Estimated values
2001 GMC Yukon SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,677
|$3,097
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,444
|$2,834
|Average
|$1,368
|$1,979
|$2,309
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,514
|$1,783
Estimated values
2001 GMC Yukon Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,663
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,431
|$2,805
|Average
|$1,382
|$1,969
|$2,285
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,506
|$1,765
Estimated values
2001 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$3,163
|$3,708
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,889
|$3,393
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,339
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,188
|$1,789
|$2,135