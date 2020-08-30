Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

***S MODEL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE, LOADED.........................2017 PORSCHE MACAN S, TWIN TURBO V6, VOLCANO GREY METALLIC WITH A BLACK/GARNET RED LEATHER INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT AND MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PARKTRONIC, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH STAGGERED ALLOY WHEELS WITH PIRELLI TIRES

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AB2A50HLB10916

Stock: MAX17714

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-12-2020