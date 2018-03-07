Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

667 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 3500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    157,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $1,684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    106,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,986

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    70,137 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,994

    $379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    197,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,999

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    48,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    $278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    141,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,495

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    57,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $44,995

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    84,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    71,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    45,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,997

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    167,454 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $26,988

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    57,307 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,999

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    157,997 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $32,500

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    253,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    149,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    75,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    46,366 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    90,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 667 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Silverado 3500HD
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings