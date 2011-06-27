Vehicle overview

Unless you have the requisite license that allows you to pilot something that goes by the name Mack or Peterbilt, you won't find a vehicular beast of burden more capable than a heavy-duty full-size pickup. And among this group of trucks known for towering payload and towing capacities, dual-wheel rear axles and brawny looks, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a prime-time player.

Through the years, we've found that the Silverado 3500HD is a comfortable truck that boasts strong performance, confident handling and impressive hauling and towing capabilities. Underway, it's not the loud, stiff-riding brute you might expect if you haven't driven a heavy-duty pickup in years. Rather, this workhorse provides a fairly smooth and quiet ride. And drivers will likely appreciate its precise steering, which provides arrow-straight tracking on the freeway.

Choosing among the mainstays in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment can be tough given that each model is so thoroughly capable. The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty matches the Chevy in just about every regard, while the updated 2014 Ram 3500 has an edge thanks to its more powerful V8 and new, smoother-riding rear suspension. Both have newer interior technology features as well. But you really can't go wrong here, and the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD earns our praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrains and strong overall performance.