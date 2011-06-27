  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading power, superior towing and hauling capacity, unique transmissions.
  • Spotty build quality,cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up, if powerful engines are your thing. But it has a ways to go to match the Ford F-350 Super Duty when it comes to the quality of the materials and overall craftsmanship.

Vehicle overview

Debuting last year with an all-new design, Chevrolet's 3500HD adds a whole new level of power and capability to the Silverado lineup. The fact that it comes only in dual-rear-wheel versions is testament to this truck's purpose as a true workhorse. Despite its rough and tumble image on the outside, the 3500HD still features the spacious and comfortable cabin that makes these trucks so popular.

Gone is the venerable 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) big block in favor of a 496-cubic-inch (8.1-liter) V8 rated at 340 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Even with these impressive numbers, this engine gets 4 percent better mileage than its predecessor and will run on compressed natural gas or liquid propane without special valves or other internal components. A 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel is also available. Rated at 300 horsepower and a whopping 520 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 rpm, this engine bests the numbers of both its Ford and Dodge counterparts in horsepower, acceleration and fuel economy. It's also quieter, easier to work on and requires less maintenance than its competitors' offerings. Chevy's 6.0-liter V8 has also been upgraded to produce 300 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque, substantially more than Ford's and Dodge's biggest gasoline V8s.

Two transmissions are offered. Standard equipment for the 8.1-liter and 6.6-liter engines is a ZF six-speed manual with an extra-low first gear for precise low-speed maneuvering and smooth takeoffs. Optional is an Allison five-speed automatic with electronically controlled shift points and driver-selectable dual-mode operation. In tow-haul mode the transmission downshifts automatically while descending a grade to reduce brake usage and reverts to a stabilization mode in varying terrain to reduce gear hunting. All 6.0-liter V8s get either five-speed manuals or four-speed 4L80-E automatics.

Awesome engine power and heavy-duty transmissions translate into unsurpassed trailer towing capacity. The 3500 can tow up to 12,000 pounds. This one-ton Chevrolet heavy-duty pickup beats both Ford and Dodge across the board when it comes to overall weight-carrying capacity.

To cope with heavy loads, all Silverado 3500s include standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and a Hydro-Boost brake proportioning system that provides shorter stops with less effort and quieter operation. Wider wheels provide additional stability and brake cooling in addition to allowing larger heavier-duty tires.

There are three trim levels: base, LS and LT. Base models come standard with a 40/20/40 split bench seat, air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, 17-function driver message center and deep tinted glass. Mid-grade LS models add power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Top-of-the-line LTs come with power heated leather seats, the OnStar communications system, a self-dimming rear view mirror with a built in compass and power heated exterior mirrors.

One look at the numbers, and it's obvious that the Silverado 3500 is hard to beat when it comes to heavy-duty trucks. With unmatched power and capacity, the Silverado 3500HD pickup leads its market segment in just about every measurable area. Looks like Ford and Dodge had better check their rearview mirrors, because there's a new sheriff in town and he's pulling a mighty big trailer.

2002 Highlights

After undergoing a full redesign last year, Chevrolet's heavy-duty one-ton truck gets few changes for 2002. Air conditioning is now standard on all trim levels along with extendable sunshade visors and improved base model radios.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sad to part with old friend
rick194,02/06/2011
It is now time to trade in the Duramax/Chevy. I have not pulled a trailor in the last 18 months so I am getting something smaller (Suburban). I have over 230,000 miles on it, averaged 17 mpg, pulled trailers from TX to 36 states. It brokedown twice. The alternator went out at 200K+ and a wire rubbed in two shorting out the electrical system at 180k+. The injectors were replaced under warranty and that was it, other than routine wear items, brakes, belts, hoses, ball joints. Do not need a truck like this any more but have kept it for 18 months because it is such a good one.
DuraMax
Ray Gaskill,02/07/2003
I tow a 18,000 lb trailer to all the Nascar events and love this truck. I originally drove Fords, but after looking at the numbers and talking to another DuraMax owner (who also had a Powerstroke and swithed to Chevy), I order the DuraMax and leave Fords and Dodge in the dust!
Good truck
doug,07/20/2007
I have had all three brands of trucks. This one hauls and rides the best. As far as reliability, I have been more than pleased. GM hit the right cue when putting this truck together. Duramax/Allison, best combination. I tow a 44 ft trailer @ 26000lbs and get 10-11.5 mpg. I will be hard pressed to go back to a different brand. Great work GM!
3500 DURAMAX DIESEL dually 4x4
Nemecek,03/09/2002
after having Dodge diesel for couple years, this new Chevy truck has huge power when used to tow boat or move building materials, but is very friendly inside with a lot of every day features to make anybody happy.
See all 11 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
