Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,116
|$3,764
|Clean
|$1,775
|$2,847
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,444
|$2,310
|$2,777
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,773
|$2,119
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,126
|$5,007
|$6,044
|Clean
|$2,860
|$4,576
|$5,516
|Average
|$2,327
|$3,713
|$4,460
|Rough
|$1,794
|$2,849
|$3,403
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,005
|$4,623
|$5,514
|Clean
|$2,749
|$4,224
|$5,032
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,428
|$4,069
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,631
|$3,105
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,015
|$4,697
|$5,626
|Clean
|$2,758
|$4,293
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,483
|$4,151
|Rough
|$1,730
|$2,673
|$3,168
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,965
|$4,950
|$6,043
|Clean
|$2,712
|$4,523
|$5,515
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,670
|$4,459
|Rough
|$1,702
|$2,817
|$3,403
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$4,314
|$5,185
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,942
|$4,732
|Average
|$2,036
|$3,199
|$3,826
|Rough
|$1,570
|$2,455
|$2,919
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,162
|$4,863
|$5,800
|Clean
|$2,893
|$4,443
|$5,293
|Average
|$2,354
|$3,605
|$4,280
|Rough
|$1,815
|$2,767
|$3,266
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,845
|$6,168
|$7,447
|Clean
|$3,518
|$5,637
|$6,796
|Average
|$2,862
|$4,573
|$5,495
|Rough
|$2,207
|$3,510
|$4,193
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$7,150
|$8,627
|Clean
|$4,086
|$6,534
|$7,873
|Average
|$3,325
|$5,301
|$6,366
|Rough
|$2,564
|$4,069
|$4,858
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,339
|$3,750
|$4,527
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,427
|$4,131
|Average
|$1,741
|$2,780
|$3,340
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,134
|$2,549
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,739
|$4,578
|$5,591
|Clean
|$2,505
|$4,184
|$5,103
|Average
|$2,039
|$3,394
|$4,126
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,605
|$3,148
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,747
|$6,964
|Clean
|$3,237
|$5,252
|$6,356
|Average
|$2,634
|$4,261
|$5,139
|Rough
|$2,031
|$3,271
|$3,921
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,840
|$4,411
|$5,278
|Clean
|$2,598
|$4,031
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,114
|$3,270
|$3,894
|Rough
|$1,630
|$2,510
|$2,972
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,474
|$7,058
|$8,483
|Clean
|$4,093
|$6,450
|$7,742
|Average
|$3,330
|$5,233
|$6,259
|Rough
|$2,568
|$4,017
|$4,776
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$4,389
|$5,210
|Clean
|$2,652
|$4,010
|$4,755
|Average
|$2,158
|$3,254
|$3,844
|Rough
|$1,664
|$2,497
|$2,934
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,470
|$5,893
|$7,227
|Clean
|$3,174
|$5,386
|$6,595
|Average
|$2,583
|$4,370
|$5,332
|Rough
|$1,991
|$3,354
|$4,069
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,687
|$4,206
|$5,042
|Clean
|$2,458
|$3,843
|$4,602
|Average
|$2,000
|$3,118
|$3,721
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,393
|$2,839
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,290
|$3,629
|$4,367
|Clean
|$2,095
|$3,317
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,705
|$2,691
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,314
|$2,065
|$2,459
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,372
|$4,007
|Clean
|$2,032
|$3,081
|$3,656
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,500
|$2,956
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,919
|$2,256
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,833
|$4,373
|$5,221
|Clean
|$2,592
|$3,996
|$4,765
|Average
|$2,109
|$3,242
|$3,852
|Rough
|$1,626
|$2,488
|$2,940
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,811
|$4,606
|$5,595
|Clean
|$2,571
|$4,209
|$5,106
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,415
|$4,128
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,621
|$3,150
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,818
|$4,853
|$5,972
|Clean
|$2,578
|$4,435
|$5,450
|Average
|$2,098
|$3,598
|$4,407
|Rough
|$1,618
|$2,762
|$3,363
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,703
|$5,745
|$6,871
|Clean
|$3,388
|$5,250
|$6,271
|Average
|$2,756
|$4,260
|$5,070
|Rough
|$2,125
|$3,269
|$3,869
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,511
|$4,243
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,208
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,603
|$3,131
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,998
|$2,389
Estimated values
2005 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$4,008
|$4,823
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,663
|$4,402
|Average
|$1,884
|$2,972
|$3,559
|Rough
|$1,453
|$2,281
|$2,716