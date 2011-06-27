  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,326$18,666$20,933
Clean$15,711$17,969$20,152
Average$14,481$16,575$18,588
Rough$13,251$15,181$17,025
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,551$26,696$29,744
Clean$22,664$25,699$28,633
Average$20,889$23,705$26,412
Rough$19,115$21,711$24,190
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,613$20,353$23,005
Clean$16,949$19,592$22,146
Average$15,622$18,072$20,427
Rough$14,295$16,552$18,709
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,133$28,323$31,416
Clean$24,186$27,266$30,243
Average$22,292$25,150$27,896
Rough$20,398$23,035$25,550
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,200$29,623$32,941
Clean$25,213$28,517$31,711
Average$23,239$26,304$29,251
Rough$21,264$24,092$26,790
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,407$25,506$28,509
Clean$21,563$24,553$27,444
Average$19,874$22,648$25,315
Rough$18,186$20,743$23,186
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,231$20,940$23,562
Clean$17,544$20,158$22,682
Average$16,171$18,594$20,922
Rough$14,797$17,030$19,163
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,385$27,751$31,011
Clean$23,467$26,714$29,853
Average$21,629$24,642$27,537
Rough$19,791$22,569$25,221
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,338$21,131$23,836
Clean$17,647$20,342$22,945
Average$16,266$18,764$21,165
Rough$14,884$17,186$19,385
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,788$24,828$27,776
Clean$20,967$23,901$26,738
Average$19,325$22,047$24,664
Rough$17,683$20,192$22,589
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,133$26,507$29,774
Clean$22,261$25,517$28,662
Average$20,518$23,537$26,438
Rough$18,775$21,557$24,214
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,901$30,341$33,678
Clean$25,887$29,208$32,421
Average$23,860$26,942$29,905
Rough$21,833$24,676$27,390
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,942$27,078$30,119
Clean$23,039$26,067$28,994
Average$21,235$24,045$26,744
Rough$19,431$22,022$24,495
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,446$21,143$23,754
Clean$17,751$20,353$22,867
Average$16,361$18,774$21,093
Rough$14,971$17,195$19,319
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,250$28,217$31,097
Clean$24,299$27,164$29,936
Average$22,396$25,056$27,613
Rough$20,494$22,948$25,291
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,686$27,726$30,674
Clean$23,756$26,690$29,529
Average$21,895$24,620$27,237
Rough$20,035$22,549$24,946
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,149$19,854$22,472
Clean$16,503$19,113$21,633
Average$15,211$17,630$19,954
Rough$13,919$16,147$18,276
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,013$17,056$19,037
Clean$14,447$16,419$18,326
Average$13,316$15,145$16,904
Rough$12,185$13,871$15,482
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,164$23,089$25,924
Clean$19,404$22,227$24,956
Average$17,884$20,502$23,020
Rough$16,365$18,778$21,083
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,054$26,171$29,191
Clean$22,185$25,193$28,101
Average$20,448$23,239$25,921
Rough$18,711$21,284$23,740
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,969 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,969 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,969 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Expedition ranges from $13,251 to $20,933, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.