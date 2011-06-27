  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$3,116$3,764
Clean$1,775$2,847$3,435
Average$1,444$2,310$2,777
Rough$1,113$1,773$2,119
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,126$5,007$6,044
Clean$2,860$4,576$5,516
Average$2,327$3,713$4,460
Rough$1,794$2,849$3,403
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,005$4,623$5,514
Clean$2,749$4,224$5,032
Average$2,237$3,428$4,069
Rough$1,725$2,631$3,105
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,015$4,697$5,626
Clean$2,758$4,293$5,134
Average$2,244$3,483$4,151
Rough$1,730$2,673$3,168
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,965$4,950$6,043
Clean$2,712$4,523$5,515
Average$2,207$3,670$4,459
Rough$1,702$2,817$3,403
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,736$4,314$5,185
Clean$2,503$3,942$4,732
Average$2,036$3,199$3,826
Rough$1,570$2,455$2,919
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,162$4,863$5,800
Clean$2,893$4,443$5,293
Average$2,354$3,605$4,280
Rough$1,815$2,767$3,266
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,845$6,168$7,447
Clean$3,518$5,637$6,796
Average$2,862$4,573$5,495
Rough$2,207$3,510$4,193
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,467$7,150$8,627
Clean$4,086$6,534$7,873
Average$3,325$5,301$6,366
Rough$2,564$4,069$4,858
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,339$3,750$4,527
Clean$2,140$3,427$4,131
Average$1,741$2,780$3,340
Rough$1,342$2,134$2,549
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,739$4,578$5,591
Clean$2,505$4,184$5,103
Average$2,039$3,394$4,126
Rough$1,572$2,605$3,148
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$5,747$6,964
Clean$3,237$5,252$6,356
Average$2,634$4,261$5,139
Rough$2,031$3,271$3,921
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,840$4,411$5,278
Clean$2,598$4,031$4,817
Average$2,114$3,270$3,894
Rough$1,630$2,510$2,972
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,474$7,058$8,483
Clean$4,093$6,450$7,742
Average$3,330$5,233$6,259
Rough$2,568$4,017$4,776
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,899$4,389$5,210
Clean$2,652$4,010$4,755
Average$2,158$3,254$3,844
Rough$1,664$2,497$2,934
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,470$5,893$7,227
Clean$3,174$5,386$6,595
Average$2,583$4,370$5,332
Rough$1,991$3,354$4,069
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,687$4,206$5,042
Clean$2,458$3,843$4,602
Average$2,000$3,118$3,721
Rough$1,542$2,393$2,839
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,290$3,629$4,367
Clean$2,095$3,317$3,986
Average$1,705$2,691$3,222
Rough$1,314$2,065$2,459
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,221$3,372$4,007
Clean$2,032$3,081$3,656
Average$1,653$2,500$2,956
Rough$1,275$1,919$2,256
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,833$4,373$5,221
Clean$2,592$3,996$4,765
Average$2,109$3,242$3,852
Rough$1,626$2,488$2,940
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,811$4,606$5,595
Clean$2,571$4,209$5,106
Average$2,092$3,415$4,128
Rough$1,613$2,621$3,150
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,818$4,853$5,972
Clean$2,578$4,435$5,450
Average$2,098$3,598$4,407
Rough$1,618$2,762$3,363
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,703$5,745$6,871
Clean$3,388$5,250$6,271
Average$2,756$4,260$5,070
Rough$2,125$3,269$3,869
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,183$3,511$4,243
Clean$1,997$3,208$3,872
Average$1,625$2,603$3,131
Rough$1,253$1,998$2,389
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,531$4,008$4,823
Clean$2,315$3,663$4,402
Average$1,884$2,972$3,559
Rough$1,453$2,281$2,716
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,847 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,847 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,775 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,847 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Ranger ranges from $1,113 to $3,764, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.