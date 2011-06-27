Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,546
|$4,298
|Clean
|$1,960
|$3,201
|$3,876
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,510
|$3,033
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,820
|$2,190
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$3,051
|$3,732
|Clean
|$1,632
|$2,754
|$3,366
|Average
|$1,282
|$2,160
|$2,634
|Rough
|$932
|$1,566
|$1,902
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$3,843
|$4,571
|Clean
|$2,267
|$3,469
|$4,123
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,720
|$3,226
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,972
|$2,329
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,395
|$4,079
|$4,998
|Clean
|$2,163
|$3,681
|$4,507
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,887
|$3,527
|Rough
|$1,236
|$2,093
|$2,547
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,457
|$4,103
|$5,001
|Clean
|$2,220
|$3,703
|$4,510
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,904
|$3,529
|Rough
|$1,268
|$2,106
|$2,548
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,571
|$4,357
|$5,333
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,933
|$4,810
|Average
|$1,824
|$3,084
|$3,764
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,236
|$2,718
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,761
|$3,363
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,492
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,954
|$2,374
|Rough
|$856
|$1,417
|$1,714
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,921
|$3,014
|$3,613
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,721
|$3,259
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,134
|$2,550
|Rough
|$991
|$1,547
|$1,841
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$4,355
|$5,358
|Clean
|$2,274
|$3,931
|$4,832
|Average
|$1,787
|$3,083
|$3,781
|Rough
|$1,300
|$2,235
|$2,730
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,352
|$3,840
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,124
|$3,466
|$4,196
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,718
|$3,283
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,970
|$2,370
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,539
|$4,050
|$4,876
|Clean
|$2,293
|$3,655
|$4,398
|Average
|$1,802
|$2,867
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,310
|$2,078
|$2,485
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,553
|$4,061
|$4,885
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,666
|$4,406
|Average
|$1,812
|$2,875
|$3,448
|Rough
|$1,318
|$2,084
|$2,489
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,538
|$3,592
|$4,169
|Clean
|$2,292
|$3,242
|$3,761
|Average
|$1,801
|$2,543
|$2,943
|Rough
|$1,310
|$1,843
|$2,125
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,097
|$5,194
|$6,338
|Clean
|$2,797
|$4,688
|$5,716
|Average
|$2,198
|$3,677
|$4,473
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,665
|$3,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,412
|$3,861
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,485
|$4,196
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,733
|$3,283
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,981
|$2,370
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,811
|$2,907
|$3,507
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,624
|$3,163
|Average
|$1,285
|$2,058
|$2,475
|Rough
|$935
|$1,492
|$1,787
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,591
|$3,983
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,341
|$3,595
|$4,278
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,819
|$3,348
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,044
|$2,417
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,823
|$4,276
|$5,069
|Clean
|$2,550
|$3,859
|$4,572
|Average
|$2,004
|$3,027
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,457
|$2,194
|$2,583
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,884
|$4,407
|$5,239
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,978
|$4,726
|Average
|$2,046
|$3,120
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,261
|$2,670
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,532
|$5,448
|Clean
|$2,581
|$4,091
|$4,914
|Average
|$2,028
|$3,208
|$3,845
|Rough
|$1,475
|$2,326
|$2,776
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,605
|$4,254
|Clean
|$2,186
|$3,254
|$3,837
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,552
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,850
|$2,168
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,326
|$4,276
|$4,798
|Clean
|$3,004
|$3,859
|$4,327
|Average
|$2,360
|$3,027
|$3,386
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,194
|$2,445
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$3,121
|$3,791
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,817
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,209
|$2,675
|Rough
|$979
|$1,602
|$1,932
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$3,100
|$3,787
|Clean
|$1,662
|$2,798
|$3,416
|Average
|$1,306
|$2,194
|$2,673
|Rough
|$950
|$1,591
|$1,930
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,318
|$1,787
|$2,044
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,613
|$1,843
|Average
|$935
|$1,265
|$1,442
|Rough
|$680
|$917
|$1,041
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$3,310
|$3,951
|Clean
|$1,933
|$2,988
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,343
|$2,788
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,699
|$2,013
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,237
|$3,461
|$4,131
|Clean
|$2,020
|$3,124
|$3,726
|Average
|$1,587
|$2,450
|$2,915
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,776
|$2,105
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$4,208
|$5,234
|Clean
|$2,105
|$3,799
|$4,721
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,979
|$3,694
|Rough
|$1,203
|$2,160
|$2,667
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,173
|$4,868
|$5,795
|Clean
|$2,866
|$4,394
|$5,226
|Average
|$2,252
|$3,446
|$4,090
|Rough
|$1,638
|$2,498
|$2,953
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,656
|$4,427
|$5,395
|Clean
|$2,399
|$3,996
|$4,866
|Average
|$1,885
|$3,134
|$3,808
|Rough
|$1,371
|$2,272
|$2,749
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,463
|$3,944
|$4,755
|Clean
|$2,225
|$3,560
|$4,288
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,792
|$3,356
|Rough
|$1,271
|$2,024
|$2,423