Close

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Duramax Plus Package Ltz Plus Package; For Crew Cab And Double Cab Models Seating; Heated And Vented Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Bucket Seats; Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket With (Ka1) Heated Seat Cushions And Seat Backs. Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Z71 Package; Off-Road Navigation System Air Bags; Single-Stage Frontal And Thorax Side-Impact; Driver And Front Passenger; And Head Curtain Side-Impact; Front And Rear Outboard Seating Positions Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Front And Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Tires; Lt265/70R18E All-Terrain; Blackwall Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather Wrapped With Audio And Cruise Controls Underbody Shield; Frame-Mounted Shields Led Lighting; Cargo Box Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cover; 1-Piece Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels 1Lz Preferred Equipment Group Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System Console; Floor Mounted; Reconfigurable Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Exhaust Brake Gvwr; 11;500 Lbs. (5216 Kg) With Single Rear Wheels Hill Descent Control Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Crew Cab And Double Cab Models Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD comes equipped with new tires at no extra charge. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and they are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing a massive load and base prices start around $31,000. Interesting features of this model are powerful engine lineup, available 4-wheel drive, class-leading design, wide variety of configurations, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** This AutoNation Certified Silverado 3500HD has undergone a rigorous 125 Point Inspection and Includes a 90 Day / 4,000 Mile Warranty ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** " Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation." ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay. Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4K0E83GF155966

Stock: GF155966

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020