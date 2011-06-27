Used 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

F 350 Shuts down with less than 7000 Miles dubyatee , 12/29/2013 6 of 8 people found this review helpful A few months old and with less than 7000 Miles, the truck shuts down. I'm stranded in another city and state, Ford doesn't provide loaners or rentals. Will add to this review when the truck is repaired and they tell me why. No place to hang clothes in the back. I'm missing my Chevy at this point. Report Abuse

It's 3 YR / 36,000, not 36,001 or 36,002! Brian Faulkner , 12/30/2015 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This weekend I heard some grinding noise on the front of my 2013 F350 DRW KR. Took to Brighton Ford on Monday and first thing out of their mouth when looking at the mangled rotor was that brakes are considered a wear item. Guess I've been riding the right front brake pedal a bit hard lately! Diagnosed as a frozen caliper I'm told they "might" be able to get me some assistance, I told them I'd pay nothing. The vehicle is in it's 30th month and has 37,500 miles on it. If 1,500 miles is what it takes to split us when I've purchased 8 new vehicles from them since 1999 I guess we're done. Tried getting with Crystal from Diesel Stop Forum and she referred my case to Jessica Johnson, Regional Customer Service Manager. Jessica says she'll get back to me after the holidays (6th), until then I guess I should hitchhike, walk, bike or something else...but not drive my $65K pickup. Jessica did make it clear that Ford doesn't pick up the tab, they may offer some assistance. Don't need it thank you. I've been a loyal Ford owner from my first car on, with one Audi snuck in, but I can assure you I won't sign papers in another Ford dealership again. This is a simple issue with a known problem that many others have had and they're gonna stick it in my ear over 1,500 miles. Good luck Ford! Case: CAS-8489426-G6Q2G1 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

F-350 Nightmare franklin123 , 01/13/2014 6 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought brand new F-350 diesel, "Dooley" double cab long bed 4x4 Platinum. Nearly every option available. Truly top of the line. After 6 mo./6400 miles, started operating at reduced capacity and Ford advised me to get it off of the road. That is where it has been since. The dealership could not repair because no available parts. FMC assigned case manager and even case supervisor. But neither would ever contact me, let alone find a solution. Finally sold off the carcass at a great loss. Do yourself a favor. Steer away from FMC at all costs. If you choose to do business with this company, you do so at your own risk, and you are truly on your own.

why not to buy a ford whyant , 07/18/2013 6 of 26 people found this review helpful Dear Ford Management Thank you for the poor attempt at help. I spoke to the regional manager. He confirmed that the computer looked at the pictures from the dealership and as before they concluded a rock hit caused the crack. He even admitted that the crack was quite extensive and unusual for a impact point of less tan 2mm (the size of a pen point). He still could not explain how a rock hit the windshield with enough force to cause that large of a crack where the impact is under the blade of the windshield wiper. I have told every one the crack happened in my driveway, when I turned on the air, yet they all have stopped just short of calling me a liar.