Vehicle overview

The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is Chevy's most capable heavy-duty truck, and a full redesign last year made it a top contender in this specialized segment. A handful of new features this year make it even more appealing, such as a Digital Steering Assist system that tailors the amount of power assist to different driving scenarios. Chevrolet has also added an intermediate infotainment option in the form of a 7-inch IntelliLink touchscreen that mirrors the features of last year's premium 8-inch system (which remains available). Moreover, both touchscreens receive Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality for full smartphone integration.

Towing a backhoe is one of many challenges that the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD can dispatch with ease.

Unchanged, happily, is the Silverado 3500HD's endearing driving demeanor. This brute of a truck is unexpectedly docile on the road, providing a relatively smooth and quiet ride. Moreover, it offers a pair of outstanding engines that get the job done and then some, whether you choose the gasoline (or bi-fuel) V8 or the tremendous turbodiesel V8. Throw in a nicely appointed interior and you've got a remarkably well-rounded vehicle, especially by this segment's traditionally utilitarian standards.

In a class where every model is built to move mountains, one can assume the competition is fierce. The heavy hitters keeping the Silverado 3500HD company include the Ford F-350 Super Duty and the Ram 3500. Both of these alternatives offer gasoline and diesel engine options, as well as competitive payload and towing capabilities. With the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500's essential goodness and added equipment, though, it's a more attractive choice than ever for the shopper who needs to do some serious work.