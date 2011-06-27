  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,170$3,546$4,298
Clean$1,960$3,201$3,876
Average$1,540$2,510$3,033
Rough$1,120$1,820$2,190
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$3,051$3,732
Clean$1,632$2,754$3,366
Average$1,282$2,160$2,634
Rough$932$1,566$1,902
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Tremor Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,510$3,843$4,571
Clean$2,267$3,469$4,123
Average$1,781$2,720$3,226
Rough$1,296$1,972$2,329
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,395$4,079$4,998
Clean$2,163$3,681$4,507
Average$1,700$2,887$3,527
Rough$1,236$2,093$2,547
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,457$4,103$5,001
Clean$2,220$3,703$4,510
Average$1,744$2,904$3,529
Rough$1,268$2,106$2,548
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,571$4,357$5,333
Clean$2,322$3,933$4,810
Average$1,824$3,084$3,764
Rough$1,327$2,236$2,718
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,761$3,363
Clean$1,499$2,492$3,033
Average$1,177$1,954$2,374
Rough$856$1,417$1,714
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,921$3,014$3,613
Clean$1,735$2,721$3,259
Average$1,363$2,134$2,550
Rough$991$1,547$1,841
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,518$4,355$5,358
Clean$2,274$3,931$4,832
Average$1,787$3,083$3,781
Rough$1,300$2,235$2,730
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,352$3,840$4,652
Clean$2,124$3,466$4,196
Average$1,669$2,718$3,283
Rough$1,214$1,970$2,370
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,539$4,050$4,876
Clean$2,293$3,655$4,398
Average$1,802$2,867$3,441
Rough$1,310$2,078$2,485
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,553$4,061$4,885
Clean$2,306$3,666$4,406
Average$1,812$2,875$3,448
Rough$1,318$2,084$2,489
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,538$3,592$4,169
Clean$2,292$3,242$3,761
Average$1,801$2,543$2,943
Rough$1,310$1,843$2,125
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,097$5,194$6,338
Clean$2,797$4,688$5,716
Average$2,198$3,677$4,473
Rough$1,598$2,665$3,230
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,412$3,861$4,652
Clean$2,179$3,485$4,196
Average$1,712$2,733$3,283
Rough$1,245$1,981$2,370
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,811$2,907$3,507
Clean$1,635$2,624$3,163
Average$1,285$2,058$2,475
Rough$935$1,492$1,787
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,591$3,983$4,744
Clean$2,341$3,595$4,278
Average$1,839$2,819$3,348
Rough$1,338$2,044$2,417
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,823$4,276$5,069
Clean$2,550$3,859$4,572
Average$2,004$3,027$3,578
Rough$1,457$2,194$2,583
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,884$4,407$5,239
Clean$2,604$3,978$4,726
Average$2,046$3,120$3,698
Rough$1,488$2,261$2,670
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,857$4,532$5,448
Clean$2,581$4,091$4,914
Average$2,028$3,208$3,845
Rough$1,475$2,326$2,776
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,420$3,605$4,254
Clean$2,186$3,254$3,837
Average$1,718$2,552$3,003
Rough$1,249$1,850$2,168
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,326$4,276$4,798
Clean$3,004$3,859$4,327
Average$2,360$3,027$3,386
Rough$1,717$2,194$2,445
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,896$3,121$3,791
Clean$1,713$2,817$3,419
Average$1,346$2,209$2,675
Rough$979$1,602$1,932
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$3,100$3,787
Clean$1,662$2,798$3,416
Average$1,306$2,194$2,673
Rough$950$1,591$1,930
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,318$1,787$2,044
Clean$1,190$1,613$1,843
Average$935$1,265$1,442
Rough$680$917$1,041
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,140$3,310$3,951
Clean$1,933$2,988$3,563
Average$1,519$2,343$2,788
Rough$1,105$1,699$2,013
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,237$3,461$4,131
Clean$2,020$3,124$3,726
Average$1,587$2,450$2,915
Rough$1,154$1,776$2,105
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,330$4,208$5,234
Clean$2,105$3,799$4,721
Average$1,654$2,979$3,694
Rough$1,203$2,160$2,667
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,173$4,868$5,795
Clean$2,866$4,394$5,226
Average$2,252$3,446$4,090
Rough$1,638$2,498$2,953
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,656$4,427$5,395
Clean$2,399$3,996$4,866
Average$1,885$3,134$3,808
Rough$1,371$2,272$2,749
Estimated values
2003 Ford Ranger 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,463$3,944$4,755
Clean$2,225$3,560$4,288
Average$1,748$2,792$3,356
Rough$1,271$2,024$2,423
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,499 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,492 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Ranger ranges from $856 to $3,363, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.