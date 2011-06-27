  1. Home
Used 1990 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

5(40%)4(42%)3(11%)2(3%)1(4%)
4.1
27 reviews
The best truck ever

Miller, 03/18/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought a 1990 ranger ex-cab in 2005 it had 80,000 original miles on it then. I drove that truck in every terrain think able. And it never quit. It was a real nice rig for the price. I bought it for 2500 and sold it in 2009 for 1900 cash. I over 1000,000 miles on it and it only had a few minor hick-ups. Sold it b/c my family out grew it. But I wish I still had it. Best truck ever

1990 Plain Jane

steve, 02/02/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed.

love it!

titor, 09/22/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I love my little truck!!! 1990 ford Ranger Xlt 2wd. 5 speed. This truck i have fallen in love with. has been well taken care of, i bought the truck 2 years ago. truck now has 200,000+miles and is still strong! i really love the style and everything about it. Great Gas Saver! (2.3L) Power Steering, rear anti-lock brakes, and my favorite...Sunroof!!! really like it and i will keep this truck forever! never been in accident. Love it! Great! Reliable! Gotten my baby over 90mph! great for a lil 2.3L Strong! Comfortable! Fun To Drive! only needed regular maintenece on it :)

cheap, reliable little truck

big al, 03/03/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.

Still going strong after all these years!

Michael, 03/03/2016
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought my Ranger brand new when I was 18. It's the only vehicle I've ever owned. My inspections only cost $7, because vehicles over 25 years old only have to have the safety inspection done--no emissions test. This truck has stood the test of time. I've had several offers for it, even though I'm not selling it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
