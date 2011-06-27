Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,275
|$24,203
|$27,511
|Clean
|$19,356
|$23,096
|$26,219
|Average
|$17,517
|$20,881
|$23,634
|Rough
|$15,678
|$18,666
|$21,049
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,753
|$20,442
|$22,719
|Clean
|$16,948
|$19,506
|$21,652
|Average
|$15,338
|$17,636
|$19,517
|Rough
|$13,728
|$15,765
|$17,382
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,644
|$28,005
|$31,681
|Clean
|$22,572
|$26,723
|$30,193
|Average
|$20,428
|$24,160
|$27,216
|Rough
|$18,283
|$21,598
|$24,240
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,374
|$22,947
|$25,959
|Clean
|$18,496
|$21,897
|$24,740
|Average
|$16,739
|$19,797
|$22,301
|Rough
|$14,981
|$17,697
|$19,862
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,210
|$20,661
|$23,566
|Clean
|$16,430
|$19,716
|$22,459
|Average
|$14,869
|$17,825
|$20,245
|Rough
|$13,308
|$15,934
|$18,031
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,736
|$25,759
|$29,974
|Clean
|$19,796
|$24,580
|$28,566
|Average
|$17,915
|$22,223
|$25,749
|Rough
|$16,034
|$19,866
|$22,933
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,571
|$29,281
|$34,070
|Clean
|$22,502
|$27,941
|$32,470
|Average
|$20,364
|$25,261
|$29,268
|Rough
|$18,226
|$22,582
|$26,067
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,800
|$25,780
|$29,135
|Clean
|$20,812
|$24,601
|$27,767
|Average
|$18,835
|$22,241
|$25,029
|Rough
|$16,858
|$19,882
|$22,292
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,664
|$18,216
|$21,197
|Clean
|$13,999
|$17,383
|$20,201
|Average
|$12,669
|$15,716
|$18,209
|Rough
|$11,339
|$14,049
|$16,218
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,935
|$22,281
|$25,926
|Clean
|$17,122
|$21,261
|$24,708
|Average
|$15,496
|$19,222
|$22,272
|Rough
|$13,869
|$17,183
|$19,836
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,608
|$32,364
|$37,202
|Clean
|$25,401
|$30,883
|$35,454
|Average
|$22,988
|$27,921
|$31,959
|Rough
|$20,575
|$24,959
|$28,464
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,271
|$20,732
|$23,645
|Clean
|$16,488
|$19,784
|$22,534
|Average
|$14,922
|$17,886
|$20,312
|Rough
|$13,355
|$15,989
|$18,091
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,975
|$24,680
|$27,805
|Clean
|$20,024
|$23,550
|$26,499
|Average
|$18,122
|$21,292
|$23,886
|Rough
|$16,219
|$19,033
|$21,274
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,023
|$19,240
|$21,949
|Clean
|$15,296
|$18,360
|$20,918
|Average
|$13,843
|$16,599
|$18,856
|Rough
|$12,390
|$14,838
|$16,794
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,149
|$18,819
|$21,899
|Clean
|$14,463
|$17,958
|$20,870
|Average
|$13,089
|$16,236
|$18,812
|Rough
|$11,715
|$14,514
|$16,755
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,288
|$22,932
|$26,002
|Clean
|$18,413
|$21,883
|$24,781
|Average
|$16,664
|$19,784
|$22,338
|Rough
|$14,915
|$17,686
|$19,894
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,008
|$21,516
|$24,471
|Clean
|$17,191
|$20,531
|$23,321
|Average
|$15,558
|$18,562
|$21,022
|Rough
|$13,925
|$16,593
|$18,723
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,328
|$20,790
|$23,704
|Clean
|$16,542
|$19,839
|$22,590
|Average
|$14,971
|$17,936
|$20,363
|Rough
|$13,399
|$16,034
|$18,136
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,359
|$10,844
|$11,277
|Clean
|$9,889
|$10,348
|$10,748
|Average
|$8,950
|$9,356
|$9,688
|Rough
|$8,010
|$8,363
|$8,628
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,708
|$19,513
|$22,706
|Clean
|$14,996
|$18,621
|$21,639
|Average
|$13,571
|$16,835
|$19,506
|Rough
|$12,147
|$15,049
|$17,372
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,001
|$22,656
|$25,733
|Clean
|$18,140
|$21,619
|$24,524
|Average
|$16,416
|$19,546
|$22,106
|Rough
|$14,693
|$17,472
|$19,688
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,302
|$19,805
|$22,749
|Clean
|$15,562
|$18,899
|$21,681
|Average
|$14,084
|$17,086
|$19,543
|Rough
|$12,606
|$15,274
|$17,406
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,310
|$31,180
|$36,109
|Clean
|$24,162
|$29,753
|$34,413
|Average
|$21,867
|$26,900
|$31,020
|Rough
|$19,572
|$24,047
|$27,627
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,502
|$19,919
|$22,793
|Clean
|$15,754
|$19,008
|$21,722
|Average
|$14,257
|$17,185
|$19,580
|Rough
|$12,761
|$15,362
|$17,439
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,432
|$29,108
|$33,870
|Clean
|$22,369
|$27,777
|$32,279
|Average
|$20,244
|$25,113
|$29,097
|Rough
|$18,119
|$22,449
|$25,914
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,863
|$25,455
|$28,490
|Clean
|$20,872
|$24,291
|$27,151
|Average
|$18,889
|$21,961
|$24,475
|Rough
|$16,906
|$19,632
|$21,798
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,048
|$27,390
|$31,870
|Clean
|$21,049
|$26,136
|$30,373
|Average
|$19,049
|$23,630
