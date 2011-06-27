  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2003 Ford Ranger
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Ranger
5(61%)4(30%)3(5%)2(2%)1(2%)
4.5
172 reviews
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,386 - $4,682
Used Ranger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...35

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

All i can ask for

mrfixit1993, 07/23/2012
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I got this truck for my 18th birthday/ graduation gift. i love it i drove a 95 s10 for a year befor loved the s10 but the ranger has more power. the only thing i miss is towing we have 2 seadoos together they are about 2300 lbs full of gas the truck pulles them good but not fun going up the boat ramp. only thing i wish is that is was the x cab im 5.10 and my head hits the roof and the seat rubs the back window. 5 speed trans could shift better. i get about 21mpgs doing 80 no ac with ac i get like 18 i miss the 20 gallon tank the s10 had. i have put mine through hell and just keeps going change the oil every 3500 miles only problem i had is the thermostat ($150) other then that fine.

Report Abuse

This is a catchy review

Inigo Montoya, 03/08/2016
2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I think Ford interviewed the wrong people when they decided to quit making the Ranger. If you don't need a full size truck the Ranger gets the job done with little fuss and muss. I've put 225,000 miles on the truck and other than needing some basic maintenance it has been a good little truck and done everything I needed of a truck. For the price it was perfect, now if I stay with Ford I have to buy an F-150 that will be more expensive to drive and maintain. Part of me wants to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of this truck instead. Updated: Sadly a kid decided to bend the frame on my truck and the bumper while he was at it. I barely noticed the hit but was enough to total the truck. Final mileage was 237828. I just wish I could have kept her longer but I guess it wasn't in the cards.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Amazing truck!!!

duropro, 07/18/2012
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I am on my second Ranger now. 2003 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 manual. my old one was a 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Automatic with a 3.0L V6. Neither of them have ever have any problems. I would recommend a Ranger to anyone unsure of what small size pick up they should get. Alot of room in the cab, a good bit of room in the bed. Engine and Tranny on these trucks will last forever. I know some to get over 600K miles. I will always drive my Ranger anywhere and trust it to go wherever I want it to. Completely worth the money. Maintain these trucks and drive them for many many years to come, without ever taking them to the shop.

Report Abuse

worth the money, gets the honeys

Casey Strickland, 02/03/2016
4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

This truck is a tough and versatile little trooper. no matter what, i know i can rely on it for whatever i need. when buying one, make sure it runs and idles well. also make sure the ball joints and control arms are in good condition (if equipped). that alone can be the reason why people talk bad about them. I will admit the are a little expensive, but when it comes to some cars you get what you pay for. Overall i have had to do a few repairs here and there, but nothing you cant do at home. I will say it is the best 4x4 i have ever owned. BUT... if you want to make it an off road vehicle you may want to opt for an older one with a solid axle. The torsion bar suspension is the worst thing ive ever seen. i have a 3'' lift on mine and it has absolutely no flex on the front end.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Issues with my 2003 Ford Edge Ranger

venisonman, 08/04/2011
20 of 23 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Flairside Edge Ranger in 2003 and it has turned 251,479 miles. I am the original owner. Issues I have had are, idler pulley had to be replaced twice during the warranty period. 6pk CD player quit working after 5yrs. Pass window window began working intermittenly 6yrs ago, seems to be related to the temperature outside, works when cold out and not when hot. Ball joints needed replacing this year. Electric mirrors quit working 4yrs ago. Just this week after an increasingly worsening rough idle condition it was determined that compression is begining to fail and I need some head work. Instead of valve work I have opted for a new long block. I love my Edge Ranger.

Report Abuse
12345...35
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rangers for sale

Related Used 2003 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles