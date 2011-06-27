Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,190
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,190
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.9 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4225 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1875 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length205.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,190
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,190
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
