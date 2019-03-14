Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Dave Smith Motors - Kellogg / Idaho

Summary 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4X4 6.6 Liter Diesel Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Adjustable Pedals, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost, Entertainment & Instrumentation: AM/FM, CD Player, Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Electronic Compass, External Temperature, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, HomeLink, OnStar Capable, Bose Premium Sound, Navigation Capable, Safety: Tire Pressure Monitor, Trailer Brake, Traction Control, Back Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Exterior: Turn Signal In Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors Sunroof Running Boards, Hard Tonneau Cover, Grill Guard, Tint, Spray Liner, Tow Equipment This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. This vehicle has air conditioning that feels like a walk-in refrigerator. This 1 ton pickup has an automatic transmission. Bring all your music with you along for the ride in this 1 ton pickup with its mp3 player aux input jack. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the Silverado. This Chevrolet Silverado is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features cruise control for long trips. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. Tow that heavy loads with more confidence thanks to the dual rear wheels on this Chevrolet Silverado. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this Chevrolet Silverado. This vehicle is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The vehicle is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. The leather seats in it are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. It has convenient power windows. This unit has satellite radio capabilities. This Chevrolet Silverado is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Keep yourself cool in the summer with the premium quality tinted windows. This 1 ton pickup comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. A trailer braking system is already installed on this Chevrolet Silverado. Track your miles and travel time in the vehicle with the trip computer. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4K1EYXJF231566

Stock: T21668ZA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-26-2019