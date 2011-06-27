  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Length193.1 in.
Width71.2 in.
Curb weight3253 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Performance Red
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
