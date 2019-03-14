Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 24,088 miles
$48,947$8,637 Below Market
Team Chevrolet of Goldsboro - Goldsboro / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY3JF103148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,990$6,662 Below Market
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
CARFAX One-Owner. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is well equipped and includes the following key features, Lift Kit Installed, Aftermarket Wheels, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 6-Speaker Audio System, Alloy wheels, Bose 6 Speaker Sound System, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Digital Steering Assist, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, HD Radio, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo, Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment, Universal Home Remote.Silver Ice Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4D Crew Cab 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY6JF248491
Stock: C600871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 90,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,977$4,889 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray - Murray / Utah
LTZ, LOADED, SUNROOF, NAV, ONE OWNER, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, BED COVER & LINER!!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD boasts a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z71 PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) underbody shields. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate, unique Z71 gauge cluster, unique finish interior trim plates, unique lower bumper appearance, Z71 emblem in grille, Black mesh grille with 2 bar dark chrome inserts and Z71 pickup box decals, WIRELESS CHARGING, WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) CHROMED ALUMINUM includes 18' x 8' (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (STD).*This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Comes Equipped with These Options *LTZ PLUS PACKAGE, FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (UVD) heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist, DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission, (GT4) 3.73 rear axle ratio, (K05) engine block heater and (K40) exhaust brake Includes (IO6) Chevrolet MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation and LTZ Plus Package content., CUSTOM SPORT EDITION includes (AQC) Appearance Package, (UD5) front and rear park assist, (TC7) body-color grille with chrome bars, (VB5) body-color front bumper, (VT5) body-color rear bumper, (CGN) spray-on bedliner and (PYV) 18' chromed aluminum wheels on SRW and (RS7) 17' forged polished aluminum wheels on DRW., APPEARANCE PACKAGE , TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS, FOR CAMPER, FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER includes additional 7-way wiring harness is located at the rear of the pickup box attached to the rear frame cross member, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, INTEGRATED, TIRES, LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUNROOF, POWER ON CREW CAB MODELS, SUMMIT WHITE.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD come see us at Larry H. Miller Chevrolet Murray, 5500 South State St, Murray, UT 84107. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY6JF150545
Stock: NL1154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,750$2,530 Below Market
Auto Gallery Mall of Georgia - Bufurd / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY1JF164725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,998$2,986 Below Market
Dave Smith Motors - Kellogg / Idaho
Summary 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4X4 6.6 Liter Diesel Automatic Comfort and Convenience: Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors, Dual Power Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Adjustable Pedals, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost, Entertainment & Instrumentation: AM/FM, CD Player, Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Electronic Compass, External Temperature, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, HomeLink, OnStar Capable, Bose Premium Sound, Navigation Capable, Safety: Tire Pressure Monitor, Trailer Brake, Traction Control, Back Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Exterior: Turn Signal In Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors Sunroof Running Boards, Hard Tonneau Cover, Grill Guard, Tint, Spray Liner, Tow Equipment This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. This vehicle has air conditioning that feels like a walk-in refrigerator. This 1 ton pickup has an automatic transmission. Bring all your music with you along for the ride in this 1 ton pickup with its mp3 player aux input jack. See what's behind you with the back up camera on the Silverado. This Chevrolet Silverado is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features cruise control for long trips. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. Tow that heavy loads with more confidence thanks to the dual rear wheels on this Chevrolet Silverado. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. The Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this Chevrolet Silverado. This vehicle is equipped with front air bags. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The vehicle is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. The leather seats in it are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. It has convenient power windows. This unit has satellite radio capabilities. This Chevrolet Silverado is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Keep yourself cool in the summer with the premium quality tinted windows. This 1 ton pickup comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. A trailer braking system is already installed on this Chevrolet Silverado. Track your miles and travel time in the vehicle with the trip computer. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving it. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EYXJF231566
Stock: T21668ZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2019
- 72,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,595$4,123 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Silverado 3500HD purchase. Four Wheel Drive - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0EY4JF152999
Stock: JF152999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 99,649 miles
$49,995$2,207 Below Market
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0EY9JF126530
