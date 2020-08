Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pocatello - Pocatello / Idaho

SRW LT trim. Hitch, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6... REAR VISION CAMERA, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, 4x4, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-... REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 6-way power seat adjuster, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback and USB port, (UK3) steering wheel-mounted audio controls, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-lift tailgate and (T96) front fog lamps, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) Adjustable power pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system and (C49) rear-window electric defogger, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6' OVAL (dealer installed), REAR VISION CAMERA, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters, panic button and content theft alarm, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING center fold-down armrest with storage, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion (includes auxiliary power outlet) Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4K0CG6EF126677

Stock: EF126677T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020