2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,275$24,203$27,511
Clean$19,356$23,096$26,219
Average$17,517$20,881$23,634
Rough$15,678$18,666$21,049
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,753$20,442$22,719
Clean$16,948$19,506$21,652
Average$15,338$17,636$19,517
Rough$13,728$15,765$17,382
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,644$28,005$31,681
Clean$22,572$26,723$30,193
Average$20,428$24,160$27,216
Rough$18,283$21,598$24,240
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,374$22,947$25,959
Clean$18,496$21,897$24,740
Average$16,739$19,797$22,301
Rough$14,981$17,697$19,862
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,210$20,661$23,566
Clean$16,430$19,716$22,459
Average$14,869$17,825$20,245
Rough$13,308$15,934$18,031
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,736$25,759$29,974
Clean$19,796$24,580$28,566
Average$17,915$22,223$25,749
Rough$16,034$19,866$22,933
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,571$29,281$34,070
Clean$22,502$27,941$32,470
Average$20,364$25,261$29,268
Rough$18,226$22,582$26,067
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,800$25,780$29,135
Clean$20,812$24,601$27,767
Average$18,835$22,241$25,029
Rough$16,858$19,882$22,292
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,664$18,216$21,197
Clean$13,999$17,383$20,201
Average$12,669$15,716$18,209
Rough$11,339$14,049$16,218
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,935$22,281$25,926
Clean$17,122$21,261$24,708
Average$15,496$19,222$22,272
Rough$13,869$17,183$19,836
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,608$32,364$37,202
Clean$25,401$30,883$35,454
Average$22,988$27,921$31,959
Rough$20,575$24,959$28,464
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,271$20,732$23,645
Clean$16,488$19,784$22,534
Average$14,922$17,886$20,312
Rough$13,355$15,989$18,091
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,975$24,680$27,805
Clean$20,024$23,550$26,499
Average$18,122$21,292$23,886
Rough$16,219$19,033$21,274
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,023$19,240$21,949
Clean$15,296$18,360$20,918
Average$13,843$16,599$18,856
Rough$12,390$14,838$16,794
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,149$18,819$21,899
Clean$14,463$17,958$20,870
Average$13,089$16,236$18,812
Rough$11,715$14,514$16,755
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,288$22,932$26,002
Clean$18,413$21,883$24,781
Average$16,664$19,784$22,338
Rough$14,915$17,686$19,894
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,008$21,516$24,471
Clean$17,191$20,531$23,321
Average$15,558$18,562$21,022
Rough$13,925$16,593$18,723
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,328$20,790$23,704
Clean$16,542$19,839$22,590
Average$14,971$17,936$20,363
Rough$13,399$16,034$18,136
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,359$10,844$11,277
Clean$9,889$10,348$10,748
Average$8,950$9,356$9,688
Rough$8,010$8,363$8,628
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,708$19,513$22,706
Clean$14,996$18,621$21,639
Average$13,571$16,835$19,506
Rough$12,147$15,049$17,372
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,001$22,656$25,733
Clean$18,140$21,619$24,524
Average$16,416$19,546$22,106
Rough$14,693$17,472$19,688
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,302$19,805$22,749
Clean$15,562$18,899$21,681
Average$14,084$17,086$19,543
Rough$12,606$15,274$17,406
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,310$31,180$36,109
Clean$24,162$29,753$34,413
Average$21,867$26,900$31,020
Rough$19,572$24,047$27,627
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,502$19,919$22,793
Clean$15,754$19,008$21,722
Average$14,257$17,185$19,580
Rough$12,761$15,362$17,439
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,432$29,108$33,870
Clean$22,369$27,777$32,279
Average$20,244$25,113$29,097
Rough$18,119$22,449$25,914
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,863$25,455$28,490
Clean$20,872$24,291$27,151
Average$18,889$21,961$24,475
Rough$16,906$19,632$21,798
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,048$27,390$31,870
Clean$21,049$26,136$30,373
Average$19,049$23,630$27,378
Rough$17,049$21,123$24,384
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,441$20,423$23,764
Clean$15,696$19,489$22,648
Average$14,204$17,620$20,415
Rough$12,713$15,751$18,182
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,816$19,648$22,863
Clean$15,099$18,749$21,789
Average$13,665$16,951$19,641
Rough$12,230$15,153$17,493
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,433$24,140$28,089
Clean$18,552$23,035$26,769
Average$16,789$20,826$24,130
Rough$15,027$18,617$21,491
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,269$27,073$31,111
Clean$21,259$25,834$29,649
Average$19,240$23,356$26,726
Rough$17,220$20,879$23,803
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,220$21,392$24,891
Clean$16,439$20,413$23,722
Average$14,878$18,455$21,383
Rough$13,316$16,498$19,044
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,251$22,043$24,408
Clean$18,378$21,034$23,262
Average$16,632$19,017$20,968
Rough$14,887$17,000$18,675
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,222$20,712$23,648
Clean$16,441$19,764$22,537
Average$14,879$17,869$20,315
Rough$13,317$15,973$18,093
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,858$18,456$21,476
Clean$14,184$17,611$20,467
Average$12,836$15,922$18,449
Rough$11,489$14,233$16,431
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,909$18,521$21,551
Clean$14,233$17,673$20,538
Average$12,881$15,978$18,513
Rough$11,529$14,284$16,489
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,558$28,022$32,607
Clean$21,535$26,740$31,075
Average$19,489$24,176$28,011
Rough$17,444$21,611$24,947
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,583$14,835$15,913
Clean$12,967$14,156$15,166
Average$11,735$12,799$13,671
Rough$10,503$11,441$12,175
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,963$26,729$30,735
Clean$20,967$25,506$29,291
Average$18,975$23,060$26,403
Rough$16,983$20,614$23,515
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,331$21,809$24,739
Clean$17,500$20,811$23,577
Average$15,837$18,815$21,253
Rough$14,175$16,820$18,928
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,803$30,389$35,080
Clean$23,678$28,999$33,432
Average$21,429$26,218$30,136
Rough$19,180$23,437$26,840
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,867$23,437$27,272
Clean$18,012$22,365$25,990
Average$16,301$20,220$23,428
Rough$14,590$18,075$20,866
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,105$22,004$25,283
Clean$17,284$20,998$24,095
Average$15,642$18,984$21,720
Rough$14,000$16,970$19,344
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,156$21,873$24,999
Clean$17,332$20,872$23,825
Average$15,686$18,871$21,476
Rough$14,039$16,869$19,127
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,302$19,008$22,119
Clean$14,608$18,138$21,079
Average$13,220$16,399$19,001
Rough$11,833$14,659$16,923
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,791$31,831$36,901
Clean$24,621$30,375$35,167
Average$22,282$27,462$31,700
Rough$19,943$24,549$28,233
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,951$35,965$41,848
Clean$27,638$34,319$39,882
Average$25,013$31,028$35,950
Rough$22,387$27,737$32,018
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,713$30,700$35,723
Clean$23,593$29,295$34,045
Average$21,351$26,486$30,688
Rough$19,110$23,676$27,332
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,093$30,630$34,458
Clean$24,909$29,229$32,840
Average$22,543$26,425$29,602
Rough$20,177$23,622$26,364
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,033$21,960$24,436
Clean$18,170$20,955$23,288
Average$16,444$18,945$20,992
Rough$14,717$16,936$18,696
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,993$18,863$21,282
Clean$15,268$17,999$20,283
Average$13,817$16,273$18,283
Rough$12,367$14,547$16,283
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,162$23,803$27,698
Clean$18,293$22,714$26,397
Average$16,555$20,536$23,794
Rough$14,818$18,358$21,192
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,105$29,256$33,587
Clean$23,012$27,917$32,009
Average$20,825$25,240$28,853
Rough$18,639$22,562$25,697
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,355$20,316$23,640
Clean$15,613$19,386$22,529
Average$14,130$17,527$20,308
Rough$12,647$15,668$18,087
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,889 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,348 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,889 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,348 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,889 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,348 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $8,010 to $11,277, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.