Stock: P28143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 31,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,999$3,984 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS K3500! 1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, L5P Motor, 445 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Short Box 6 1/2 Foot Shortbox, Single Rear Wheel SRW, LTZ Package 1LZ, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Dual Power Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seating with Center Seat Hidden Storage Compartment, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, 5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package Fifth Wheel, Gooseneck Hitch Gooseneck, Factory Brake Controller, Factory Exhaust Brake, LED Side Lights, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Michelin LTX A/T LT265/70 R18 Tires, Chromed Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, Projector Lamp Headlights, Reverse Sensors, EZ Raise Assist Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Rear Bumper Steps, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Chrome Trimmed Mirrors, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, Chevy MyLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Android Auto Compatible, Apple Car Play Compatible, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Factory Floormats, Woodgrain Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3 Year / 36,000 Mile Remaining Factory Bumper to Bumper Warranty, Whichever comes first, 5 Year / 60,000 Mile Remaining Powertrain Factory Warranty, Whichever comes first, Summit White, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 crewcab shortbox 1 ton trucks on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY3JF130754
Stock: 10953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 9,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,990$2,204 Below Market
Schwieters Chevrolet of Cold Spring - Cold Spring / Minnesota
**PERFECT AUTO CHECK ONE OWNER TRADE** **BOUGHT NEW HERE** **LOADED UP LTZ PACKAGE** **SPRAYED BOX LINER** **HEATED AND VENTED SEATS** **GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE** **Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CY7JF267535
Stock: 201294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 26,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,150$448 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a classic white exterior and a saddle interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EY5JF202427
Stock: 7161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$61,900
Byers Toyota - Delaware / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2018 Black Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselOdometer is 16648 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.BYERSTOYOTA.COM YOUR #1 E-COMMERCE DEALER IN CENTRAL OHIO.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee. *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BED LINER, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, DIESEL, REAR CAMERA, 4X4, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START, TRAILER/TOW PKG, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, FOG LAMPS, PREMIUM AUDIO, REMOTE ENTRY, SIRIUSXM.This four wheel drive 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 153.7" High Country features a *Black exterior with a Jet Black/medium Ash Gray Pipi interior* and has only 18,666 miles.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD includes WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, Voice Command Features, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Steering Wheel Controls, Memory Seats, HD Radio, Garage Door Opener, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# T10858 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Byers Toyota has this used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 153.7" High Country for sale today. Don't forget Byers Toyota WILL BUY OR TRADE FOR YOUR USED CAR, USED TRUCK and/or USED SUV!*Our Dealership in Delaware:* Call Byers Toyota today at *(888) 696-7101 TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN HOME TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 153.7" High Country! Byers Toyota serves Columbus, Delaware, Marion, Mount Vernon, Dublin, Westerville, & Marysville. You can also visit us at, 1588 Columbus Pike Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD comes factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 6.6l, 445.0hp engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Adjustable Pedals, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power Locks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Front Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Locking Rear Differential, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Flexible Fuel Capability, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Heated Passenger Seat, Sliding Rear Window, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Chrome Wheels, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Tinted Glass*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Sensors, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air BagWe're glad you found this used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale at our car dealership in Delaware, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Toyota finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale. Byers Toyota has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Delaware.Internet pricing is subject to change and is Plus Tax, Title and $250.00 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EY3JF170254
Stock: T10858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 12,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900
Sarchione Chevrolet - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived**Like New**One Owner**Clean Carfax History Reports**Convenience Package**Trailering Equipment**6.0L 8-Cylinder Engine**6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive**4WD**Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster**Electric Rear-Window Defogger**Front Halogen Fog Lamps**Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column**Remote Vehicle Starter System**Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner w/Bowtie Logo**2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT**Summit White w/ Jet Black Cloth Seats**Sarchione Chevrolet is proud to serve Northeast Ohio, including the Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Alliance, Kent, and Cleveland areas. We've been in the Automotive business for nearly 100 years as a family owned and operated dealership and focus on taking care of our customers through the process of purchase, lease, and service after ownership. Our goal is to earn your business for years to come, not just once. We'll achieve that through building relationships with the community and our customers. Don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, we're here to help. Let Our Family, Serve Your Family at Sarchione Chevy, the #1 Silverado dealer in Ohio! Located on the corner of OH-44 and US Rt. 224, we're easily found from any surrounding area. Please call or email to confirm availability on this vehicle. Chevy, Find New Roads!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KZEG2JZ325797
