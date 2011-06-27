Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,770
|$3,712
|$4,221
|Clean
|$2,527
|$3,387
|$3,852
|Average
|$2,041
|$2,738
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,555
|$2,088
|$2,375
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon Fleet Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,871
|$4,582
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,532
|$4,181
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,855
|$3,379
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,177
|$2,577
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon Fleet 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,977
|$4,466
|$5,271
|Clean
|$2,716
|$4,076
|$4,810
|Average
|$2,194
|$3,294
|$3,888
|Rough
|$1,671
|$2,513
|$2,966
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,702
|$5,130
|$5,903
|Clean
|$3,377
|$4,681
|$5,387
|Average
|$2,727
|$3,784
|$4,354
|Rough
|$2,077
|$2,886
|$3,321
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,176
|$4,410
|$5,078
|Clean
|$2,897
|$4,024
|$4,633
|Average
|$2,340
|$3,253
|$3,745
|Rough
|$1,783
|$2,481
|$2,856