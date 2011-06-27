Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $41,000Great Deal | $7,565 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ89,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in it. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. The satellite radio system in this vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. This vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. An off-road package is installed on this model so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and drive with confidence. <b>Packages</b> Z71 PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks; (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) underbody shield. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate; unique Z71 gauge cluster; unique finish interior trim plates; unique lower bumper appearance; unique grille design with Z71 badge and Z71 pickup box decals. LTZ PLUS PACKAGE; FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS: includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals; (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE: includes (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine; (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission; (GT4) 3.73 rear axle ratio; (K05) engine block heater; (K40) exhaust brake and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink 8" Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. UNDERBODY SHIELD: FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS. EXHAUST BRAKE. WHEEL: 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE; STEEL SPARE. LPO: ASSIST STEPS - 6" CHROMED RECTANGULAR. LPO: SPLASH GUARDS - MOULDED BLACK. COVER: 1-PIECE. LED LIGHTING: CARGO BOX. LICENSE PLATE KIT: FRONT. BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM. STEERING WHEEL: HEATED; LEATHER WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS. HILL DESCENT CONTROL. FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C85GF207083
Stock: UT207083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- Price Drop$26,964Great Deal | $5,472 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck99,876 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hardin Chevrolet - Hardin / Montana
Summary Welcome to Hardin Chevrolet. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details This unit has lots of cargo space. This Chevrolet Silverado has a track record of being very tough and durable. It is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Additional Information Thanks for viewing Hardin Chevrolet's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KYC80GF197741
Stock: 14152A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $26,990Great Deal | $4,274 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck82,049 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Recent Arrival! This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is well equipped and includes the following key features, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 18" Painted Steel Wheels, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Convenience Package, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Frontal Passenger-Side Air Bag Deactivation Switch, OnStar w/4G LTE, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Color Display, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment.Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4D Double Cab 4WD 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHVServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5KYCG1GZ200978
Stock: D03202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $32,995Great Deal | $3,948 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck72,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE NICE FACTORY WARRANTY OVER 500 USED CARS WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KYCG1GF189739
Stock: 189739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,500Great Deal | $2,603 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ98,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Notbohm Motors - Miles City / Montana
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Slate Gray Metallic 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed AutomaticAllison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 18 Chromed Aluminum Wheels, 1-Piece Radiator Grille & Fr Bumper Opening Cover, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2 Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose 6 Speaker Sound System, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar Guidance Plan For 6 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather.Reviews:* Impressive hauling and towing capabilities; refined and quiet ride; strong diesel engine; available CNG fueling for regular V8; solid build quality. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C82GF110925
Stock: 288381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $42,995Great Deal | $4,751 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ57,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ deep ocean blue metallic4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselOdometer is 19990 miles below market average!Visit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C86GF211580
Stock: 3343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $30,900Great Deal | $4,225 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck89,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Byford Buick GMC - Chickasha / Oklahoma
Oil Changes for Life! NOBODY TREATS YOU BETTER THAN BYFORD! - Chickasha Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KYC89GF139471
Stock: KEE73991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,990Great Deal | $3,297 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ102,019 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD in Laramie, WYOMING is worth a look. It might be older than three years, but it's style and grace is still relevant today. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that can balance family and work. With 102,019 miles and priced at $41,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0E82GF248087
Stock: 3586A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $47,649Great Deal | $3,563 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country72,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ruge's Chevrolet - Millbrook / New York
Recent Arrival! Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, saddle Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4WD Summit White Ruge's Auto Group in Rhinebeck, NY treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! At Ruge's, we believe buying a car can be straightforward and stress free. Ruge's has been in business since 1935. Stop in today and find out why. Please call to confirm vehicle location. Ruge's Subaru Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Ruge's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Rhinebeck NY 12572 Ruge's Chevrolet, NY 12545.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E89GF108253
