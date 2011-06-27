  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$2,387$2,683
Clean$1,646$2,136$2,400
Average$1,258$1,633$1,835
Rough$871$1,130$1,270
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,323$2,788
Clean$1,308$2,078$2,494
Average$1,000$1,589$1,907
Rough$693$1,099$1,319
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,488$2,335$2,791
Clean$1,332$2,089$2,497
Average$1,018$1,597$1,909
Rough$705$1,105$1,321
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,242$2,632
Clean$1,357$2,006$2,355
Average$1,038$1,533$1,800
Rough$718$1,061$1,246
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$1,867$2,089
Clean$1,303$1,670$1,869
Average$996$1,277$1,429
Rough$690$884$989
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,041$2,449
Clean$1,149$1,826$2,191
Average$878$1,396$1,675
Rough$608$966$1,159
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,859$2,280$2,507
Clean$1,663$2,040$2,243
Average$1,272$1,559$1,714
Rough$880$1,079$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,354$2,141$2,566
Clean$1,211$1,915$2,296
Average$926$1,464$1,755
Rough$641$1,013$1,214
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,418$2,125$2,505
Clean$1,269$1,901$2,242
Average$970$1,453$1,714
Rough$671$1,005$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$2,144$2,570
Clean$1,214$1,918$2,299
Average$928$1,467$1,757
Rough$642$1,015$1,216
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,149 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,826 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tahoe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe and see how it feels.
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe ranges from $608 to $2,449, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.