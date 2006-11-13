Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* 4WD, Leather, Htd Seats, Fog Lights, Memory Seats, Premium Audio.This four wheel drive 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Silver Birch Metallic exterior with a Medium Gray Interior. With 55,454 miles this 2005 Silverado 3500 with a 6.6l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Premium Bose System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Entertainment / DVD Package, Anti Theft System, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Silver Birch Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Imports today at *(888) 808-7202 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT! Byers Imports serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Imports Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Chevrolet Silverado 3500 comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.6l engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Dual Rear Wheels, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Front Tow Hooks, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Imports is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Imports in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Steel Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. This 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe Byers Imports used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our Byers Imports finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale. Byers Imports has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Imports difference!Byers Imports Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 DRW LT stock # I29322.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJK332X5F895451

Stock: I29322

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020