Stock: M2944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $30,994Good Deal | $4,758 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck18,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
New Arrival! Please Call for availability. Due to high volume, and high demand, some vehicles will be sold before pictures or descriptions are posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KYEG9GZ350022
Stock: P14225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $33,988Good Deal | $4,062 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck22,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Hook Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
COMING SOON!!! WE DELIVER!!! 2016 Chevrolet Crew Cab K3500 4X4 Single Rear Wheel Long Bed . This Silverado K3500 is powered by the reliable, hardworking 6.0L and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. These don't last very long so do yourself a favor and stop clicking and call Toll free 888-630-1622 for one of our Commercial Truck Specialist. You may find a cheaper truck, but you will not find a one that has been reconditioned mechanically to our standards. Bob Hook Chevrolet is considered one of the Premier Commercial Truck Centers for New and Preowned work vehicles in the U.S. and we are family owned and operated since 1953. All retail units have been serviced to assure that every client is "Completely Satisfied". Our #1 Goal is for all our work-related vehicles to exceed your expectations. We will be happy to deliver your purchases if needed. Let us know and we will do everything we can to get it to you as quickly as possible. If there are no pictures of the unit it is because it is still in transportation to our dealership. Most pictures are taken before being detailed. All units are completely detailed before delivery. Thanks for looking!!!Bob Hook Commercial Trucks is located at 4149 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 next door to Enterprise Car Rental on the opposite side of the street from the main showroom location which is at 4144 Bardstown Road. Hours of operation are as follows. Monday Thursday 8:30 AM to 6 PM, Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 2 PM with our last available appointment at 1PM. Due to high value of vehicle turn over please do yourself a favor and call to check availability before traveling and arrange a good time to meet. All vehicles remain for sale until a deposit is given.Please take note that we price our vehicles very aggressively and use estimates for our reconditioning process. All prices are subject to change once our vehicles have been completely serviced, detailed and final expenses have been totaled.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KYEG3GF242191
Stock: 11194T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $59,988Fair Deal | $1,124 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ12,461 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Don't Pay $90k for a new one, this Truck is nicer than new! KBB Fair Market Range: $63,167 Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 20' Wheels wrapped in brand new Michelin tires, Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Appearance Package, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Front Bumper, Body-Color Grille w/Chrome Bars, Body-Color Rear Bumper, Bodyside moldings, Bose 6 Speaker Sound System, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Custom Sport Edition, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Steering Assist, Driver Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Duramax Plus Package (Regional), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front Rear All-Weather Floor Mats, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Kit, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Heated Vented Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Package (LPO), Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Suspension Package, OnStar Guidance Plan For 6 Months, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Entertainment Package, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rubber Bed Mat, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C8XGF186263
Stock: 136004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $29,690Good Deal | $4,008 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck19,190 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dunn Chevrolet Buick - Oregon / Ohio
1-Owner ~ Low Miles ~ Sold New Here ~ Still Like New Condition With Low Miles ~ Clean Carfax ~ This Truck is Ready to Work for you ~ Auto Filling Air Bags Added To Rear ~ Front Brush Guard Added ~ This truck has hardly been used ~ Why not make this your Dunn Deal today ~Dunn Chevrolet Buick is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck only has 19,163mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Heavy Duty Truck. With less than 19,163mi on this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. The interior of this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. Our family has owned this dealership for over a century spanning 4 generations. We still operate on the same simple principle handed down to us by our founder, Charles Dunn: Always be as good as your word. Through two world wars, recessions and depressions, the space age and now the information age, Dunn Chevy Buick has withstood and thrived because we never forgot that advice. Fair pricing, friendly service, honest interaction - That's the Dunn Deal. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and they are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of seve Dunn Chevy Buick has been in business since 1909. Our used inventory consists mainly of locally traded & high quality purchased vehicles which we have professionally inspected, detailed, and serviced. We are always happy to share our service records
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC3CYCG0GZ320811
Stock: D3379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- $32,995Fair Deal | $4,364 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck102,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER**CONTRACTOR BED **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.0 V8 GAS**STANDARD CAB UTILITY BED**DUALLY**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**SERVICE TRUCK**WORK TRUCK**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Dually, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, **Utility Truck / Service Truck, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual rear wheels, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Power steering, Power Windows. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF UTILITY TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Heavy Duty Standard Cab RWD Utility Service Work Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CYCG0GF302900
Stock: 30298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- $56,912Good Deal | $1,833 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country12,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York
