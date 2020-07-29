Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

667 listings
Silverado 3500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    44,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,875

    $3,225 Below Market
    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    11,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,875

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    19,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,192

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    24,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,507

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    46,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,901

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    16,645 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $24,999

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    39,880 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $29,500

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    55,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,877

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    109,022 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,996

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    141,749 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    130,905 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    96,080 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $26,836

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    111,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $32,995

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    59,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,766

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    133,647 miles

    $29,000

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    279,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,538

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    110,897 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,000

    Details
  2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    130,345 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
