Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

What's new

  • Regular- and double-cab Silverado 3500HD are no longer available
  • Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Stout hauling and towing capabilities
  • Powerful optional diesel engine
  • Solid build quality inside and out
  • Telescoping steering column has limited availability
  • Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
  • Thick roof pillars create large blind spots
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,747 with Edmunds

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD pricing

Build & price

Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?

If all you need is a bare-bones workhorse, get the base Work Truck. As the name implies, it's some frill, but mostly all business. The LT is the best choice if you need something with more creature comforts to endure longer drives. It's got a larger 8-inch touchscreen and cloth upholstery with carpeted floors. If you plan to tow heavy trailers, we'd advise getting the 6.6-liter diesel V8.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Everyone needs a friend with a pickup, someone you can call to help move a sofa across town or help bring home a new TV set before the big game. But what about when you need to move several thousand pounds of slate or a loaded four-horse trailer? That's when you call the friend with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

The 3500HD keeps the same general proportions and styling cues of the regular Silverado 1500 pickup, but everything about it is further fortified — frame, wheels, suspension — to give it exceptional hauling and towing capacity. The end result is a maximum towing weight of 23,100 pounds, which is less than what its Ford F-350 and Ram 3500 heavy-duty rivals can pull. But it should still be enough to do most jobs.

In a similar theme, the Ford and Ram also offer more appealing interiors along with updated tech interfaces and safety features. But there's still enough good here to make the 2019 Silverado worth checking out.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD heavy-duty pickup truck is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is best for those looking to use the 3500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds appealing upgrades such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country tops off the lineup with just about all of the 3500HD's features as standard.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered only in a crew-cab body style, with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, and with either single rear-wheel (SRW) or dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. Two bed lengths are available: the standard 6.6-foot short bed or the 8.2-foot long bed.

All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust six-speed transmission. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG).

Standard equipment for the WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control and a tilt-only steering wheel.

Also standard are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, voice controls, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The double- and crew-cab WT models get power windows.Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable =heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which brings lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ DRW Crew Cab (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0

Driving

8.0
The updated (optional) 6.6-liter turbodiesel is an impressive engine that gives the Silverado 3500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. The steering and braking are less impressive, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

8.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. It surprisingly covers 0-60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's plenty of power to get this truck up to freeway speed.

Braking

7.5
The brake pedal feel is strong and consistent for everything other than full panic-stop scenarios. But during Edmunds testing, we were able to press the pedal all the way to the floor, which is far from ideal. A 60-0 mph panic stop took 132 feet, which is an average distance for an HD truck.

Steering

6.5
The steering is well-weighted, but it takes several full revolutions of the steering wheel to turn this rig. There isn't much of a connection between the steering wheel and tires, but that didn't factor too heavily into our score since the steering in most vehicles in this class feels similar.

Handling

7.5
The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough for a dual rear-wheel setup, but this truck won't be your grocery-getter.

Drivability

8.0
The low-end torque gives plenty of off-the-line acceleration, and shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth even under full-throttle acceleration. The cruise control and exhaust brake keep a good handle on the 3500's downhill speed. Out on the open road, this truck is very drivable.

Off-road

7.0
Several full-size trucks come with specific tires, suspension and clearances designed for going off-road. This 3500HD dually is not one of those trucks. Four-wheel drive will help with inclement weather, but the stiff suspension and its sheer size limit its capabilities on dirt roads.

Comfort

6.5
Overall comfort isn't the Silverado 3500's strong suit. Heavy-duty trucks aren't exactly models of comfort, but this one is particularly rough on the senses because of its stiff seats, wind noise and rigid suspension. A heavy payload, however, settles things out a lot.

Seat comfort

6.0
The front seats are well-padded and well-bolstered on the sides for lateral support, while the rear seats are relatively flat. The seat padding in both the front and rear is overly firm and will take some breaking in to get comfortable.

Ride comfort

6.5
The stiff suspension tuning means the 3500HD has a rigid, uncomfortable ride when unladen. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better. We're giving the latter more weight because we assume a dually is unlikely to be an "air hauler."

Noise & vibration

7.0
Though there isn't as much road noise as you'd expect from the dual rear wheels, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the square front end and the big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit but isn't particularly grading or abrasive.

