Used 2015 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

AC problems Matt Sprenger , 09/01/2015 EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Our 15 XLT El has all the options we could want, and is almost as loaded as a Limited. However the AC cycles from icy cold to warm all the time every few seconds or minutes. We have had the vehicle in the Ford dealer to repair it 4 times. On the final repair they indicated that the EL is such a large vehicle that the AC compressor will cycle on and off constantly and that this operation is normal. We are very disappointed as this can't possibly be normal. Help!! Problem still persists. The dealer says this is normal and that the compressor should cycle on and off every few seconds. We can't seem to get help at all. This can not be normal as the temp coming from the vents fluctuates some 20 degrees every few seconds. Help! Update: 7-17-2016 The AC compressor still cycles on and off with every push or release of the gas pedal. Ford says there is nothing they can do, but I find this to be unacceptable. It takes about at least 15 mins to cool the cabin. Please help. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wow! Eric Oleson , 09/07/2015 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful Wow, what a vehicle! This is our fourth Expedition. The first three were great but we decided to scale down to an Explorer, which was a great vehicle but just not the same! So we got another Expedition and what a Wow it is! Ford has taken an already great vehicle and has made it better. Yes we love the comfort, the fact that you can see forever, that physics is always on your side should there be a crash, handling is impeccable (it will walk through anything) but now it has a power plant that puts the old one to shame. It has so much more power that I actually have to be careful when accelerating or I'll invariably leave precious tread on the road from peeling out. Look, this is not a GT by any means but it sure is fun when I experience that feeling of the head being thrown back at the changing of the light! And oh, did I happen to mention that our mileage has increased by well over 20%? Our recent trek to Chicago gave us 18.3 M/G - not bad for a behemoth! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beware! Catherine Gipson , 12/22/2015 King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful I have been driving Ford vehicles for 25 years. My 2015 Ford Expedition King Ranch is perfect in every way, except one of the most critical....the windshield. The windshield cracked just 1 month after I purchased the vehicle and has been cracked for more than 3 months now. Apparently, Ford is unable to obtain replacement windshields for Expeditions with rain sensors. I paid more than 60k for this Expedition and it has been totally useless for 3 months. The rain sensing windshields are certainly a convenience but I would advise consumers against this upgrade until Ford is able to produce replacement parts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Updated Review after 80,000+ miles Andy Newitt , 10/03/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 22 people found this review helpful I had to have the throttle assembly replaced again. They seem to be an ongoing problem. Otherwise it seems to be running fine and as you would expect. My previous review was titled "Air conditioned seat - NO! Frozen butt - YES" This is still a major problem. Ford really screwed up the way the seats are cooled now and it is a real shame. The second issue is that I have had more mechanical failures on this vehicle then my previous ones so I have downgraded my stars. At 24,000 the struts needed to be replaced and at 33,000 I had to have the throttle assembly replaced. Luckily this was all under warranty. On a good note, I purchased a 30 foot travel trailer and the Expedition is pulling it nicely with a weight distributing anti-sway hitch. I had to change the exterior mirrors to an aftermarket brand because for some reason, Ford does not make a large telescoping mirror for the Expedition. My original review follows. This is my 3rd Expedition and my second with air conditioned seats, well supposedly AC seats. My previous one cooled your back along with your bottom and it was heavenly during the hot Florida summers. This new one only cools your bottom and does nothing for your back, both front seats are this way. In fact if you leave it on longer thinking that it will eventually get the back cold, it gets way too cold on the bottom, never reaches your back and you have to turn it off because it gets so uncomfortable. I have complained to Ford and had it back to the dealer twice but they are telling me that the "seats are functioning as designed." I say it is a design failure then! I didn't pay for AC seats just to get my butt frozen. EXTREAMLY disappointed in this 2105 design flaw. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value