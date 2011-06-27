Used 2005 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
Long Term Review (8 Yrs)
I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info.
I agree with Consumer Reports
I keep looking at other vehicles simply because I usually trade every 4-5 years. I can not justify trading my Ford Ranger Edge. I'm a big man and it's very comfortable to drive. I knew I wasn't going to get the mpg of a Focus, so I'm not disappointed in the 19-20 mpg that I get. I have an ARE flat top on it and I purchased an extended warranty, which I'm sure I'll do agian at a 100,000 miles. I bought the Edge after my wife traded in her Mazda B-4000 LE. I know that was my Edges twin and with over 140,000 miles at trade-in, I felt confident in my choice and I have not be sorry. It has been and continues to be a great little truck!
I love it
This was my 1st car. Has Never let me down have had it for a year now. I bought it from a salvage yard not salvage just needed a bumper fend and hood. I take it off roading every once in a while does just fine. haul my 4 wheeler with all the time. its a lil light in the back so it tends to slip and slide a lot. only thing i dont like about it is that i had to re seal the rear window because it leaked really bad. other than that just oil changes and on my 2nd set of tires.
Great little truck.
My dad bought the truck to be my future vehicle. Great for around town driving and trips to/from Lowes, not great for heavy hauling and towing. A/C and heater work GREAT because of the small size of the cab. sank this one into a hole while delivering hay and pulled it right out, no damage. the Vulcan V6 leaves some to be desired but it can hold its own. no maintenance besides normal checkups needed. runs like a Swiss watch, never had any strange sounds. the engine does vapor release with a click quite a bit more often then other cars but no problem. The truck gets good mileage but the tank is small. expect to fill up a bit more often. I like to think of it as a car with a large trunk.
Poor Brakes, poor quality!
I have owned this Ranger for almost two years. I have faced continuous problems with the braking system. Continued maintenance required that is charged to "clean, adjust, lubricate, inspect" the brakes. Pad on disc brakes continue to hang up. Too many issues with the entire braking system for me to be satisfied with this vehicle. If you live in a climate where there is snow and/or road salt, do not buy as you will have to pay for the brake service at least once a year ($80+). I have had mine done three times because normal driving on highways with snow, road salt, sand causes brakes to hang up. Would recommend looking at foreign made trucks such as Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma instead!
