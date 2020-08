Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas

Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2013 Mazda Mazda CX-9! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: front and rear air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and power seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TB2CA0D0405263

Stock: G4739A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020