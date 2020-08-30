Porsche SUVs for Sale Near Me
- 19,747 miles19 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,000$7,508 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan GTS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AG2A52HLB55051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,824 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,994$7,298 Below Market
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A27GKA38318
Stock: 201841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,294 miles3 mi away
$37,490$4,996 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Sterling / Direct Car Buying - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A22GKA37092
Stock: 123222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 44,094 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,995$5,535 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***S MODEL, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, BOSE, LOADED.........................2017 PORSCHE MACAN S, TWIN TURBO V6, VOLCANO GREY METALLIC WITH A BLACK/GARNET RED LEATHER INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL PADDLE SHIFTERS, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT AND MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PARKTRONIC, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH STAGGERED ALLOY WHEELS WITH PIRELLI TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A50HLB10916
Stock: MAX17714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-12-2020
- 2,608 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,999$4,051 Below Market
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PORSCHE MACAN WITH NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS (FRONT & REAR), PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY INCL SIRI, SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT, 18" MACAN S WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A5XLLB08988
Stock: NLLB08988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 9,540 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$70,098$5,906 Below Market
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*ONE OWNER MACAN TURBO WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, PORSCHE CONNECT PLUS, SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, SEAT VENTILATION, LANE KEEP ASSIST AND LANE CHANGE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A56JLB70273
Stock: MJLB70273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 79,804 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,498$3,620 Below Market
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A24ELA96717
Stock: C00732B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 33,909 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$42,500$5,235 Below Market
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A20GLA93927
Stock: B10030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 4,908 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$52,799$3,537 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-90-day FIRST PAYMENT DEFERRAL with approved credit!-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Bose Sound System**Rear Backup Camera**Navigation System**Panoramic Moonroof**Premium Package Plus**LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)**Surround View Camera System**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Roof Rails in High Gloss Black**Steering Wheel Heating**Porsche Crest on Headrests (front)Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* 111 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A53LLB00876
Stock: UP23346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 1,800 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,999$3,394 Below Market
Porsche Bethesda - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PORSCHE MACAN WITH NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE CHANGE ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY INCL SIRI, SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT, 19" MACAN DESIGN WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!*MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A FACTORY TRAINED PORSCHE TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. YOU WON'T FIND A MORE MASSIVE SELECTION IN BETHESDA, POTOMAC. WASHINGTON DC, SILVER SPRING AND ROCKVILLE THAN PORSCHE BETHESDA'S INVENTORY. AT YOUR CONVENIENCE, WE WILL BE PLEASED TO SCHEDULE A TEST-DRIVE OF ANY NEW PORSCHE MODEL. PLEASE CONTACT US VIA PHONE OR AT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MODELS THAT SET YOUR IMAGINATION AFIRE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A59LLB07007
Stock: NLLB07007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 5,672 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,329$1,703 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Premium Package Plus**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Surround View Cameras**Steering Wheel Heating**18" Macan S Wheels**Apple CarPlay including Siri**BOSE Surround Sound System**Front & Rear Heated Seats**Front Seat Ventilation,**Panoramic Roof System**Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A50LLB04156
Stock: UP23424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- certified
2018 Porsche Macan30,001 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,751$3,574 Below Market
Porsche of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
-Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home-COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY for VA, MD, DC & PA-Complete your entire purchase at home with Penske Preferred Purchase**Porsche Approved Certified Full Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty**Detailed Service Records Available**Porsche Maintenance Completely Up-To-Date**Premium Package Plus**Navigation System**Lane Change Assist (LCA)**Trailer hitch without tow ball**Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/PDLS**BOSE Surround Sound System**Front & Rear Heated Seats**Front Seat Ventilation**Panoramic Roof System**Porsche Entry & DriveRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.ALL PRICES ARE NOT INCLUSIVE OF STATE TAXES, TAGS AND $695 DEALER PROCESSING FEE. PORSCHE OF TYSONS IS WASHINGTON DC AREA'S #1 PORSCHE DEALER AND A PROUD MEMBER OF THE PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Porsche Macan with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A50JLB04414
Stock: UP23395
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 30,662 miles19 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,500$5,274 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AG2A54HLB52295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,042 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995$2,975 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***V8 GTS, PANO ROOF, LOADED.....................2013 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS, CLASSIC SILVER WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, SUEDE STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER TAILGATE, FRONT & REAR PARKTRONIC SENSORS, TINTED GLASS, REAR SPOILER, RED CALIPERS, 20 INCH WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD2A28DLA71647
Stock: MAX18538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 11,349 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,500$201 Below Market
Jim Coleman Cadillac - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2AY2KDA07141
Stock: CT370A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 38,087 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$40,995$1,187 Below Market
Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A25HKA81430
Stock: LP13590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 8,759 miles25 mi away
$68,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $90,180.00, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo 400HP, Premium Plus PKG, Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, Panorama Roof, Navigation, Surround View Cameras, Heated & A/c Ventilated Front Seats, Porsche Lane Keep Assist & Lane Change Assist & so much more........... 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo *Jet Black Metallic ($690) Exterior and Agate Grey ($1,880) Interior *ONLY 8,759 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $90,180.00 *Premium PKG Plus ($3,590): -Automatically Dimming Outside Mirrors -Automatically Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror -Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Lane Change Assist (LCA) -Panoramic Roof System -Front Seat Ventilation -Porsche Entry & Drive *Air Suspension ($1,385) *Trailer Hitch without tow ball ($650) *Seat Heating (Front & Rear) ($525) *Bi-Xenon Headlight in Black ,Porsche Dynamic Light Sy. ($630): -Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) *Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish ($160) *ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Surround View ($1,190) *Seat Belts in Agate Grey ($500) *Connect Plus ($1,300) - 3.6L Twin Turbo V6 400HP Engine - 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) -19" Wheels -BOSE Surround Sound System *Still Under Full Factory Warranty *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A56HLB60109
Stock: 20763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,245 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$45,980$905 Below Market
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Macan S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A58HLB20660
Stock: 20981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.