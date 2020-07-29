Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 44,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,875$3,225 Below Market
Budget Car and Truck Sales of Prattville - Prattville / Alabama
*ONE OWNER*, *Routine Maintenance Up To Date*, Tow Package, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Power Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Remote Keyless Entry. Odometer is 96887 miles below market average! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit White Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZE86CF134379
Stock: 2737P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-29-2019
- 11,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,875
True Blue Autos - Greensburg / Indiana
Quick Online Financing - Trade In Appraisals Over the Phone or Online - No Payments for Up to 90 Days**New Arrival - 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD - VORTEC 6.0L V8 Gas Motor**We are centrally located between Indianapolis Columbus Cincinnati Dayton and Louisville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC3KZCG2CF235098
Stock: 1025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,192
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4WD White 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth, 160 Amps Alternator, 17 Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Locking Heavy-Duty Rear Differential, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty External Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCG2CF107268
Stock: T201272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 24,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,507
Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
**Clean Auto Check**, **Low Miles**, **One Owner**, **4x4**, Knapehide Box!, Dually!! 4WD RARE!!. Odometer is 85404 miles below market average! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit WhiteWe offer one of the largest inventory in the state. Find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend. Are you looking for an auto dealer near your locality? Our dealership has what you want! We carry an extensive lineup of good quality new and pre-owned vehicles, so you are sure to find the vehicle that meets all of your everyday needs. You will find the latest models within our selection of new and used vehicles. If you live in Fond Du Lac, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Cedarburg, Mequon, Port Washington, Oshkosh, we will be the best destination for you!! Come to Lynch and let one of our highly skilled sales associates help you to locate your next vehicle at Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend today!At Lynch Buick GMC of West Bend we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving areas of Wisconsin, Illinois & surrounding West Bend communities. Contact dealer for most current information. Pricing and availability may change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5KZCG2CZ103501
Stock: FP1564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 46,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,901
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
PRICE DROP FROM $46,995, PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! ONLY 46,009 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System SEE MORE! PREMIUM EQUIPMENT ON THIS CHEVY SILVERADO INCLUDE: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate, (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner, LPO. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK USB port, auxiliary input jack, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and 36 cross-band presets (STD), GVWR, 13,000 LBS. (5897 KG) WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS THE RIGHT TIME TO OWN THIS SILVERADO: Reduced from $46,995. This Silverado 3500HD is priced $700 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES ON THIS SILVERADO INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Alarm. Chevrolet LTZ with MOCHA STEEL METALLIC exterior and LIGHT CASHMERE/DARK CASHMERE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 397 HP at 3000 RPM*. Sure VISIT US TODAY: Are you browsing other Mt. Shasta or Red Bluff Chevrolet dealerships? Don't buy until you visit Lithia Chevrolet of Redding. Our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze Pricing analysis performed on 7/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5K1C83CZ203410
Stock: CZ203410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 16,645 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$24,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2dr 2WD Reg Cab 133.7 Work Truck features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue Granite Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Spare LT235/80R17E Highway Tire, Wide-Track Rear Axle, 6 liter V8 engine, Daytime running lights, Dual Rear Wheels, Dusk sensing headlights, Engine hour meter, Front seat type - Split-bench, Overhead console - Mini, Rear-wheel drive 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG1CF239533
Stock: 34824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 39,880 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$29,500
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Odometer is 124015 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Books & Keys Included, Clean Carfax, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Power Door Locks, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Skid Plate Package. 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit White 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV 4WDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZCG9CF230906
Stock: AP50228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 55,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,877
Ourisman Volkswagen of Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI OHV 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Used & Certified Vehicle Prices exclude tax, tags and a dealer processing fee of $500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CG7CF165906
Stock: VP0857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 109,022 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,996
Jumbo Auto and Truck Plaza - Hollywood / Florida
Engine VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL Horsepower 322 @ 4400 RPM Torque 380 @ 4200 RPM Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx: 36 gal Engine VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL Transmission 6-Speed Automatic, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled Curb Weight 6,610 lbs Gross Vehicle Weight Rating 11,850 lbs Max Payload 6,390 lbs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG4CF100335
Stock: 42178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,749 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
B & B Automotive - Albertville / Alabama
THIS 2012 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD LTZ CREW CAB COMES EQUIPPED WITH THE 6.6 DURAMAX DIESEL ALLISON AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND 4 WHEEL DRIVE........THE LTZ PACKAGE INCLUDES ALMOST EVERYTHING YOU COULD ASK FOR IN A LUXURY RIDE IT HAS IN ADDITION TO STANDARD FEATURES 5TH WHEEL HITCH DVD PLAYER SUN ROOF NAVIGATION XM RADIO AND MUCH MORE (SEE OUR OPTION SECTION FOR A COMPLETE LIST..........IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MORE INFORMATION GIVE JIM A CALL AT 256-878-5606 OR BRIAN AT 256-302-5606..........WE DO OFFER LOW INTEREST CREDIT UNION FINANCING.........WE DO NOT CHARGE DEALER OR DOCUMENT FEES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C82CF167139
Stock: 20135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,905 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
Economy Auto Sales - Riverbank / California
CREW CAB AND CHASSIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4CZCG6CF194691
Stock: 7207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,080 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$26,836
Boniface Hiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Merritt Island / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Work Truck. TOW PACKAGE, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, VALUE PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, UTILITY PACKAGE.Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Silverado 3500HD Work Truck, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim.BONIFACE HIERS HOME OF THE WARRANTY FOREVER !!! 4WDWARRANTY FOREVER!!! ONLY AT BONIFACE HIERS !!! NO TIME LIMIT !!! NO MILE LIMIT !!! NO DEDUCTIBLE !!! NO COST TO YOU !!! NOBODY BEATS A BONIFACE HIERS DEAL !!!! NOBODY !!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZE88CF134593
Stock: T8628A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$32,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX.**6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**EXTENDED CAB**UTILITY BED**SERVICE BODY**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**SUPER CLEAN **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, 6 Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2D Standard Cab LT 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB5K0CL8CZ113429
Stock: 26664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2019
- 59,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,766
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
This truck broke down on folks on their way to holiday, we are replacing the engine and making sure this heartbeats pure and strong!!! Gonna be such a great truck for someone....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E84CF244574
Stock: T208A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 133,647 miles
$29,000
Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina
This rock-solid Vehicle would look so much better out doing all the stuff you need it to, instead of sitting here unutilized on our lot* All the right ingredients! 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD. Optional equipment includes: Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8, Transmission: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Interior Plus Package, Spare LT265/70R18E AS BW Tire, Off-Road Suspension Package, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Skid Plate Package, Tires: LT265/70R18E AT BW (4), Ebony Deep Ribbed Rubber All-Weather Mats (LPO), Engine Block Heater...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C87CF116343
Stock: HB1529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 279,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,538
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth.2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Silver Ice Metallic LT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Engine Block Heater, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery, 6 Speaker Audio System, Exhaust Brake, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Turn-by-turn navigation service, Voltmeter, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, 6 Speakers 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Overhead Console, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C82CF219167
Stock: 21016P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 110,897 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,000
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth. Odometer is 23172 miles below market average! This car is safety inspected, financing is available, call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZC8XCF144805
Stock: 5436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,900
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
We deliver anywhere! *This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 WT* *Please let us help you with Finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and Explaining purchase, lease, and financing options.* *Marketplace Motors Ford prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 332 Hwy #2 West, Devils Lake, ND 58301.* * Price does not include Taxes, Titling and doc fee of $199. We reserve the right to correct errors in pricing and erroneous pricing data on third party web sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KZCG4CF210132
Stock: M4L068Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