Climate control

8.5
The A/C cools this big cabin quickly. The climate control knobs and vents are easy to control even with winter gloves on, and the fan blows pretty quietly even at full blast. Chevy's split-heating for the front seats is a nice feature for drivers who have a stiff back but don't want to heat the bottom cushion.

Interior

7.5
The Silverado LTZ's interior is likable and user-friendly. Hop in and you'll be able to operate almost all the controls without busting out the manual. It certainly has a no-nonsense vibe, but that's not necessarily a negative in this segment.

Ease of use

8.0
The Silverado's dashboard is about as basic and user-friendly as they come. The buttons are large, easily readable, easy to operate, and within arm's reach. The solid switchgear contributes to ease of use.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The proper grab handles and side steps help with entry. Still, in this tall truck, most adults will have to do some climbing to get in. Overall, it's not any harder to get in and out of the Silverado than its main rivals.

Driving position

8.0
The optional power-adjustable pedals, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and highly adjustable driver's seat mean you can pretty much get the position you want. As with most trucks this big, seating position may be a bit high for shorter drivers, but it isn't a deal-breaker.

Roominess

8.0
Pick any seating position in the 3500HD and you'll have plenty of room to spread out. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all in great supply. Pretty much every crew-cab 3500 series truck provides lots of space, and the Chevy is no exception.

Visibility

6.0
The massive windshield and door pillars give the 3500 big blind spots. The large towing mirrors help with lane changes, but knowing where the corners of the truck are can be tough.

Quality

6.5
The body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. The interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

7.5
The 3500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it by pretty much every measurement. And in the arms race that is towing capacity, it falls behind by several tons.

Small-item storage

8.0
There are tons of pockets in the front and rear — in the doors, the center console. And there are two gloveboxes. If you can't find a place for your stuff in the Silverado, you just have too much stuff. Some rivals have smarter storage solutions for phones and devices, but only by a small margin.

Cargo space

8.0
As with pretty much every other heavy-duty truck, the Silverado 3500 HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 2 inch). Our dually had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The 3500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower LATCH anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. The trick, of course, is hoisting the kids up into their high perches.

Towing

7.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are significantly lower than those of its Ram and Ford competitors. The cruise control, exhaust braking and transmission logic are all very good while towing.

Hauling

8.5
When you're not towing your fifth wheel, you can haul any variety of beds, dressers and other household furniture items in the back of the 3500HD. The max payload rating is only a few hundred pounds below those of class leaders.

Technology

6.0
Using Chevy's touchscreen is pretty simple, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. We generally like the interface when it's working, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. It's best to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Voice control

5.5
Several attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50%. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Average user rating: 2.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Non disclosure manufacturer
    Brian,
    LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

    Bought a new 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 Diesel LTZ 4x4. The window sticker indicated the vehicle was equipped with an engine block heater. I no purchased the vehicle and came to find out, according to the dealership the GM factory in Flint, MI cut the cord off to disable it due to a recall for vehicle fires. Neither GM or the dealership noted this fact on the window sticker nor did they tell me prior to purchase. Neither GM or the dealership will do anything other than say GM is working on a fix. I requested they purchase the vehicle back and they refuse. I call this consumer fraud GM and the dealer act as if this is okay to do to a customer.

    1 out of 5 stars, The disappointment
    Ralph,
    High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

    Transmission won’t stay working

    Features & Specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Silverado 3500HD safety features:

    Teen Driver Modes
    Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior. Also allows them to activate all available safety features.
    Safety Alert Seat
    Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty

    Ford's burly heavy-duty truck features a recently fortified frame and aluminum bodywork for lighter weight. Also, its V8 diesel engine can twist even more earth than the Silverado's. Both aspects combine to help the F-350 reach a towing capacity several thousand pounds higher than the Silverado.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & Ford F-350 Super Duty features

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ram 3500

    The redesigned Ram holds the current heavyweight title, with an optional diesel engine that makes 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. What can it do with all that power? Well, how does pulling a 35,100-pound fifth-wheel trailer sound? The Ram is quite nice in its top trim levels, too.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & Ram 3500 features

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD

    With both the Silverado and the Sierra sharing the same dimensions, capacities and mechanical elements, this decision comes down to features and creature comforts. Prefer your truck to be a truck and not worry about the ritual beatings of heavy-duty life? Get the Silverado. Need something with a little more panache while driving the partners out around the oil fields? Get the Sierra.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & GMC Sierra 3500HD features

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

    What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Our Review Process

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

