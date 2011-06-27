  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.3 in.
Rear hip Room19.4 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5860 lbs.
Curb weight3179 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Height66.3 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble Tan
  • Medium Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
