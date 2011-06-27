Used 2003 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

All i can ask for mrfixit1993 , 07/23/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I got this truck for my 18th birthday/ graduation gift. i love it i drove a 95 s10 for a year befor loved the s10 but the ranger has more power. the only thing i miss is towing we have 2 seadoos together they are about 2300 lbs full of gas the truck pulles them good but not fun going up the boat ramp. only thing i wish is that is was the x cab im 5.10 and my head hits the roof and the seat rubs the back window. 5 speed trans could shift better. i get about 21mpgs doing 80 no ac with ac i get like 18 i miss the 20 gallon tank the s10 had. i have put mine through hell and just keeps going change the oil every 3500 miles only problem i had is the thermostat ($150) other then that fine. Report Abuse

This is a catchy review Inigo Montoya , 03/08/2016 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I think Ford interviewed the wrong people when they decided to quit making the Ranger. If you don't need a full size truck the Ranger gets the job done with little fuss and muss. I've put 225,000 miles on the truck and other than needing some basic maintenance it has been a good little truck and done everything I needed of a truck. For the price it was perfect, now if I stay with Ford I have to buy an F-150 that will be more expensive to drive and maintain. Part of me wants to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of this truck instead. Updated: Sadly a kid decided to bend the frame on my truck and the bumper while he was at it. I barely noticed the hit but was enough to total the truck. Final mileage was 237828. I just wish I could have kept her longer but I guess it wasn't in the cards. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Amazing truck!!! duropro , 07/18/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I am on my second Ranger now. 2003 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 manual. my old one was a 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Automatic with a 3.0L V6. Neither of them have ever have any problems. I would recommend a Ranger to anyone unsure of what small size pick up they should get. Alot of room in the cab, a good bit of room in the bed. Engine and Tranny on these trucks will last forever. I know some to get over 600K miles. I will always drive my Ranger anywhere and trust it to go wherever I want it to. Completely worth the money. Maintain these trucks and drive them for many many years to come, without ever taking them to the shop. Report Abuse

worth the money, gets the honeys Casey Strickland , 02/03/2016 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This truck is a tough and versatile little trooper. no matter what, i know i can rely on it for whatever i need. when buying one, make sure it runs and idles well. also make sure the ball joints and control arms are in good condition (if equipped). that alone can be the reason why people talk bad about them. I will admit the are a little expensive, but when it comes to some cars you get what you pay for. Overall i have had to do a few repairs here and there, but nothing you cant do at home. I will say it is the best 4x4 i have ever owned. BUT... if you want to make it an off road vehicle you may want to opt for an older one with a solid axle. The torsion bar suspension is the worst thing ive ever seen. i have a 3'' lift on mine and it has absolutely no flex on the front end. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse