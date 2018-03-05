  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stout hauling and towing capabilities
  • Powerful optional diesel engine
  • Solid build quality inside and out
  • Telescoping steering column has limited availability
  • Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
  • Thick roof pillars create large blind spots
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$36,888
Used Silverado 3500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?

If you're interested in purchasing a 3500HD for your business and you'd like the bare-bones trim level, then feel free to go with the base Work Truck. Otherwise, we recommend the next level up, the LT. The LT gets a larger 8-inch touchscreen and cloth upholstery with carpeted floors. And, since you're probably doing some towing with your 3500HD, we recommend upgrading to the more powerful 6.6-liter diesel V8. Get the LT Convenience package (a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel) to boost the Silverado's livability.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a refined demeanor and laudable towing capability. The 3500HD is Chevy's most capable non-commercial truck in the lineup, yet it keeps many of the same styling cues and overall virtues found in the regular Silverado 1500.

First on the 3500HD's list of virtues are those towing and hauling capabilities. Maximum towing weight for the 3500HD checks in at 23,300 pounds. On paper, this is less than the competition, but it's certainly more than most people will need.

From behind the wheel, the Silverado 3500HD is a bit less comfortable than its 1500 and 2500 brethren, but we've come to expect that from the 3500 breed. It is still quiet and decently comfortable on the inside. It also feels well put-together, boasting sturdy switches and knobs along with a clear and crisp center touchscreen. If you're in need of a massively competent pickup, one that's leaps and bounds beyond the typical full-size offerings, be sure to take a close look at the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy (the Silverado 1500). The 3500HD is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is aimed squarely at those looking to use the 3500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.

The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. All cab styles can be had in either single rear-wheel (SRW) or dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. The regular and double cabs are available only with an 8.2-foot long bed, while SRW crew-cab models can be configured with the long bed or a shorter 6.5-foot standard bed.

All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG).

Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt-only steering wheel. Also standard are the MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, voice controls, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility. The double- and crew-cab WT models get power windows.Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift & Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includesfoglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver's seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which brings lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ DRW Crew Cab (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

Driving

8.0
The updated (optional) 6.6-liter turbodiesel is an impressive engine that gives the Silverado 3500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. The steering and braking are less impressive, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

8.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. It surprisingly goes from zero to 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's plenty of power to get this truck up to freeway speed.

Braking

7.5
The brake pedal feel is strong and consistent for everything other than full panic-stop scenarios. But during Edmunds testing, we were able to press the pedal all the way to the floor, which is far from ideal. A 60-0 mph panic stop took 132 feet, which is an average distance for an HD truck.

Steering

6.5
The steering is well-weighted, but it takes several full revolutions of the steering wheel to turn this rig. There isn't much of a connection between the steering wheel and tires, but that didn't factor too heavily into our score since the steering in most vehicles in this class feels similar.

Handling

7.5
The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough for a dual rear-wheel setup, but this won't be your grocery-getter.

Drivability

8.0
The low-end torque gives plenty of off-the-line acceleration, and shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth even under full-throttle acceleration. The cruise control and exhaust brake keep a good handle on the 3500's downhill speed. Out on the open road, this is a very drivable truck.

Off-road

7.0
Several full-size trucks come with specific tires, suspension and clearances designed for going off-road. This 3500HD dually is not one of those trucks. Four-wheel drive will help with inclement weather, but the stiff suspension and its sheer size limit its capabilities on dirt roads.

Comfort

6.5
Overall comfort isn't the Silverado 3500's strong suit. Heavy-duty trucks aren't exactly models of comfort, but this one is particularly rough on the senses because of its stiff seats, wind noise and rigid suspension. A heavy payload, however, settles things out a lot.

Seat comfort

6.0
The front seats are well-padded and well-bolstered on the sides for lateral support, while the rear seats are relatively flat. The seat padding in both the front and rear is overly firm and will take some breaking in to get comfortable.

Ride comfort

6.5
The stiff suspension tuning means the 3500HD has a rigid, uncomfortable ride when unladen. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better. We're giving the latter more weight because we assume a dually is unlikely to be an "air hauler."

Noise & vibration

7.0
Though there isn't as much road noise as you'd expect from the dual rear wheels, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the square front end and the big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit but isn't particularly grading or abrasive.

Climate control

8.5
The A/C cools this big cabin quickly. Climate control knobs and vents are easy to control even with gloves on, and the fan blows pretty quietly even at full blast. Chevy's split-heating for the front seats is a nice feature for drivers with a stiff back but who don't want to heat the bottom cushion.

Interior

7.5
The Silverado LTZ's interior is likable and user-friendly. Hop in and you'll be able to operate almost all the controls without busting out the manual. It certainly has a no-nonsense vibe, but that's not necessarily a negative in this segment.

Ease of use

8.0
The Silverado's dashboard is about as basic and user-friendly as they come. The buttons are large, easily readable, easy to operate, and within arm's reach. The solid switchgear contributes to ease of use.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Proper grab handles and side steps help with entry. Still, this is a tall truck, and most adults will have to do some climbing to get in. Overall, it's not any harder to get in and out of the Silverado than its main rivals.

Driving position

8.0
The optional power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a highly adjustable driver's seat mean you can pretty much get the position you want. As with most trucks this big, seating position may be a bit high for shorter drivers, but it isn't a deal-breaker.

Roominess

8.0
Pick any seating position in the 3500HD and you'll have plenty of room to spread out. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all in great supply. Pretty much every crew-cab 3500 series truck provides lots of space, and the Chevy is no exception.

Visibility

6.0
The massive windshield and door pillars give the 3500 big blind spots. The large towing mirrors help with lane changes, but knowing where the corners of the truck are can be tough.

Quality

6.5
The body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. The interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

7.5
The 3500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it by pretty much every measurement. And in the arms race that is towing capacity, it falls behind by several tons.

Small-item storage

8.0
Tons of pockets everywhere front and rear — in the doors, the center console. And there are two gloveboxes. If you can't find a place for your stuff in the Silverado, you just have too much stuff. Some rivals have smarter storage solutions for phones and devices, but only by a small margin.

Cargo space

8.0
As with pretty much every other heavy-duty truck, the Silverado 3500 HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 2 inch). Our dually had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The 3500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower latch anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. The trick, of course, is hoisting the kids up into their high perches.

Towing

7.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are significantly lower than its Ram and Ford competitors by about 8,000 pounds with a fifth wheel. The cruise control, exhaust braking and transmission logic are all very good while towing.

Hauling

8.5
When you're not towing your fifth wheel, you can haul any variety of beds, dressers, and other household furniture items in the back of the 3500HD. The max payload rating is only a few hundred pounds below those of class leaders.

Technology

6.0
Using Chevy's MyLink interface is pretty simple, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Audio & navigation

6.5
The menu logic on the Chevy MyLink system is easy to understand, but it's not the most elegant in the class. Touchscreen responses are slower than with the class leaders' systems. While we like the optional 8-inch touchscreen, it doesn't stand out much from rival systems.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. We generally like the interface when it's working, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. It's best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

5.5
Several attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Strong
Hauler,03/14/2019
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The new Ram Air at Duramax 6.6 diesel trucks stronger torque more horsepower very nice truck
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Silverado 3500HD models:

Teen Driver Modes
Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck is priced between $36,888 and$47,999 with odometer readings between 40723 and97334 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country is priced between $45,000 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 110590 and110590 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2018 Silverado 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,888 and mileage as low as 40723 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,858.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,528.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,877.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,512.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles