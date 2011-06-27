Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Greta truck
This has been a great truck. One person wrote that his wouldn't tow, but he had the 6 cylinder. Why someone would not buy a V8 for towing is beyond me. My 5.3 has been flawless and I often tow a boat, motor, and trailer weighing 7000 lb and the G38 locking differential has allowed me to get up any boat ramp. I added a K&N cold air intake and Gibson cat back exhaust and get 22 MPG on the interstate and and 28 at 55 MPH.
Weak drive train
Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again.
Used Cowboy Cadallic
The crew cab option means you have a short bed. If you want to haul something the size of a sheet of plywood, you have to have the tail gate down. Since this vehicle has a 6 liter engine it gets lousy gas mileage but it will pull 8000# with no problems.
GMC Sierra 1500
I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.
2nd GM truck
I started with a 99 Chevy Z71 that I drove 200k miles and beyond it's last leg so I traded it in for this GMC Crew 2WD with the 5.3 L. I was disappointed with the extended travel in the front suspension and huge turn radius. It's great on long trips for comfort, but gas mileage averages around 14 in the city and 16 on the highway. It feels real solid until you tow ANYTHING more than 500 #'s, it struggles over 55 mph with shifting a lot, due to lack of torque. The steering pops and clunks like my 99' did, the same for the rear-end chirp on start/stops. Bad design still being used from 99, that's just annoying. I like the comfort and prefer cloth over leather on long trips and in hot Texas.
