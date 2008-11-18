Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me

22 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Silverado 3500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 22 listings
  • 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    239,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Black
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    140,569 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    204,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,318

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    269,199 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,355

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    212,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    357,688 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    147,987 miles

    $16,991

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    154,318 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,994

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

    172,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

    21,314 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    55,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    89,747 miles

    $24,991

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    68,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    82,222 miles

    $24,697

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS

    194,722 miles

    $17,497

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT

    320,798 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3 in White
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT3

    251,132 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,944

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 22 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Love My Truck
txgrandma,11/18/2008
I'm a grandmother and use my truck to haul grandkids to the rodeos, get hay, and just general travel. It is the most comfortable truck that I have ever driven. Mechanically we have had only minor problems and it has over 170,000 miles on it. I can't really think of anything I don't like about it. If it ever gets replaces it will be with another Chevy 1-ton. It will pull anything I've put behind it and is extremely reliable on the road. Nothing but a Chevy for me!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Silverado 3500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings