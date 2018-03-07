Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT SRW Summit White 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Bumper, Body-Colored Door Handles, Chrome Grille w/Body-Colored Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Inside Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Vision Camera, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Z71 Appearance Package.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4K0C84EF190371

Stock: 20-P45TA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020