Used 2003 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
All i can ask for
I got this truck for my 18th birthday/ graduation gift. i love it i drove a 95 s10 for a year befor loved the s10 but the ranger has more power. the only thing i miss is towing we have 2 seadoos together they are about 2300 lbs full of gas the truck pulles them good but not fun going up the boat ramp. only thing i wish is that is was the x cab im 5.10 and my head hits the roof and the seat rubs the back window. 5 speed trans could shift better. i get about 21mpgs doing 80 no ac with ac i get like 18 i miss the 20 gallon tank the s10 had. i have put mine through hell and just keeps going change the oil every 3500 miles only problem i had is the thermostat ($150) other then that fine.
This is a catchy review
I think Ford interviewed the wrong people when they decided to quit making the Ranger. If you don't need a full size truck the Ranger gets the job done with little fuss and muss. I've put 225,000 miles on the truck and other than needing some basic maintenance it has been a good little truck and done everything I needed of a truck. For the price it was perfect, now if I stay with Ford I have to buy an F-150 that will be more expensive to drive and maintain. Part of me wants to see if I can get 500,000 miles out of this truck instead. Updated: Sadly a kid decided to bend the frame on my truck and the bumper while he was at it. I barely noticed the hit but was enough to total the truck. Final mileage was 237828. I just wish I could have kept her longer but I guess it wasn't in the cards.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Amazing truck!!!
I am on my second Ranger now. 2003 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 manual. my old one was a 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Automatic with a 3.0L V6. Neither of them have ever have any problems. I would recommend a Ranger to anyone unsure of what small size pick up they should get. Alot of room in the cab, a good bit of room in the bed. Engine and Tranny on these trucks will last forever. I know some to get over 600K miles. I will always drive my Ranger anywhere and trust it to go wherever I want it to. Completely worth the money. Maintain these trucks and drive them for many many years to come, without ever taking them to the shop.
worth the money, gets the honeys
This truck is a tough and versatile little trooper. no matter what, i know i can rely on it for whatever i need. when buying one, make sure it runs and idles well. also make sure the ball joints and control arms are in good condition (if equipped). that alone can be the reason why people talk bad about them. I will admit the are a little expensive, but when it comes to some cars you get what you pay for. Overall i have had to do a few repairs here and there, but nothing you cant do at home. I will say it is the best 4x4 i have ever owned. BUT... if you want to make it an off road vehicle you may want to opt for an older one with a solid axle. The torsion bar suspension is the worst thing ive ever seen. i have a 3'' lift on mine and it has absolutely no flex on the front end.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Issues with my 2003 Ford Edge Ranger
I purchased my Flairside Edge Ranger in 2003 and it has turned 251,479 miles. I am the original owner. Issues I have had are, idler pulley had to be replaced twice during the warranty period. 6pk CD player quit working after 5yrs. Pass window window began working intermittenly 6yrs ago, seems to be related to the temperature outside, works when cold out and not when hot. Ball joints needed replacing this year. Electric mirrors quit working 4yrs ago. Just this week after an increasingly worsening rough idle condition it was determined that compression is begining to fail and I need some head work. Instead of valve work I have opted for a new long block. I love my Edge Ranger.
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2003 Ford Ranger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge