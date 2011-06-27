Vehicle overview

As most any owner of a full-size, truck-based SUV can tell you, average vehicular thirst of 15 mpg or less is a sad fact of life. But it doesn't have to be that way, as the 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid (and its Chevy Tahoe Hybrid twin) is rated at 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. And little sacrifice is made in terms of passenger or trailer-toting capacities. Other than the hybrid powertrain, the Yukon Hybrid is functionally little different from a standard Yukon. So you still get a powerful V8, the ability to transport up to eight people and a towing capacity of up to 6,200 pounds.

To achieve this level of fuel efficiency in a near-3-ton SUV, the Yukon's 6.0-liter V8 engine is paired with a hybrid system that features two 60-kilowatt electric motors packaged within the transmission. If that sounds complex, well, that's because it is. It is essentially two transmissions inside one. For light load conditions there's a continuously variable drive unit, while a standard four-speed fixed-gear type takes over when load demands increase.

Thanks to this engineering prowess, the Yukon Hybrid can (under low-load conditions) move up to 25 mph solely under electric power, a feat that allows it to earn its impressive city fuel economy rating of 20 mpg. That's about 50 percent higher than what a standard Yukon 2WD with the 6.2-liter V8 rates (14 mpg city). Of course, all that hardware adds weight, so to minimize the gain, this GMC sports several aluminum body parts and even the front seats have been slimmed down. Sadly, the heavy and awkward-to-remove third-row seats didn't take part in the diet.

It's all well and good that the 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid cuts down on fuel expense and the consumption of a finite resource, but that doesn't necessarily make for a strong economic argument. Priced in the mid-$50,000 range when new, the Hybrid costs considerably more than a non-hybrid Yukon. More to the point, you're looking at a huge premium over a lighter and better-handling crossover SUV that offers similar passenger/cargo space and fuel efficiency. And then there's the Yukon Hybrid's heavy and complex powertrain to consider.

So, unless you really need the 2013 GMC Yukon Hybrid's significant towing capabilities, a full-size crossover like the 2013 Ford Flex, 2013 GMC Acadia or 2013 Mazda CX-9 is likely a better choice. There's also the Toyota Highlander Hybrid (it's not as brawny, but it's cheaper and more fuel-efficient) or smaller but similarly priced diesel-powered three-row crossovers like the Audi Q7 TDI and BMW X5 xDrive 35d that provide greater fuel efficiency and a superior driving experience.