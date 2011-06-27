  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

2012 Tuxedo Black SHO

jim920, 10/12/2011
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

The new SHO is a replacement vehicle for a '08 Lexus ES350. This car is a kick to drive. The car is lightning fast, with no turbo lag. The SHO is much more fun to drive than the Lexus ES series sedan. The steering is quicker and the car handles like a true sports sedan. I took delivery of the car three weeks ago and have logged 1700 miles on the odometer. The car averaged 27 MPG on a road trip from Denver to Albuquerque, NM. In town milage has been around 17 MPG.

Sure beats the Impala

jverhoef, 09/17/2013
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had Chevy's for the past 21 years. Absolutely Love this Taurus. Comfort, dual air, great sound, good mph. Love it

140K miles- one owner. read this one!

mike Gooding, 01/08/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

What a pleasant surprise! I have been a honda/toyota fan, but for work went with the Taurus for size and 6 cylinders. To date, other than maintenance items, only the oxygen sensor went this week! 268 dollars for the repair. I am still on the original brakes! It is a very comfortable cruiser at highway speeds with plenty of punch to enter highway traffic. Only real drawback is the rake is so steep you drag the front plastic apron on every driveway. Oil changes are every 7500, with a blend, so about 70 dollars a change. Great value, good style, you really can't go wrong with this one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing car

famof3kids, 11/22/2011
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Definitely a hidden gem. Rides great, good full size car, very reliable, great MPG. Amazing tech for the price, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats, rear heated seats, USB, ipod connectivity, active cruise control is cool, auto windshield wipers and headlights.

No Regrets...bigger is Better

Tony, 06/15/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have drove my limited for over 12,000 miles now. I went from an Accord to the Taurus because I wanted a more comfortable car for road trips. The seats are very comfortable and the large center console allows a nice armrest place. Has plenty of power on the highway, Ford could have made the lower end shifts a little closer to avoid a little lagging at low end speeds. Other than that small detail, the car is great for trips and was just what I was looking for. I got 27 mpg driving recently across the country and I usually drive about 89 on the interstate. So far no issues and the car has about 110 k on it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
