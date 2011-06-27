Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,387
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,136
|$2,400
|Average
|$1,258
|$1,633
|$1,835
|Rough
|$871
|$1,130
|$1,270
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,323
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,078
|$2,494
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,589
|$1,907
|Rough
|$693
|$1,099
|$1,319
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,335
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,089
|$2,497
|Average
|$1,018
|$1,597
|$1,909
|Rough
|$705
|$1,105
|$1,321
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,242
|$2,632
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,006
|$2,355
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,533
|$1,800
|Rough
|$718
|$1,061
|$1,246
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$1,867
|$2,089
|Clean
|$1,303
|$1,670
|$1,869
|Average
|$996
|$1,277
|$1,429
|Rough
|$690
|$884
|$989
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,041
|$2,449
|Clean
|$1,149
|$1,826
|$2,191
|Average
|$878
|$1,396
|$1,675
|Rough
|$608
|$966
|$1,159
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,859
|$2,280
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,040
|$2,243
|Average
|$1,272
|$1,559
|$1,714
|Rough
|$880
|$1,079
|$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$2,141
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,915
|$2,296
|Average
|$926
|$1,464
|$1,755
|Rough
|$641
|$1,013
|$1,214
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,418
|$2,125
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,269
|$1,901
|$2,242
|Average
|$970
|$1,453
|$1,714
|Rough
|$671
|$1,005
|$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,144
|$2,570
|Clean
|$1,214
|$1,918
|$2,299
|Average
|$928
|$1,467
|$1,757
|Rough
|$642
|$1,015
|$1,216