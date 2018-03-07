Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 157,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,999$1,684 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pocatello - Pocatello / Idaho
SRW LT trim. Hitch, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6... REAR VISION CAMERA, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, 4x4, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-... REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 6-way power seat adjuster, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback and USB port, (UK3) steering wheel-mounted audio controls, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-lift tailgate and (T96) front fog lamps, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) Adjustable power pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system and (C49) rear-window electric defogger, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6' OVAL (dealer installed), REAR VISION CAMERA, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters, panic button and content theft alarm, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING center fold-down armrest with storage, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion (includes auxiliary power outlet) Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0CG6EF126677
Stock: EF126677T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 106,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,986
Auto Casa - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG5EF116952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,137 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,994$379 Below Market
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Our Accident Free Diesel powered 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Crew Cab 4X4 Dually looks sharp in Mocha Steel Metallic with Miles Below Market Average! Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 397hp and 765lb-ft of torque paired with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive workhorse can handle even the most substantial loads with ease and with our advanced trailering technologies, you'll appreciate exceptional control and capability on every road. Step up to this great-looking truck with its prominent wheels, bedliner, sunroof, and unique chrome accents and just try to suppress a smile! The handsome LTZ styling continues in the intuitively designed cabin with remote vehicle start, heated leather seats, universal home remote, and a driver information center. Enjoy next-level connectivity with Chevrolet MyLink touchscreen audio, full color navigation, Bluetooth, voice-activated technology, Apple CarPlay, and even OnStar with available WiFi! Everything you need is perfectly in its place so you can handle each task with style and satisfaction. A champion in its class, our Silverado delivers a quiet, comfortable ride. Drive confidently knowing Chevrolet comes with a high-strength fully boxed steel frame, a tire pressure monitoring system, advanced airbags, and Stabilitrak. This is an intelligent choice and could be the best decision you'll make this year. Reward yourself with our Silverado 3500 today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C84EF112078
Stock: 320229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 197,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,999$897 Below Market
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT SRW Summit White 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Bumper, Body-Colored Door Handles, Chrome Grille w/Body-Colored Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Inside Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Vision Camera, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Z71 Appearance Package. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C84EF190371
Stock: 20-P45TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 48,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,995$278 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **Z71 APPEARANCE PACKAGE**LTZ PLUS PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.0 V8 GAS**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**LEATHER**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera**Leather Seats**Navigation System**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Tow Package**Cooled Seats**Heated Seats**Power Seats** 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Body-Colored Bumper, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Body-Colored Surround, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Z71 Appearance Package. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Heavy Duty LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1EG9EF174693
Stock: 29284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 141,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,495
Fleet Lease Remarketing - Wilmington / North Carolina
This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Enclosed Utility Body 2dr Enclosed Utility Body with Ladder Rack Regular Cab features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Dark Titanium Cloth interior. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 18 inch Cloth Interior Surface - Contact Fleet Lease Remarketing at 910-815-1055 or sales@fleetleaseremarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC3CZCG7EF160298
Stock: 28793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 57,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$44,995$505 Below Market
Wallace Volkswagen of Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C89EF125425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
6.6L TURBO DIESEL...4WD...LONG BED...POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL,, TOW PACKAGE....CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZC87EF175299
Stock: 18704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **LTZ PLUS PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.6 DURAMAX V8 DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHAUST BRAKE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.6L Duramax Diesel, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Exhaust Brake, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Allison Transmission, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Memory seat, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Diesel Heavy Duty LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Dually Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C83EF123007
Stock: 30845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 45,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,997
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Paragould / Arkansas
This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT is proudly offered by Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of West Plains CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Take home this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. With less than 44,617mi on this Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 14,800 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include powerful engine lineup, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, wide variety of configurations, class-leading design, and available 4-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0E89EF111130
Stock: U9684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2019
- 167,454 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$26,988
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
4x4,18in Alloy wheels,Tow hitch receiver,Tow hooks,Tool box,Steel bumper,Side mirror sig/def,Dual climate control,Vinyl flooring,Onstar,Am,Fm,cd,Aux,Steering mounted controls,Cruise,Tint,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Child safety locks,Owners manual,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0E89EF130146
Stock: 14024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2019
- 57,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,999
C Speck Motors - Sunnyside / Washington
Haul it all with this '14 Chevy Silverado 3500HD! LTZ -- loaded! Equipped with a 6.6-L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 engine, Allison 6-speed auto transmission, leather seating, off-road suspension package and more. Test drive today! *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E85EF166809
Stock: U166809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 157,997 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$32,500
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
LTZSilverado 3500HDChevrolet2014 This sweet Silverado 3500HD is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1E88EF129785
Stock: M1686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 253,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900
Bayer Motor Company - Comanche / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, light cashmere dark cashmere Leather. Call us directly at 1-844-695-6060! Delivery available upon request! WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C81EF145825
Stock: 44708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2018
- 149,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000
John's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $19,000 * * Check out this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck * * 2014 ** Chevrolet * * Silverado 3500HD * This Victory Red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck might be just the crew cab for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the classic red exterior with a dark titanium interior. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4CZCG7EF127211
Stock: 37899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,999
Phoenix Truxx - South Amboy / New Jersey
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Silverado 3500HD and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Vinyl Interior Surface, Satellite; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Conventional Cab; 1 Ton 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Split Front Bench, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact PETER DAYAN at 732-707-3777 or Peterd@phoenixtruxx.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZC86EF104253
Stock: 13619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 46,366 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$40,000
Don Nester Chevrolet - Roscommon / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C85EF108850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Tom's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0K0CG0EF109226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
