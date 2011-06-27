Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,326
|$18,666
|$20,933
|Clean
|$15,711
|$17,969
|$20,152
|Average
|$14,481
|$16,575
|$18,588
|Rough
|$13,251
|$15,181
|$17,025
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,551
|$26,696
|$29,744
|Clean
|$22,664
|$25,699
|$28,633
|Average
|$20,889
|$23,705
|$26,412
|Rough
|$19,115
|$21,711
|$24,190
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,613
|$20,353
|$23,005
|Clean
|$16,949
|$19,592
|$22,146
|Average
|$15,622
|$18,072
|$20,427
|Rough
|$14,295
|$16,552
|$18,709
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,133
|$28,323
|$31,416
|Clean
|$24,186
|$27,266
|$30,243
|Average
|$22,292
|$25,150
|$27,896
|Rough
|$20,398
|$23,035
|$25,550
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,200
|$29,623
|$32,941
|Clean
|$25,213
|$28,517
|$31,711
|Average
|$23,239
|$26,304
|$29,251
|Rough
|$21,264
|$24,092
|$26,790
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,407
|$25,506
|$28,509
|Clean
|$21,563
|$24,553
|$27,444
|Average
|$19,874
|$22,648
|$25,315
|Rough
|$18,186
|$20,743
|$23,186
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,231
|$20,940
|$23,562
|Clean
|$17,544
|$20,158
|$22,682
|Average
|$16,171
|$18,594
|$20,922
|Rough
|$14,797
|$17,030
|$19,163
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,385
|$27,751
|$31,011
|Clean
|$23,467
|$26,714
|$29,853
|Average
|$21,629
|$24,642
|$27,537
|Rough
|$19,791
|$22,569
|$25,221
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,338
|$21,131
|$23,836
|Clean
|$17,647
|$20,342
|$22,945
|Average
|$16,266
|$18,764
|$21,165
|Rough
|$14,884
|$17,186
|$19,385
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,788
|$24,828
|$27,776
|Clean
|$20,967
|$23,901
|$26,738
|Average
|$19,325
|$22,047
|$24,664
|Rough
|$17,683
|$20,192
|$22,589
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,133
|$26,507
|$29,774
|Clean
|$22,261
|$25,517
|$28,662
|Average
|$20,518
|$23,537
|$26,438
|Rough
|$18,775
|$21,557
|$24,214
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,901
|$30,341
|$33,678
|Clean
|$25,887
|$29,208
|$32,421
|Average
|$23,860
|$26,942
|$29,905
|Rough
|$21,833
|$24,676
|$27,390
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,942
|$27,078
|$30,119
|Clean
|$23,039
|$26,067
|$28,994
|Average
|$21,235
|$24,045
|$26,744
|Rough
|$19,431
|$22,022
|$24,495
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,446
|$21,143
|$23,754
|Clean
|$17,751
|$20,353
|$22,867
|Average
|$16,361
|$18,774
|$21,093
|Rough
|$14,971
|$17,195
|$19,319
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,250
|$28,217
|$31,097
|Clean
|$24,299
|$27,164
|$29,936
|Average
|$22,396
|$25,056
|$27,613
|Rough
|$20,494
|$22,948
|$25,291
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,686
|$27,726
|$30,674
|Clean
|$23,756
|$26,690
|$29,529
|Average
|$21,895
|$24,620
|$27,237
|Rough
|$20,035
|$22,549
|$24,946
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,149
|$19,854
|$22,472
|Clean
|$16,503
|$19,113
|$21,633
|Average
|$15,211
|$17,630
|$19,954
|Rough
|$13,919
|$16,147
|$18,276
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,013
|$17,056
|$19,037
|Clean
|$14,447
|$16,419
|$18,326
|Average
|$13,316
|$15,145
|$16,904
|Rough
|$12,185
|$13,871
|$15,482
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,164
|$23,089
|$25,924
|Clean
|$19,404
|$22,227
|$24,956
|Average
|$17,884
|$20,502
|$23,020
|Rough
|$16,365
|$18,778
|$21,083
Estimated values
2015 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,054
|$26,171
|$29,191
|Clean
|$22,185
|$25,193
|$28,101
|Average
|$20,448
|$23,239
|$25,921
|Rough
|$18,711
|$21,284
|$23,740