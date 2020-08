Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me

Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado

**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, 4 WHEEL DRIVE**, TOW PACKAGE**, KEYLESS ENTRY**, 1 FREE MONTH ONSTAR (IF EQUIPPED)**, CRUISE CONTROL**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, 2 SETS OF KEYS**, 6.6L DURAMAX TURBODIESEL**, 60 DAY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY**, FRESH OIL & FILTER CHANGE**, LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL**, HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANER**. 4WD Certification Program Details: This SILVERADO 3500 also comes with the FULL Mike Maroone 60-Day Unlimited Mileage Warranty. We will review the technician's vehicle inspection report with you before purchase. Our intention is to provide you a completely transparent buying experience. At Mike Maroone our used vehicles are Safety Checked, Warrantied, CARFAX, and if you don't like it ... Bring it back! All of our new and used vehicles come with the Mike Maroone Preferred Owner Advantages listed below: - MARKET BASED PRICING - 3 DAY/150 MILE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE - FREE LOANERS FOR SERVICE GUESTS WHO SET AN ONLINE APPOINTMENT - 12 MONTH/12K MILE SERVICE/COLLISION GUARANTEE - 60 DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN PRE-OWNED VEHICLE WARRANTY - MILITARY DEPLOYMENT BUYBACK GUARANTEE - FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO For more information or vehicles like it, stop by Mike Maroone South today. We are just south of the Citadel Mall on the corner of Academy and Bijou. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/nh8xv

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJK33172F239775

Stock: OS239775

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020