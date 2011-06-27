Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Greta truck Alan , 04/03/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This has been a great truck. One person wrote that his wouldn't tow, but he had the 6 cylinder. Why someone would not buy a V8 for towing is beyond me. My 5.3 has been flawless and I often tow a boat, motor, and trailer weighing 7000 lb and the G38 locking differential has allowed me to get up any boat ramp. I added a K&N cold air intake and Gibson cat back exhaust and get 22 MPG on the interstate and and 28 at 55 MPH. Report Abuse

Weak drive train Hwy363 , 09/19/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Not a bad truck until the warranty was up. Before then, the only thing to go wrong was the rear door latch adjustment. It worked well in winter (western Canada), got great highway mileage and was reasonably comfortable. For the past two years the following have gone wrong: transmission replaced at 65K, 4WD position sensor replaced three times, tie rods twice, front hubs once. My mileage is 4/5 highway / 1/5 gravel. Its never been driven hard and has had very little mountain driving. Fit and finish are not great but not bad either. Accessories still all work. I bought the truck after having an Olds Alero and Saturn Ion (both had serious drive train issues). I won't buy anything from GM again.

Used Cowboy Cadallic Edward A. Brown, Jr. , 12/30/2017 4dr Crew Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The crew cab option means you have a short bed. If you want to haul something the size of a sheet of plywood, you have to have the tail gate down. Since this vehicle has a 6 liter engine it gets lousy gas mileage but it will pull 8000# with no problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GMC Sierra 1500 gmcgfx , 07/28/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a GMC Sierra I bought second-hand with the optional GFX package. I really like the extra exterior/interior features such as two tone paint, stripe on the side, carbon fibre dash, white gauges etc. At first the 4WD did not work, however after a quick cleaning of the connection from the wire bundle to the solenoid on the side of the transfer case, I have had no problems. It came with the 5.3L aluminum block engine and pulls quite hard. Tow/Haul mode is great for uphill towing. The cab had an annoying grinding noise which was quickly remedied with some hockey tape on the cab door latches. Overall, a great work truck and daily driver.