|$12,255
|$14,071
|$15,817
|Rough
|$11,058
|$12,727
|$14,209
Estimated values
2015 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,771
|$14,788
|$16,897
|Clean
|$12,227
|$14,170
|$16,152
|Average
|$11,139
|$12,934
|$14,661
|Rough
|$10,051
|$11,699
|$13,171