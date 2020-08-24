Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

When my '09 2500 HD Silverado was not up to towing the new Toy Hauler 5th Wheel We had to upgrade the truck. Friend owns a Ram so I rode in the Ram a lot. Another friend owns a Super duty Ford and again I had the chance to ride in his truck. This survey does not let you choose 6.6 Duramax Diesel, or new 2018 model. The engine is fantastic! Quiet , clean and sets you back in the seat when you punch the fun pedal. The comfort and features are upper level. Room and storage is very well thought out. The Puck system for the trailer prep is a fantastic idea ! The fit and finish of the interior is great and quality of materials is top of the class. The quality of the GM interiors is above all the rest. I should know owning several GM trucks all purchased new, 1991 Silverado k1500 Sold when it had 216,000 miles and I still see it on the road today! 2004 GMC Sierra SLE , 2009 Silverado 2500 HD and now the 3500 HD Silverado Duramax Dually . All my trucks gave great service. Towing a 45' 5th wheel with GVW of 20,000 Lbs I appreciate the blind spot warning and the Back up/cargo lighting system ! This is the second purchase from the Chevrolet dealer and I got a great price, discount and value for my trade. Dealer gave me a good discount off MSRP and a good value for my trade and GM sweetened the deal with loyalty rebates of $3000.00 Great truck and great Value !..........................................................................................Hard to believe its been a year already with this truck so I wanted to update the review. Truck is performing beyond my expectations! Never wanted a diesel because of the smell,& soot. After a year that tailpipe diffuser is still clean and soot free. Love how quiet this diesel is and remarkable power to tow that very heavy toyhauler anywhere I want to go. There you have it folks. A year in this rig and it still makes me smile. What makes it even better is the great service I get from DeNooyer Chevrolet, Great people, Great cars!

Read more