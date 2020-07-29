Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin

**Clean Auto Check**, **Low Miles**, **One Owner**, **4x4**, Knapehide Box!, Dually!! 4WD RARE!!. Odometer is 85404 miles below market average! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit White

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC5KZCG2CZ103501

Stock: FP1564

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-12-2020