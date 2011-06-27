Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,360
|$3,930
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,117
|$3,525
|$4,284
|Average
|$1,632
|$2,717
|$3,301
|Rough
|$1,146
|$1,908
|$2,318
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,521
|$2,382
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,364
|$2,137
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,647
|$1,968
|Rough
|$738
|$1,157
|$1,382
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,399
|$2,906
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,152
|$2,607
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,659
|$2,009
|Rough
|$709
|$1,165
|$1,411
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,209
|$3,710
|$4,519
|Clean
|$1,982
|$3,329
|$4,054
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,565
|$3,124
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,801
|$2,194
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,047
|$3,189
|$3,805
|Clean
|$1,837
|$2,861
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,415
|$2,204
|$2,631
|Rough
|$994
|$1,548
|$1,848
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,934
|$3,072
|$3,685
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,756
|$3,306
|Average
|$1,337
|$2,124
|$2,547
|Rough
|$939
|$1,491
|$1,789