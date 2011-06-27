  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling ability, refined and quiet ride for a heavy-duty pickup, very good interior quality, in-command steering feel, comfy seats.
  • No side airbags available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD has all the heavy-duty work truck capabilities required in this pickup class, but its refined cabin, comfy ride and reassuring handling make it a top choice.

Vehicle overview

A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD pickup, often in the dually body style, is a highly specialized tool. This is a mighty workhorse for those whose towing and hauling needs are so heavy that even a 2500 just won't cut it. Of the four 3500-series trucks on the market, the Silverado and its GMC twin are arguably the most appealing. These GM big boys provide superior vehicle control and top-notch interior quality to go along with the type of prolific towing and hauling capabilities one expects from such a heavy-duty truck.

Changes are light for the 2009 Silverado 3500HD, with only a few trim and equipment updates for the new model year. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its total overhaul two years ago that debuted new styling, a dramatically improved interior, better vehicle control and handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities -- 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively. This is a truck that'll get the job done while keeping you and your passengers comfortable.

Whether you opt for the Silverado HD or its GMC Sierra twin, you can't go wrong with these heavy-duty pickups. Competitors are few. The Ram 3500 offers similar ride comfort and towing capacity, but its interior isn't as nice, and as an aging model that's about to be replaced, it lacks overall refinement. The Ford F-350 is the Silverado's closest competitor, but the GM pair offers a bit more hauling and towing capability and arguably a better interior (particularly with the Silverado LTZ). However, Ford offers the F-450, the only pickup that surpasses the 1-ton threshold and therefore the only choice for those who need to tow a truly massive 24,500 pounds. As long as you're well under that lofty requirement, we think the Silverado 3500 is a good bet.

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2009 Chevy Silverado 3500HD full-size pickup comes in three body styles and with two rear-axle designs. Regular, extended and crew cabs can each be had with either a single or dual rear-wheel setup (the 2WD regular cab only gets the single). All have a long bed. Regular cabs are available in base Work Truck or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush LTZ guise.

The Work Truck gets 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning (optional with regular cab), a trip computer, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar, and a stereo with a CD player and satellite radio. The LT adds keyless entry, rear tinted windows, full power accessories, cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Some of these additions are optional on the Work Truck.

The LTZ adds a trailering package (with an integrated trailer brake controller), alloy wheels, leather upholstery, remote engine start, an upgraded interior design with wood trim, dual-zone climate control, foglamps, power and heated front bucket seats, rear audio controls, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and a Bose speaker system. Some of these features are optional on the LT.

Other options available on the LT and LTZ include the Z71 off-road package (skid plates, off-road suspension, bigger stabilizer bar), power-folding exterior mirrors, power-folding and extending camper mirrors, the EZ Lift tailgate, a rearview camera, rear parking assist sensors, power-adjustable pedals, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a navigation system with real-time traffic.

2009 Highlights

Changes are light for the 2009 Chevy Silverado 3500HD. A trim level is dropped, while a trio of equipment packages debut. Bluetooth, real-time traffic for the navigation system and a rearview camera are also added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine in the Chevy Silverado 2500 is a 6.0-liter gasoline-fueled V8 making 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Optional is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 (dubbed Duramax), which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. It gets a different six-speed automatic and is the go-to choice if you require a burly tow vehicle (it should also get better fuel economy). When properly equipped, the Silverado 3500 with Duramax can haul 5,300 pounds and tow 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel trailer).

Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, with four-wheel drive optional. While the Work Truck 4WD gets a traditional floor-mounted transfer case, the two other trim levels available on the Silverado 4WD get Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that also features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. All but 2WD regular-cab models can have single or dual rear wheels.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side and side curtain airbags are not available on the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. A Safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional. A rear parking camera is also available.

Driving

Compared with the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Dodge, the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 distinguishes itself with well-weighted steering that provides the driver with a greater sense of vehicle control. This is a particular benefit on tight country roads.

Although a heavy-duty pickup and its taut rear suspension will never offer a Cadillac ride, the 3500 is reasonably comfortable over long distances -- but it certainly helps to have it hitched up to something heavy. Both engines are strong, but if you can swing the price premium, the hefty performance and reasonable fuel economy of the Duramax diesel make it a very tempting choice.

Interior

The Silverado 3500HD features two different interior designs depending on your trim level. The Work Truck and the LT feature a more utilitarian, trucklike dash design with an open lower center portion to accommodate the standard three-person front bench (a center console is added with the optional bucket seats). The LTZ gets the same design as GM's large, top-trim-level SUVs, which lends the cabin a classier feel, thanks to the wood and metallic accents. With either design you get very straightforward controls within relatively easy reach, although the available dual-zone climate-control buttons are small and difficult to operate with gloves.

The seats are quite comfy, although some may find the pedals placed too far apart and the tilt-only steering wheel located too close to the dash. Space in the crew cab's backseat is very generous, while most average-size adults should find the extended cab acceptable. A welcome addition for 2009 is the rearview camera, which not only helps when parking the behemoth 3500 but also makes hitching up a trailer infinitely easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

5(0%)
4(60%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

some improvements over prior models
obrienw,02/10/2010
The interior has some improvements over prior models but Ford is still much nicer. The powertrain is why I bought this truck and it does not disappoint - with the exception of the need to replace fuel filters too frequently. Engine and allison trans are great for pulling my gooseneck trailer. Has bigger tag receiver , with insert. They dropped the trans temp gauge from prior models but the info is available from the Driver Information Center. Had emergency brake sticking and a driveline vibration issue but otherwise good solid truck.
WORK Truck Is What This Truck Is
HBDMax,05/22/2009
First, you are buying a truck like this to Work, not to Daily Driver. But, you can outfit these trucks very nicely with the LTZ package. Interior leather,finish and layout is very well done, not exceptional - it's not a Denali. Exterior new body style has intriguing design elements, ride is exceptionally smooth for this class of truck. The real appeal is the Duramax diesel with the Allison 1000 trans; this truck has literally more power than you can ever use in this class of truck. GCWR is restricted over 20K, this engine and trans combo can exceed that. Economy is what you expect from this type of truck - 18 hwy unloaded, 12 hwy loaded w/18K. This truck exceeds it's intended purpose.
120k mile OILFIELD WORK TRUCK 3500 6.0 gas
BC,05/15/2016
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The engine is great. The power steering/braking system is garbage(one unit). This was my work truck until my boss gave it to me. It is on it's second transmission needing a third, Second transfer case works fine. The combined power steering/ brake system needs to be replaced again. Engine runs great with good power. This truck has a total mileage of 129,000 miles now. I would be pissed if I paid big money for this truck. As it is it is affordable only because it was free. The parts are NOT cheap. Transfer case was 2k trans are 4k this is without install. Edit-- 10,000 more miles without issue.
don't judge a book by it's cover
why oh why,04/14/2009
I bought an 09 chevy 3500 because the salesman told me that it could do everything I needed it to he even showed me charts and graphs on how much weight it could pull and how the torque band runs and everything else and then I used this truck and I don't care how good something looks on paper unless it performs in the field papers just that paper. I'm telling you right now I'm going right back to dodge if you want prissy the chevy works if you want something that works you get a dodge.
See all 5 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs

More about the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,483.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,232.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,573.