|$27,378
|Rough
|$17,049
|$21,123
|$24,384
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,441
|$20,423
|$23,764
|Clean
|$15,696
|$19,489
|$22,648
|Average
|$14,204
|$17,620
|$20,415
|Rough
|$12,713
|$15,751
|$18,182
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,816
|$19,648
|$22,863
|Clean
|$15,099
|$18,749
|$21,789
|Average
|$13,665
|$16,951
|$19,641
|Rough
|$12,230
|$15,153
|$17,493
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,433
|$24,140
|$28,089
|Clean
|$18,552
|$23,035
|$26,769
|Average
|$16,789
|$20,826
|$24,130
|Rough
|$15,027
|$18,617
|$21,491
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,269
|$27,073
|$31,111
|Clean
|$21,259
|$25,834
|$29,649
|Average
|$19,240
|$23,356
|$26,726
|Rough
|$17,220
|$20,879
|$23,803
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,220
|$21,392
|$24,891
|Clean
|$16,439
|$20,413
|$23,722
|Average
|$14,878
|$18,455
|$21,383
|Rough
|$13,316
|$16,498
|$19,044
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,251
|$22,043
|$24,408
|Clean
|$18,378
|$21,034
|$23,262
|Average
|$16,632
|$19,017
|$20,968
|Rough
|$14,887
|$17,000
|$18,675
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,222
|$20,712
|$23,648
|Clean
|$16,441
|$19,764
|$22,537
|Average
|$14,879
|$17,869
|$20,315
|Rough
|$13,317
|$15,973
|$18,093
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,858
|$18,456
|$21,476
|Clean
|$14,184
|$17,611
|$20,467
|Average
|$12,836
|$15,922
|$18,449
|Rough
|$11,489
|$14,233
|$16,431
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,909
|$18,521
|$21,551
|Clean
|$14,233
|$17,673
|$20,538
|Average
|$12,881
|$15,978
|$18,513
|Rough
|$11,529
|$14,284
|$16,489
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,558
|$28,022
|$32,607
|Clean
|$21,535
|$26,740
|$31,075
|Average
|$19,489
|$24,176
|$28,011
|Rough
|$17,444
|$21,611
|$24,947
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,583
|$14,835
|$15,913
|Clean
|$12,967
|$14,156
|$15,166
|Average
|$11,735
|$12,799
|$13,671
|Rough
|$10,503
|$11,441
|$12,175
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,963
|$26,729
|$30,735
|Clean
|$20,967
|$25,506
|$29,291
|Average
|$18,975
|$23,060
|$26,403
|Rough
|$16,983
|$20,614
|$23,515
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,331
|$21,809
|$24,739
|Clean
|$17,500
|$20,811
|$23,577
|Average
|$15,837
|$18,815
|$21,253
|Rough
|$14,175
|$16,820
|$18,928
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,803
|$30,389
|$35,080
|Clean
|$23,678
|$28,999
|$33,432
|Average
|$21,429
|$26,218
|$30,136
|Rough
|$19,180
|$23,437
|$26,840
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,867
|$23,437
|$27,272
|Clean
|$18,012
|$22,365
|$25,990
|Average
|$16,301
|$20,220
|$23,428
|Rough
|$14,590
|$18,075
|$20,866
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,105
|$22,004
|$25,283
|Clean
|$17,284
|$20,998
|$24,095
|Average
|$15,642
|$18,984
|$21,720
|Rough
|$14,000
|$16,970
|$19,344
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,156
|$21,873
|$24,999
|Clean
|$17,332
|$20,872
|$23,825
|Average
|$15,686
|$18,871
|$21,476
|Rough
|$14,039
|$16,869
|$19,127
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,302
|$19,008
|$22,119
|Clean
|$14,608
|$18,138
|$21,079
|Average
|$13,220
|$16,399
|$19,001
|Rough
|$11,833
|$14,659
|$16,923
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,791
|$31,831
|$36,901
|Clean
|$24,621
|$30,375
|$35,167
|Average
|$22,282
|$27,462
|$31,700
|Rough
|$19,943
|$24,549
|$28,233
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,951
|$35,965
|$41,848
|Clean
|$27,638
|$34,319
|$39,882
|Average
|$25,013
|$31,028
|$35,950
|Rough
|$22,387
|$27,737
|$32,018
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,713
|$30,700
|$35,723
|Clean
|$23,593
|$29,295
|$34,045
|Average
|$21,351
|$26,486
|$30,688
|Rough
|$19,110
|$23,676
|$27,332
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,093
|$30,630
|$34,458
|Clean
|$24,909
|$29,229
|$32,840
|Average
|$22,543
|$26,425
|$29,602
|Rough
|$20,177
|$23,622
|$26,364
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,033
|$21,960
|$24,436
|Clean
|$18,170
|$20,955
|$23,288
|Average
|$16,444
|$18,945
|$20,992
|Rough
|$14,717
|$16,936
|$18,696
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,993
|$18,863
|$21,282
|Clean
|$15,268
|$17,999
|$20,283
|Average
|$13,817
|$16,273
|$18,283
|Rough
|$12,367
|$14,547
|$16,283
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,162
|$23,803
|$27,698
|Clean
|$18,293
|$22,714
|$26,397
|Average
|$16,555
|$20,536
|$23,794
|Rough
|$14,818
|$18,358
|$21,192
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,105
|$29,256
|$33,587
|Clean
|$23,012
|$27,917
|$32,009
|Average
|$20,825
|$25,240
|$28,853
|Rough
|$18,639
|$22,562
|$25,697
Estimated values
2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,355
|$20,316
|$23,640
|Clean
|$15,613
|$19,386
|$22,529
|Average
|$14,130
|$17,527
|$20,308
|Rough
|$12,647
|$15,668
|$18,087