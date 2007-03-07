Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Suspension Package; Off-Road Alternator; Dual; 125 Amps Each Brake Controller; Integrated Trailer Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Universal Home Remote Engine Block Heater Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Dark Blue Metallic Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Pickup Box; Fleetside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 8-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum This 2008 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab, long bed 3500HD diesel Allison trans. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged. CARFAX one-owner vehicle. 4WD Chevrolet Silverado crew cab, long bed 3500HD diesel LTZ. Low mileage. Leather interior. Complete records of this pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab, long bed 3500HD diesel: The 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD have the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive new noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are wide range of configurations, quality interiors, available luxury., and Hauling and towing capability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK33668F165591

Stock: 8F165591

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020