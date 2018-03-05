Overall rating 7.1 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a refined demeanor and laudable towing capability. The 3500HD is Chevy's most capable non-commercial truck in the lineup, yet it keeps many of the same styling cues and overall virtues found in the regular Silverado 1500.

First on the 3500HD's list of virtues are those towing and hauling capabilities. Maximum towing weight for the 3500HD checks in at 23,300 pounds. On paper, this is less than the competition, but it's certainly more than most people will need.

From behind the wheel, the Silverado 3500HD is a bit less comfortable than its 1500 and 2500 brethren, but we've come to expect that from the 3500 breed. It is still quiet and decently comfortable on the inside. It also feels well put-together, boasting sturdy switches and knobs along with a clear and crisp center touchscreen. If you're in need of a massively competent pickup, one that's leaps and bounds beyond the typical full-size offerings, be sure to take a close look at the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.