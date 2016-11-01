2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Powerful diesel engine
- Solid build quality
- Telescoping steering column has limited availability
- Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
- Massive pillars create large blind spots
Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
A new diesel engine and its air intake system are among the changes to the immensely capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Its towing abilities surpass those of even the mighty Silverado 2500HD, and it's the only way to get a pickup with dual rear wheels and a Chevy badge.
There's no doubt that when it comes to hauling and towing equipment and trailers, nothing beats a pickup in terms of overall versatility. But sometimes your needs exceed the capabilities of a standard full-size truck, and it's time to step up to a heavy-duty pickup such as the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
Like the related Silverado 2500HD, the 3500HD comes in a variety of cab and bed styles and offer a choice of engines. Two V8s are on offer for both heavy-duty pickups, one powered by gasoline and the other by diesel. The engines develop the same amount of power between the two trucks, but the 3500HD's sturdier underpinnings allow for higher tow and payload ratings.
Though the gas engine is fine for normal heavy lifting, go for the diesel if you want to tap into the 3500HD's true capabilities. It boasts 445 horsepower and an Olympian 910 pound-feet of torque that'll shrug off anything you throw at it. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is certainly worth a look.
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
As its name suggests, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck that has increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the Silverado 2500HD. It's available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. Like its name suggests, the WT is aimed squarely at those looking to keep the 3500HD a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. All cab styles can be had in either single-rear-wheel (SRW) or dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. The regular and double cabs are available only with an 8.2-foot long bed, while SRW crew-cab models can be configured with the long bed or a shorter 6.5-foot standard bed.
All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).
Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard, as well as power windows.
Optional on the WT is a MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The six-speaker audio system replaces the four-speaker system on regular-cab models.
The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includesfoglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which includes some useful driver safety aids.Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 off-road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD DRW LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|2.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Silverado 3500HD models:
- Teen Driver Modes
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front/rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the Silverado 3500HD begins drifting outside its lane.
