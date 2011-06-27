Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

I love My Truck! cluv , 10/25/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My Tahoe has over 256,000 miles on it. I had to replace the transmission around 190,000 miles. Unfortunately I had to replace the transmission with one that had 167,000 miles on it because it was hard to find another. Other than that, no major problems. Replaced tie rods twice, but the roads are full of pot holes here. Sadly, the break lines rusted and broke. I decided I am just going to let it go instead of fixing it. This truck has gotten my family through many winters and deep snow. Report Abuse

300,000 mile review Nick , 02/08/2018 LS 4dr SUV 4WD 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Tahoe new, I have put almost every of the 300k miles on the odometer myself. It is difficult to rate the "electronics" or "active safety" for it's day, the electronics were good - but let's get real, it has no BT, no phone connectivity, no USB ports - none of that existed in 2000! Blind spot monitor was called a mirror and looking over your shoulder - 300k miles and I haven't hit anyone! It has an AM/FM CD and TAPE DECK. I love HD radio, BT and XM, but the car keeps running. I have had this vehicle to it's axles in mud, to it's hood through snow, rain so hard you couldn't see the hood - it kept going. Before getting this car I would trade about every other year... this one is 18 years old and I still like it. Repairs - as of late I have had a couple, alternator at 290k, I hit something and replaced the transfer case at 275k otherwise it's been tires, brakes - shocks one time. This is a great vehicle. My final assembly was Janesville, WI - they must have had a great crew working the day my Tahoe came off the line. 2/2018 UPDATE - Literally 2 hours after I wrote this review my transmission went out. It was a great run for 17 years and 300k miles. If new Tahoe's were affordable to me I would get another today. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Going for 200K Brian , 02/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful At the time this was one of the largest single largest investments our family had made. 10 years later, well worth it. We just hit 170K and just had our first major repair - oil seals were leaking. We have done nothing to this truck except the usual - tires, batteries, brakes and oil/fluids. If you take care of these trucks they definitely take care of you. Report Abuse

Like a rock Sam , 08/14/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm very pleased with my Tahoe after 74k miles. No transmission issues but have had the ABS module go out twice. First time was under warranty and the second time I had it repaired for about $200 instead of the $1,200 the dealer wanted. Also came with a 5 yr warr instead of 12 month. The rest of the braking system is great, still on original pads and rotors. Plenty of power to tow trailer and people. And even thought gas mileage isn't great, it's better than what some Ford and Dodge owners I know are getting. Report Abuse