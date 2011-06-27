  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • solid build quality
  • responsive steering.
  • Small buttons on center stack
  • seating position doesn't suit everybody.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$17,107 - $21,509
Used Silverado 3500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Able to combine massive capabilities with overall refinement, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD stands as a solid choice in a small, but very competitive, segment.

Vehicle overview

Unless you have the requisite license that allows you to pilot something that goes by the name Mack or Peterbilt, you won't find a vehicular beast of burden more capable than a heavy-duty full-size pickup. And among this group of trucks known for towering payload and towing capacities, dual-wheel rear axles and brawny looks, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a prime-time player.

Through the years, we've found that the Silverado 3500HD is a comfortable truck that boasts strong performance, confident handling and impressive hauling and towing capabilities. Underway, it's not the loud, stiff-riding brute you might expect if you haven't driven a heavy-duty pickup in years. Rather, this workhorse provides a fairly smooth and quiet ride. And drivers will likely appreciate its precise steering, which provides arrow-straight tracking on the freeway.

Choosing among the mainstays in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment can be tough given that each model is so thoroughly capable. The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty matches the Chevy in just about every regard, while the updated 2014 Ram 3500 has an edge thanks to its more powerful V8 and new, smoother-riding rear suspension. Both have newer interior technology features as well. But you really can't go wrong here, and the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD earns our praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrains and strong overall performance.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular cab and crew cab body styles. Buyers can choose between single-rear-wheel (SRW) and dual-rear-wheel (DRW) configurations. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while crew cabs can also be had in a standard bed length (6.5 feet), but only with the SRW configuration. Trim levels start at the base Work Truck and climb to the LT and range-topping LTZ.

The Work Truck includes 18-inch steel wheels (all DRWs have 17-inch wheels), air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, rubber floor covering, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, vinyl upholstery, a tilt steering wheel and, depending on the cab style, a four- or six-speaker AM/FM stereo.

Stepping up to the LT adds 18-inch alloy wheels (SRW), heated outside mirrors, darker-tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, carpeted floor coverings, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar seat adjustments, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD player. Many of the LT features are available on the Work Truck as options.

The LTZ trim level is only offered on crew cab body styles and augments the LT's features list by adding foglights, a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailer package (with integrated trailer brake controller), dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote start, heated front seats, leather upholstery, eight-way power front bucket seats (with power lumbar), a front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose sound system with a USB port/iPod interface. Some of these features are available as options for the LT.

Other options (depending on trim level) include a protective bedliner, different axle ratios, rear parking sensors, a sliding or stationary tool box, a cargo rail, a sliding bed divider, a sunroof, a power-sliding rear window, the EZ-lift tailgate, power-adjustable pedals, ventilated front seats, a navigation system, a rear-seat entertainment system and a rearview camera.

Additionally, there are the Z71 Off-Road package (includes skid plates and off-road suspension components) and Z71 Appearance package (body color grille surround/front bumper, specific polished wheels and foglights).

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is no longer available in an extended cab body style.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a 6.0-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission.

The optional, turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 is surely the engine choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. It cranks out 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a heavy-duty six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control.

In Edmunds performance testing of the mechanically identical GMC Sierra, a 3500 with the diesel and the standard rear axle went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Chevy says a properly equipped a 2014 Silverado 3500HD can haul up to 7,222 pounds of payload and can tow up to 18,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch and pull 23,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection.

Safety

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control as standard. Front side and side curtain airbags are available as options, as are power-adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. OnStar subscriptions include automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a mechanically identical GMC Sierra 3500 with the single rear axle came to a stop from 60 mph in 147 feet, which is a long distance, but typical for a heavy-duty truck.

Driving

When stacked up against the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Ram, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD stands out with its smooth ride and confident steering response. We also like the authoritative yet soft-spoken acceleration provided by the diesel V8. Performance on mountain roads is quite responsive, as the transmission offers well-timed shifts, while the diesel exhaust brake helps maintain a steady ride down steep grades.

Interior

As expected, the Work Truck has the most utilitarian interior of the lineup with vinyl seats, rubber floor covering and very little in the way of creature comforts. The LT offers a more inviting cabin with cloth seats and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench that requires a more trucklike dash. Opting for the bucket seats adds a fancier dash, as well as a center console with storage. The LTZ is the classiest of the bunch.

The front seats are supportive and comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash), while the gas and brake pedals are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and fussy buttons on the center stack found in the higher trim levels.

The crew cab features a fold-up rear seat that allows some taller items to be carried within the cabin. It also provides decent room for those seated in back, although it still falls short on most passenger space dimensions when compared with the competition.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
322 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
322 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
322 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
322 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,142.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,126.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,133.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD lease specials

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles