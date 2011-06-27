Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
I love My Truck!
My Tahoe has over 256,000 miles on it. I had to replace the transmission around 190,000 miles. Unfortunately I had to replace the transmission with one that had 167,000 miles on it because it was hard to find another. Other than that, no major problems. Replaced tie rods twice, but the roads are full of pot holes here. Sadly, the break lines rusted and broke. I decided I am just going to let it go instead of fixing it. This truck has gotten my family through many winters and deep snow.
300,000 mile review
I bought my Tahoe new, I have put almost every of the 300k miles on the odometer myself. It is difficult to rate the "electronics" or "active safety" for it's day, the electronics were good - but let's get real, it has no BT, no phone connectivity, no USB ports - none of that existed in 2000! Blind spot monitor was called a mirror and looking over your shoulder - 300k miles and I haven't hit anyone! It has an AM/FM CD and TAPE DECK. I love HD radio, BT and XM, but the car keeps running. I have had this vehicle to it's axles in mud, to it's hood through snow, rain so hard you couldn't see the hood - it kept going. Before getting this car I would trade about every other year... this one is 18 years old and I still like it. Repairs - as of late I have had a couple, alternator at 290k, I hit something and replaced the transfer case at 275k otherwise it's been tires, brakes - shocks one time. This is a great vehicle. My final assembly was Janesville, WI - they must have had a great crew working the day my Tahoe came off the line. 2/2018 UPDATE - Literally 2 hours after I wrote this review my transmission went out. It was a great run for 17 years and 300k miles. If new Tahoe's were affordable to me I would get another today.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Going for 200K
At the time this was one of the largest single largest investments our family had made. 10 years later, well worth it. We just hit 170K and just had our first major repair - oil seals were leaking. We have done nothing to this truck except the usual - tires, batteries, brakes and oil/fluids. If you take care of these trucks they definitely take care of you.
Like a rock
I'm very pleased with my Tahoe after 74k miles. No transmission issues but have had the ABS module go out twice. First time was under warranty and the second time I had it repaired for about $200 instead of the $1,200 the dealer wanted. Also came with a 5 yr warr instead of 12 month. The rest of the braking system is great, still on original pads and rotors. Plenty of power to tow trailer and people. And even thought gas mileage isn't great, it's better than what some Ford and Dodge owners I know are getting.
Better all the time!
With almost 160,000 miles on this SUV, I know I should be looking to replace it, but it still runs so good, I'm hesitating to let it go. I bought it with 50K miles on it and went to AMSOIL lube in the tranny and crankcase shortly after. It still burns no oil (20K between changes)and the gas mileage is now pushing 20 mpg on the highway. It's been awesome. At 70, I've had lots of cars in my lifetime, and this has been one of the best.
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer