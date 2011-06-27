Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

12 years, 157,000 miles, 1 owner FC , 07/31/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The title speaks for itself. I'm the original owner of this truck. Bought it back in '98 with 11 miles on it. It now is pushing 160,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. I plan on keeping this truck until the wheels fall off. Every time I think of selling or trading it in for something with better mileage, it proves its usefulness, whether it be hauling a load of furniture, pulling a stump in the backyard, towing a trailer, or it snows! I could go on and on about the virtues of my Tahoe. Its taken me across the country many times, and still goes to the grocery store and work every day. Finally starting to show a little rust on the rockers, but that's to be expected. Report Abuse

1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Review John Wagner , 07/24/2002 This truck is a brilliant package. Towing is bliss with the power of the Vortec 350. The interior is well designed, everything is right where it should be. I have 81,500 miles on my truck and there isn't a squeek or rattle to be found. The 4WD autotrac works flawlessly in low traction situations. The transmission performs wonderful...smooth shifts, with or without towing. I have yet to find something I do not like about this truck! I recently made a 1,500 mile trip and the truck averaged 21 mpg on the highway doing 75 mph. I am not complaining with all of the available power and torque on tap. JOB WELL DONE CHEVROLET!

Tahoe Strong Steve-O , 10/03/2008 I really enjoy my Tahoe. I purchased it because I need a 4wd vehicle to get me to and from the fire station during snowstorms. I have been impressed so far. Besides the gas mileage, I'm very happy with it so far. It has over 120,000 miles on it and I feel comfortable driving it across country. Although I am a light foot when I drive on the highway, I still only average 17. That said, I love it and I bought it knowing what kind of milage a 5.7 v8 gets.

Solid as a rock pman , 07/18/2008 I bought this truck new in 1998. I currently have 115K miles. It will go just about anywhere, and it has. From the sand dunes in Baja, river gorges in the Anza Borrego desert, winter storms in Big Bear, it just goes, and in comfort. Repairs: Around 60K miles exhaust manifold gaskets, Cat, fuel injectors clogged. (ARCO may be a bit cheaper but it clogged my injectors in first 50-60K miles, while last 60-70K miles I've used better gas, no problems, still going strong). About 100K miles, fuel pump, wiper motor. Just had first A/C service, still on original shocks. First major tuneup at 90K miles! No change in drivability since new, hold up well to dogs, kids, idiots in parking lots, etc.