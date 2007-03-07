Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

667 listings
Silverado 3500HD Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    64,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,591

  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    52,680 miles

    $44,991

  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    59,701 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    124,759 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

  • 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    127,992 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    151,486 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,063

    $1,695 Below Market
  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    224,140 miles

    $19,995

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

    149,778 miles

    $27,999

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,900

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in Red
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    256,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    105,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,851

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    121,755 miles

    $31,000

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1

    246,313 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,990

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2

    229,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,777

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck

    130,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

  • 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    129,277 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,900

  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ

    144,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,000

  • 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT

    153,200 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Silverado
Andy,07/03/2007
It is a very stable truck and it gives you the power to do anything and haul anything you want to.
