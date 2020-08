Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi

*Equipment*This Chevrolet Silverado features a high end BOSE stereo system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on it. This 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. It has satellite radio capabilities. This unit has a premium sound system installed. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this 1 ton pickup. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Chevrolet Silverado. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this Chevrolet Silverado. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this unit. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Chevrolet Silverado has four wheel drive capabilities. The Chevrolet Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine.*Packages*LTZ PLUS PACKAGE: includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. WINDOW: POWER; REAR SLIDING. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJK93609F154687

Stock: 200357A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020