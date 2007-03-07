Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 64,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,591
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Brake Controller; Integrated Trailer Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Remote Vehicle Starter System Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Ez-Lift Tailgate Package Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Engine Block Heater Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Lt Preferred Equipment Group Paint; Solid Pickup Box; Fleetside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seat Trim; Select Cloth Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Wheels; 4-16" X 7.0" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 8-Lug Steel (Single Rear Wheel) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *CHEVY SILVERADO 3500 SRW LT CREW CAB*1 OWNER*DURAMAX DIESEL*8FT BED*TONNEAU COVER*BED LINER* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33647F529120
Stock: 7F529120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 52,680 miles
$44,991
Victorville Chevrolet - Victorville / California
**Clean Car Fax**, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/Navigation, Bose Premium Speaker Audio System Feature, Bright Metal Rings w/Chrome Center Caps, Dual rear wheels, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Remote Vehicle Starter System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33647F557842
Stock: P73022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 59,701 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! LTZ 6.6 V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4x4. Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, DRW, Backup Sensors, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Towing Mirrors, Drop In Bedliner, Chrome Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires! This Silverado 3500HD has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Duramax CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Backup Sensors Cruise Control Keyless Entry HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Trailer Brake Controller Towing Mirrors Running Boards Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats DRW Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33617F552565
Stock: L204157A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 124,759 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Coad Chevrolet - Cape Girardeau / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Silver Birch Metallic 4WD **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 44066 miles below market average! Awards: * NACTOY 2007 North American Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33637F561959
Stock: C8544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 127,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the Silverado and drive with confidence. The Silverado is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This Chevrolet Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 1 ton pickup embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Easily set your speed in this 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Packages SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GBJK39657E576529
Stock: SM72720T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 151,486 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,063$1,695 Below Market
Bob Steele Chevrolet - Cocoa / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, *Sirius XM, * Bluetooth, * Bose High End Sound Package, * OnStar, * Leather Seats, * Remote Start, * Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Chrome Trim Skins & Chrome Center Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls.All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com SteeleDEALS.com. 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33648F108632
Stock: 202545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 224,140 miles
$19,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this extra sharp 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6.6L V8 Turbocharger LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD Long Bed DRW. Has 21 service records! Fully tuned and deleted! Well maintained diesel, lots of life ahead. This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, bed-liner, trailer hitch, cd, am/fm radio, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows, towing package, and more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33648F199093
Stock: 21272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,778 miles
$27,999
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
SHARP TRUCK...4WD...GOOD TIRES...POWER SEAT...ADJUSTABLE PEDALS...POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS...GOOSENECK HITCH...CLEAN CARFAX...72 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE...THIS TRUCK IS POWERED BY A LONG LASTING 6.6 DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33608F194117
Stock: 8128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33658F139632
Stock: 239974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 256,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Dutchs Ford - Mount Sterling / Kentucky
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, light titanium ebony Leather, 17" x 6.5" 8-Lug Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual rear wheels, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Radio data system, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, light titanium ebony Leather.Victory Red 2008 Chevrolet 4D Crew Cab Silverado 3500HD LT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WDClick the Autocheck button for a FREE full history report on any of ANY of our vehicles, courtesy of Dutch's Auto!Get the deal that you deserve at Dutch's!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK39648E129378
Stock: Q129378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 105,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,851
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**LEATHER, **SATELLITE RADIO, **MEMORY SETTINGS, **HEATED SEATS, **DUAL POWER SEATS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **REMOTE START, **REAR PARK ASSIST. 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Black Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33658F189981
Stock: 100096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 121,755 miles
$31,000
AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Suspension Package; Off-Road Alternator; Dual; 125 Amps Each Brake Controller; Integrated Trailer Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Universal Home Remote Engine Block Heater Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Dark Blue Metallic Ebony; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Pickup Box; Fleetside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; Lt265/70R17E All-Terrain; Blackwall Wheels; 4 - 17" X 7.5" (43.2 Cm X 19.1 Cm) 8-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel Allison trans . This Chevrolet includes: THIS TRUCK IS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND , SUNROOF, LTZ, HEAVY DUTY ALTENATOR , SUNROOF , LOCAL 1 OWNER, FRESH MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION , we spent thousand $$$$ in our shop making this a real one !!!!!! ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel LTZ that you won't find in your average vehicle. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel LTZ. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. One of the best things about this Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel LTZ. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Near perfect paint on a near perfect car. More information about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab , long bed 3500HD diesel: The 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD have the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive new noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are wide range of configurations, quality interiors, available luxury., and Hauling and towing capability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK33668F165591
Stock: 8F165591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 246,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990
Ressler Chevrolet - Bozeman / Montana
Clean CARFAX. This Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is well equipped and includes the following key features, Color Matched Bed Topper, Ladder Rack, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Tilt steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio.Silver Birch Metallic 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4D Crew Cab 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselServicing the Bozeman, Butte, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Kalispell, Helena, and Great Southwest Montana areas for over 21 years. We offer transparency with the opportunity to build your deal online, buy from home, or visit one of our clean, state of the art Ressler facilities. We also offer remote test drives and vehicle delivery within the Gallatin Valley. As part of the Ressler group, we are "Community Born, Community Driven."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHK39658E108070
Stock: B209512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 229,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,777
Speedway Motors - Glendora / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33618F140311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
True Blue Autos - Greensburg / Indiana
Quick Online Financing - Trade In Appraisals Over the Phone or Online - No Payments for Up to 60 Days**New Trade In - Service Body - Dual Rear Wheels - Low Miles - Vortec 6.0 Gas Engine**Currently being serviced and detailed by our trained technicians. Please call or text Ted at (812) 528-0380 for more information. We are centrally located between Indianapolis Columbus Cincinnati Dayton and Louisville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33K28F129959
Stock: 1043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,277 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,900
Kent Parsons Ford Lincoln - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Let this plow pay the payment, hard to find diesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK33668F117140
Stock: 18T204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,000
Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi
*Equipment*This Chevrolet Silverado features a high end BOSE stereo system. The leather seats are soft and supportive on it. This 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. It has satellite radio capabilities. This unit has a premium sound system installed. with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this 1 ton pickup. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Chevrolet Silverado. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this Chevrolet Silverado. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this unit. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Chevrolet Silverado has four wheel drive capabilities. The Chevrolet Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine.*Packages*LTZ PLUS PACKAGE: includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. WINDOW: POWER; REAR SLIDING. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK93609F154687
Stock: 200357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 153,200 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL, 4WD, DUAL REAR WHEELS,.....CALL 330-854-5380 TODAY OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJK89669E158749
Stock: 18714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
