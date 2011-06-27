Used 2012 Chrysler 300 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$9,988Great Deal
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited83,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DeMontrond Kia - Houston / Texas
Please call THOM ROBINSON at 281-872-7200 or come in to the Certified Pre-Owned building at the south end of the lot located at 14101 North Freeway Houston TX 77090 and ask for THOM ROBINSON to check availability and receive the discounted Demontrond price on this loaded Limited edition midsize 4 door sedan with back up camera hands free phone leather interior navigation system and more. Please call Thom Robinson today at 281-872-7200 for additional details or if Thom is unavailable please ask for Jason
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG5CH147342
Stock: K80869A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,995Great Deal | $1,868 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited156,963 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG3CH283579
Stock: 10024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,925Great Deal | $3,013 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited122,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Blackwell Dodge Ram - Dexter / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG9CH274160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $1,634 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 C111,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2012 Chrysler 300 300C. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler 300 comes equipped with these options: P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES, GLOSS BLACK, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: pwr front, fixed rear glass, BLACK INTERIOR, LUX LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ENGINE (STD), 29T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, 5-speed auto trans, 20" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: touring suspension, Wood/leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Window integrated antenna.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAET7CH227414
Stock: D19510A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $6,987Great Deal | $1,874 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Base130,539 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ontario Auto Ranch Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Ontario / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG4CH283948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500Great Deal | $1,056 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited85,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Cadillac of Kansas City offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2012 Chrysler 300. RWD 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited Local Trade - In, One Owner, This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Gold Certified, 18 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 19 Premium Speaker Group, 900 Watt Amplifier, Cruise Control, Fully automatic headlights, Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Contact us online or give us a call at (888) 202-4773 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG2CH257071
Stock: B12426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $8,998
2012 Chrysler 300 Base89,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
2012 CHRYSLER 300!! 3.6L V6 WITH ONLY 89K MILES!! DUAL EXHAUST, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, WOOD GRAIN TRIM, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO AND POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS!! THIS NICE SEDAN HAS JUST BEEN FULLY SERVICED AND STATE INSPECTED!! PLEASE CALL 757-305-9220 ANYTIME WITH ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. SURFSIDEAUTOCOMPANY.COM 946 E LITTLE CREEK RD. NORFOLK, VA 23518 757-305-9220
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG5CH116790
Stock: 300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,250Good Deal | $1,115 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited105,230 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
Gloss Black 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited RWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Bluetooth Hands Free, Backup Camera/Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC Odometer is 786 miles below market average! 19/31 City/Highway MPG**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG2CH309203
Stock: SSR8874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $9,995Good Deal | $1,349 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited98,739 milesDelivery available*
Honolulu Volkswagen - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG7CH243280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,962Good Deal | $1,213 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited123,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Myers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Harrisonburg / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG4CH250624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,710Good Deal | $1,262 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Base80,940 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania
Keim Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Chrysler 300. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Chrysler 300 treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. A Chrysler with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 300 was gently driven and it shows. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 300 . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2012 Chrysler 300: The 300 presents a luxury big-car design and style at an affordable price. The 2011 redesign gave the 300 an Audi-like appearance and presence, but prices still start around $30,000. The lineup of powerful engines and available all-wheel drive mean the 300 also has performance credibility. Inside, a comprehensive list of standard equipment as well as safety technology means the 300 competes above its class in both features and price. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, comfortable ride, Athletic V8 engines, luxury-style interior touches, and available all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG9CH313235
Stock: P5536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- $11,999Fair Deal | $544 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited94,132 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES WARRANTY, SUNROOF, SIRIUS XM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 18" x 7.5" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels.19/31 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 25873 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACG7CH229251
Stock: C60417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,200Good Deal | $929 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Base101,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG6CH311717
Stock: 02521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $12,658Good Deal | $1,339 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited69,829 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 36661 miles below market average! 19/31 City/Highway MPG Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACGXCH166243
Stock: 244091A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,900Good Deal | $809 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Base111,439 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freedom Ford Lincoln Wise - Wise / Virginia
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK HISTORY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR PURCHASE PRICE**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23E (Discontinued), Radio data system, Radio: UConnect Touch 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.This 2012 Blackberry Pearlcoat Chrysler 300 RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Quick Order Package 23E (Discontinued), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: UConnect Touch 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 6 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, DVD-Audio, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Outside tempera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG1CH113529
Stock: W948V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995Fair Deal
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited77,998 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new suspension parts! Luxury Group Uconnect Touch 8.4N Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels 27H Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.6L V6 Vvt Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Dark Frost Beige/Light Frost Beige; Lux Leather Bucket Seats Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Flex Fuel System P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACGXCH165674
Stock: CH165674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $10,795
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited109,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2012 CHRYSLER 300 Limited Sedan 4D V6, Flex Fuel, 3.6 Liter*4 MONTH 4000 MILE WARRANTY**Clean carfax*Luxury Pkg*Hill Start Assist Control*Traction Control*Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Anti-Theft System*Keyless Entry*Keyless Start*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt & Telescoping Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Premium Sound*SiriusXM Satellite*Bluetooth Wireless*UConnect*Backup Camera*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*F&R Head Curtain Air Bags*Knee Air Bags*Heated Seats*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Daytime Running Lights*Bi-HID Headlamps* 109K MILES*Auto Passion Team 1058 E Highland Dr.St. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Espanol, Francais, a place where all people are welcomeAuto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists, located in the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - right-hand side. We are your luxury and high quality specialists too - Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACGXCH191532
Stock: 191532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,999Fair Deal | $566 below market
2012 Chrysler 300 Limited45,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DiFeo Kia - Lakewood / New Jersey
Limited trim. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! ONLY 45,596 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. CLICK ME! : Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $32,700*. KEY FEATURES ON THIS 300 INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. THE CHRYSLER 300 IS BEST IN CLASS: The Chrysler 300 has more Overall Passenger Volume than Ford Taurus and Buick LaCrosse. With 16.3 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the 300 will accommodate the equivalent of 3 carry-on suitcases and a couple backpacks, which is better than the Buick LaCrosse and Toyota Avalon. Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chrysler 300 Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCACGXCH277651
Stock: CH277651
Certified Pre-Owned: No