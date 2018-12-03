Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995
Gagne Ford - Princeton / Wisconsin
WOWIE - 34375 MILES ON THIS ABSOLUTELY NEVER SEEN SALT CHEV 3500 DUALLY 4X4 WITH DURAMAX DIESEL AND ALLISON TRANSMISSION - CLASSY CHASSY UPGRADES - 5TH WHEEL HITHC IS INCLUDED - TOW PACKAGE WITH INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER - HEATED LEATHER CAPTAINS CHAIRS - DUAL ONE ELECTRONIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL - BLUE TOOTH - ONSTAR - PLUS SO MUCH MORE ! TAKE A LOOK AND CALL THE BOYS ON THIS AMAZING RARE LIKE NEW DUALLY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC7K1B60AF124302
Stock: U3742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 213,608 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC7K0B65AF110650
Stock: 110650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Prestige Auto Sales - Brillion / Wisconsin
1 Owner! One ton! Clean Carfax, no accidents! Ready to do whatever is asked of it! 6.6L, LMM, 365 horsepower Duramax diesel engine! 6 spd Allison automatic transmission! Regular cab long box! Inexpensive workhorse! Polished step bars! Towing package! Integrated electric brake controller! Gooseneck hitch! Spray in bedliner! Air conditioning! Cruise control! Bushwacker bed rail caps! Our inventory changes daily so please call ahead to make sure this vehicle is still available and to set up an appointment. We would love to hear from you! Make sure you take advantage of our financing options. There are additional photos and information available on our website, www.prestigeauto.com. All our vehicles have been through a full safety and mechanical inspection. We also welcome trade ins. Prestige Auto Sales is celebrating over 35 years of business! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC3KZB64AF122761
Stock: 10593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,351 miles
$33,997
Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Leather.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC7K1B63AF109227
Stock: SP054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 166,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$4,834 Below Market
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
Summit White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT **TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZCG0BF105310
Stock: G20047B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 20,914 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$22,999$876 Below Market
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD SRW Work Truck BLACK No Accidents! PICKUP BOX, DELETE, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI RACK BODY, Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock (Not available with (U2K) XM Radio), Audio system feature, 4-speaker system (Requires Regular Cab models), Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate infant, child or booster seat. See the Owner's Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG3BF223686
Stock: 8064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 84,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,894$2,635 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Check out this gently-used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, powerful engine lineup, and wide variety of configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZC82BF116771
Stock: BF116771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 89,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this extra sharp 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6.6L V8 Turbocharger LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD Long Bed DRW. CLEAN CAR-FAX! ONLY 89,000 MILES. Over 11 service records available. Well maintained diesel, lots of life ahead. Has aftermarket wheels and 35' Open Country Toyo tires. This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, back up camera, Kenwood Head Unit, leather seats, spray in bed-liner, tool chest, grille guard, cd, am/fm radio, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows, towing package, and more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C82BF233620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$1,499 Below Market
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
Victory Red 1 Owner, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Power Door Locks, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 121499 miles below market average!2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ DRW 4D Crew Cab 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C89BF145637
Stock: 8392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 11,432 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,999$347 Below Market
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD SRW Work Truck GRAY No Accidents! Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), Rear wheel drive, Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock (Not available with (U2K) XM Radio), Audio system feature, 4-speaker system (Requires Regular Cab models), StabiliTrak, stability control system includes electronic trailer sway control, intelligent brake assist and hill start assist (Standard on single rear wheel GVWR only.), Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate infant, child or booster seat. See the Owner's Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG8BF227491
Stock: 8065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 128,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,588$850 Below Market
Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick GMC Of Mansfield - Mansfield / Pennsylvania
White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C83BF145150
Stock: C0821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 59,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,790$773 Below Market
Essig Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Aledo / Illinois
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit White **LOW LOW MILES, **UTILITY BODY READY WORK TRUCK**, SRW, 2D Standard Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, RWD, Summit White. Odometer is 58052 miles below market average! Located in Aledo Illinois, Essig Motors has been family owned and operated since 1989. Owner Jim Essig's experience in the auto industry began in 1975 working for his father's dealership in Washington, Illinois. We are honored to serve Mercer county, surrounding areas, and our growing online community with new, certified pre-owned, pre-owned, and also new and pre-owned commercial vehicles. Essig Motors offers an exceptional selection of new cars, trucks and SUVs including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Our knowledgeable, friendly sales staff is here to answer your questions and help you find the vehicle that meets your needs today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG3BF228077
Stock: 1128077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 75,587 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
James Martin Chevrolet - Detroit / Michigan
Car collectors and business owners, excellently maintained dealer owned car hauler, being offered. This White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck RWD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic. Is a very clean Truck, ready to work or haul your one of a kind collectors vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4CZCG3BF128095
Stock: 5383U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2018
- 182,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5K0C82BZ119605
Stock: ZC1463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 49,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,500
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Contact King Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD DRW Work Truck. Whether you're on the pavement or in the mud, this truck can get any job done. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, powerful engine lineup, and wide variety of configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCGXBF156278
Stock: T172071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 201,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this extra sharp 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6.6L V8 Turbocharger LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD Long Bed. 3 owner truck! TUNED AND DELETED! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, spray in bed-liner, grille guard, trailer hitch, cd, am/fm radio, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows, towing package, and more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5K0C81BZ435450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,811
Team Chevrolet - Vallejo / California
Used *2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ* (4WD, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel) with only 57,934 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed.*Vehicle Features:* * Features list coming soon!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C84BF179839
Stock: TC3959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 203,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,800
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Victory Red 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT SRW 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, light cashmere ebony Cloth, 18' Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Outside temperature display, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Cover, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Auxiliary Input Jack, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, XM Radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C88BF138947
Stock: C8623B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
