Used 2012 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

2012 Tuxedo Black SHO jim920 , 10/12/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful The new SHO is a replacement vehicle for a '08 Lexus ES350. This car is a kick to drive. The car is lightning fast, with no turbo lag. The SHO is much more fun to drive than the Lexus ES series sedan. The steering is quicker and the car handles like a true sports sedan. I took delivery of the car three weeks ago and have logged 1700 miles on the odometer. The car averaged 27 MPG on a road trip from Denver to Albuquerque, NM. In town milage has been around 17 MPG.

Sure beats the Impala jverhoef , 09/17/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had Chevy's for the past 21 years. Absolutely Love this Taurus. Comfort, dual air, great sound, good mph. Love it

140K miles- one owner. read this one! mike Gooding , 01/08/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful What a pleasant surprise! I have been a honda/toyota fan, but for work went with the Taurus for size and 6 cylinders. To date, other than maintenance items, only the oxygen sensor went this week! 268 dollars for the repair. I am still on the original brakes! It is a very comfortable cruiser at highway speeds with plenty of punch to enter highway traffic. Only real drawback is the rake is so steep you drag the front plastic apron on every driveway. Oil changes are every 7500, with a blend, so about 70 dollars a change. Great value, good style, you really can't go wrong with this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Amazing car famof3kids , 11/22/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Definitely a hidden gem. Rides great, good full size car, very reliable, great MPG. Amazing tech for the price, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats, rear heated seats, USB, ipod connectivity, active cruise control is cool, auto windshield wipers and headlights.