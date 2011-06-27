Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,185
|$7,914
|$9,307
|Clean
|$5,807
|$7,437
|$8,727
|Average
|$5,051
|$6,483
|$7,565
|Rough
|$4,296
|$5,530
|$6,403
Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,979
|$8,836
|$10,336
|Clean
|$6,553
|$8,304
|$9,691
|Average
|$5,700
|$7,239
|$8,401
|Rough
|$4,847
|$6,174
|$7,111
Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,719
|$7,322
|$8,613
|Clean
|$5,369
|$6,880
|$8,076
|Average
|$4,671
|$5,998
|$7,001
|Rough
|$3,972
|$5,116
|$5,926
Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,404
|$10,419
|$12,055
|Clean
|$7,891
|$9,792
|$11,302
|Average
|$6,864
|$8,536
|$9,798
|Rough
|$5,837
|$7,280
|$8,293
Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,348
|$8,050
|$9,424
|Clean
|$5,960
|$7,565
|$8,836
|Average
|$5,184
|$6,595
|$7,660
|Rough
|$4,409
|$5,625
|$6,484
Estimated values
2012 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,317
|$6,887
|$8,149
|Clean
|$4,992
|$6,472
|$7,640
|Average
|$4,343
|$5,642
|$6,623
|Rough
|$3,693
|$4,812
|$5,606