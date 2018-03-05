2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Stout hauling and towing capabilities
- Powerful optional diesel engine
- Solid build quality inside and out
- Telescoping steering column has limited availability
- Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
- Thick roof pillars create large blind spots
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a refined demeanor and laudable towing capability. The 3500HD is Chevy's most capable non-commercial truck in the lineup, yet it keeps many of the same styling cues and overall virtues found in the regular Silverado 1500.
First on the 3500HD's list of virtues are those towing and hauling capabilities. Maximum towing weight for the 3500HD checks in at 23,300 pounds. On paper, this is less than the competition, but it's certainly more than most people will need.
From behind the wheel, the Silverado 3500HD is a bit less comfortable than its 1500 and 2500 brethren, but we've come to expect that from the 3500 breed. It is still quiet and decently comfortable on the inside. It also feels well put-together, boasting sturdy switches and knobs along with a clear and crisp center touchscreen. If you're in need of a massively competent pickup, one that's leaps and bounds beyond the typical full-size offerings, be sure to take a close look at the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy (the Silverado 1500). The 3500HD is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is aimed squarely at those looking to use the 3500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. All cab styles can be had in either single rear-wheel (SRW) or dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. The regular and double cabs are available only with an 8.2-foot long bed, while SRW crew-cab models can be configured with the long bed or a shorter 6.5-foot standard bed.
All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG).
Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt-only steering wheel. Also standard are the MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, voice controls, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility. The double- and crew-cab WT models get power windows.Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.
The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift & Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includesfoglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver's seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which brings lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Safety
- Teen Driver Modes
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