Stock: 21566A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 41,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,878$2,147 Below Market
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
ONE OWNER CREW CAB FOUR WHEEL DRIVE LT Z-71 WITH EIGHT FOOT BOX.6.0 LITER GAS.LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: * PWR SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER * FRONT FOG LAMPS * AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * STEERING COLUMN, TILT & TELESCOPING * REMOTE VEHICLE START * REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER * POWER OUTLET, 110-VOLT ACPOWER OUTSIDE CAMPER MIRRORS.SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE: * POWER FEED FOR BACKUP AND ROOF EMERGENCY LIGHT * ALTERNATOR, 220 AMP * FORWARD LAMP WIRING HARNESS * PROVISIONS-ROOF MOUNTED LAMP PROVISIONS SPECIAL EQUIPMENT 5TH WHEEL/ GOOSENECK TRAILER HI TCH PREP PACKAGE GET THE JOB DONE IN STYLE AND COMFORT. ONLY AT THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZCG6JF203787
Stock: 679071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 26,621 miles
$58,599$485 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Duramax Plus Package Custom Sport Edition Ltz Plus Package; For Crew Cab And Double Cab Sunroof; Power On Crew Cab Models Driver Alert Package Seating; Heated And Vented Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Bucket Sun/Moonroof Seats; Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket With (Ka1) Heated Seat Cushions And Seat Backs. Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation And 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Bed Liner; Spray-On Navigation System Airbags; Crew Cab: Single-Stage Frontal Airbags For Driver And Front Outboard Passenger; Seat-Mounted Side-Impact Airbags For Driver And Front Outboard Passenger; Head-Curtain Airbags For Front And Rear Outboard Seating Positions Front And Rear Park Assist; Ultrasonic Tire; Spare Lt265/70R18E All-Season; Blackwall Underbody Shield; Frame-Mounted Shields Led Lighting; Cargo Box Engine Block Heater Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Appearance Package Assist Steps Not Desired Or Alternate Step Desired Black Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System Bumper; Front; Body-Color Bumper; Rear; Body-Color Console; Floor Mounted Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Exhaust Brake Forward Collision Alert Grille; Body-Color With Chrome Bars Gvwr; 11;600 Lbs. (5262 Kg) With Single Rear Wheels Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Departure Warning Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Crew Cab And Double Cab Models Pickup Box Steering Wheel; Heated; Leather Wrapped With Audio And Cruise Controls Suspension Package; Standard Tires; Lt265/70R18E All-Season; Blackwall Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheel; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare. Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Chromed Aluminum Wireless Charging This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0EY3JF178493
Stock: JF178493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 25,642 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$40,988$365 Below Market
Denny Menholt Rapid Chevrolet - Rapid City / South Dakota
Questions on features, photos, or specifications? Chat, text, or call! With Denny Menholt, you've got options. Find your perfect ride from nearly 400 pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs. The right cars, the right price, the right experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZCG1JF197722
Stock: C2582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 25,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995
Karl Tyler Chevrolet - Missoula / Montana
: LT trim. ONLY 25,691 Miles! Heated Seats, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Satellite Radio, LT PLUS PACKAGE, FOR CREW CAB AND DOU. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. WHY BUY FROM US: Karl Tyler Chevrolet opened in 1986. Our outlook on business has always been quality over quantity, meaning the relationship built with our potential customers is more important than the sale. You can be assured that our professional staff will do everything possible to make your experience pleasant and rewarding. Our Exclusive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is included at No extra cost to you! OPTION PACKAGES: LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) bench seats only, (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system, (C49) rear-window defogger, (N37) manual tilt and telescoping steering column, (KI4) 110-volt power outlet, and (T3U) fog lamps. Crew Cab and Double Cab models also includes (CJ2) dual-zone climate control. LT PLUS PACKAGE, FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (A48) rear sliding power window and (C49) rear-window defogger, AIRBAGS, DOUBLE CAB AND REGULAR CAB: SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; SEAT-MOUNTED SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS FOR DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER; HEAD-CURTAIN AIRBAGS FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS; Includes airbag deactivation switch for front outboard passenger airbag, SEATING, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models. SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KZEG1JZ158826
Stock: 20P378A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 94,904 miles
$51,995$1,016 Below Market
Chevrolet of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 4dr 4WD Crew Cab 167.7 High Country features a 8 CYLINDER 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, , Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Turbocharged, Diesel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Bed Liner, Dual Rear Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Locking Rear Differential, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Air Bag, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Tow Hooks, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Sliding Rear Window, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Front Floor Mats, Full Size Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bedliner, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, OnStar, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Vanity Mirrors - Contact New Car Sales Department at 877-281-8782 or TStathakis@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EY7JF131778
Stock: F131778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 32,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,995$776 Below Market
Lee Chevrolet Buick - Washington / North Carolina
Graphite Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Medium Ash Gray Piping Stitching Leather.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EY6JF192412
Stock: 25986A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