Summary **LOW MILES** **1 OWNER** **CLEAN AUTOCHECK** **DUAL REAR WHEELS** **TONNEAU COVER** Vehicle Details This is a 2016 Chevy Silverado 3500 High Country. This is a full sized heavy duty pickup truck that features lots of equipment. This unit is in gorgeous shape and only has 12,917 miles. The vehicle has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. It has gone through a stringent manufacturer pre-owned certification process, including a meticulous mechanical and reconditioning processes. Take the stress out of car buying with this certified pre-owned. Equipment This unit has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder diesel engine. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive and continue with confidence. This truck is equipped with dual rear wheels, a protective bed liner, a tonneau cover, fog lights and running boards, making it a great all-around truck that can get whatever job you need done. Enjoy your music through the high-end BOSE sound system. See what's behind you with the back up camera. Set your preferred temperature with the dual-zone climate control system. The leather seats in this vehicle are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. The front seats can be heated or cooled to one's preference. This model is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. Let extra light in with the sunroof. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Packages DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE: includes (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine; (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission; (GT4) 3.73 rear axle ratio; (K05) engine block heater; (K40) exhaust brake and (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING **Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.** Additional Information This vehicle includes the Goldstein Exclusive Lifetime Limited Powertrain warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Buick GMC, 1671 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-2291 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E81GF237636
Stock: 20HC3521A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$45,000Good Deal | $2,369 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ85,680 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Axelrod Buick GMC - Parma / Ohio
CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD LTZ, CREW CAB, 4X4, DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBODIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, IN-DASH COLOR NAVIGATION / GPS W/ APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF, HEATED / COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/ CENTER CONSOLE, 18" BRUSHED ALUMINUM WHEELS, DUAL POWER SEATS, BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT PACKAGE, HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING, LOCKING TAILGATE W / EZ-LIFT / LOWER FEATURE, DUAL ALTERNATOR 150 & 220 AMP, POWER AJUSTABLE PEDALS, FRONT / REAR PARK ASSIST, FOG LAMPS, POWER ELECTRONIC REAR WINDOW, CD PLAYER W / USB PORT!!! PERFECT ONE-OWNER CARFAX!!! THIS TRUCK IS A GREAT VALUE!!! GET THE CHEVROLET WORK-HORSE ALONG WITH SOME LUXURY!!! HURRY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST!!! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR SALES PROFESSIONALS TODAY 216-661-5060!!! Axelrod Buick GMC, Treating Customers Like Family Since 1979!!! Visit Us At 6603 Brookpark Rd Parma, OH 44129 or www.axelrodbuickgmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C86GF201079
Stock: GF201079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$48,995Good Deal | $2,273 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country71,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Check out this gently-used Fully Loaded 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country Edition Heavy Duty 4WD Crew Cab 8FT Long Bed Pickup Truck w/ 6.6L V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine & Allison Transmission we recently got in. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. When Chevrolet created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a pre-owned vehicle. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Chevrolet decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and they are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing a massive load and base prices start around $31,000. Interesting features of this model are powerful engine lineup, available 4-wheel drive, class-leading design, wide variety of configurations, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E83GF188245
Stock: P188245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $46,995Fair Deal | $468 below market
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ80,826 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Duramax Plus Package Ltz Plus Package; For Crew Cab And Double Cab Models Seating; Heated And Vented Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Bucket Seats; Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket With (Ka1) Heated Seat Cushions And Seat Backs. Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Z71 Package; Off-Road Navigation System Air Bags; Single-Stage Frontal And Thorax Side-Impact; Driver And Front Passenger; And Head Curtain Side-Impact; Front And Rear Outboard Seating Positions Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Front And Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Tires; Lt265/70R18E All-Terrain; Blackwall Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather Wrapped With Audio And Cruise Controls Underbody Shield; Frame-Mounted Shields Led Lighting; Cargo Box Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cover; 1-Piece Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels 1Lz Preferred Equipment Group Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System Console; Floor Mounted; Reconfigurable Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Exhaust Brake Gvwr; 11;500 Lbs. (5216 Kg) With Single Rear Wheels Hill Descent Control Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Crew Cab And Double Cab Models Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD comes equipped with new tires at no extra charge. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and they are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing a massive load and base prices start around $31,000. Interesting features of this model are powerful engine lineup, available 4-wheel drive, class-leading design, wide variety of configurations, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** This AutoNation Certified Silverado 3500HD has undergone a rigorous 125 Point Inspection and Includes a 90 Day / 4,000 Mile Warranty ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** " Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation." ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay. Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0E83GF155966
Stock: GF155966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020