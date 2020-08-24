Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

667 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 3500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

    10,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,250

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    23,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,499

    $3,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

    34,157 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $53,998

    $4,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

    Not Provided

    $56,217

    $7,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    75,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,995

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    104,504 miles

    $34,999

    $2,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    10,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,500

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    20,178 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,166

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    99,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,990

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    26,791 miles

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Black
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    23,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    8,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,943

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    8,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    14,398 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,995

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    24,251 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $56,400

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    60,251 miles

    $33,995

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    125,235 miles

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    115,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,981

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Overall Consumer Rating
2.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
  • 1
    (33%)
Doing it in a Dually
Steve,12/29/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
When my '09 2500 HD Silverado was not up to towing the new Toy Hauler 5th Wheel We had to upgrade the truck. Friend owns a Ram so I rode in the Ram a lot. Another friend owns a Super duty Ford and again I had the chance to ride in his truck. This survey does not let you choose 6.6 Duramax Diesel, or new 2018 model. The engine is fantastic! Quiet , clean and sets you back in the seat when you punch the fun pedal. The comfort and features are upper level. Room and storage is very well thought out. The Puck system for the trailer prep is a fantastic idea ! The fit and finish of the interior is great and quality of materials is top of the class. The quality of the GM interiors is above all the rest. I should know owning several GM trucks all purchased new, 1991 Silverado k1500 Sold when it had 216,000 miles and I still see it on the road today! 2004 GMC Sierra SLE , 2009 Silverado 2500 HD and now the 3500 HD Silverado Duramax Dually . All my trucks gave great service. Towing a 45' 5th wheel with GVW of 20,000 Lbs I appreciate the blind spot warning and the Back up/cargo lighting system ! This is the second purchase from the Chevrolet dealer and I got a great price, discount and value for my trade. Dealer gave me a good discount off MSRP and a good value for my trade and GM sweetened the deal with loyalty rebates of $3000.00 Great truck and great Value !..........................................................................................Hard to believe its been a year already with this truck so I wanted to update the review. Truck is performing beyond my expectations! Never wanted a diesel because of the smell,& soot. After a year that tailpipe diffuser is still clean and soot free. Love how quiet this diesel is and remarkable power to tow that very heavy toyhauler anywhere I want to go. There you have it folks. A year in this rig and it still makes me smile. What makes it even better is the great service I get from DeNooyer Chevrolet, Great people, Great cars!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Silverado 3500HD
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings