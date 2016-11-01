  1. Home
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immense hauling and towing capabilities
  • Powerful diesel engine
  • Solid build quality
  • Telescoping steering column has limited availability
  • Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
  • Massive pillars create large blind spots
Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?

For general consumers, we recommend skipping the base Work Truck trim due to its skimpy list of creature comforts, though obviously it's called "work truck" for a reason and will undoubtedly appeal to business owners and contractors. The 3500's LT trim level is a better starting point, and it includes the MyLink touchscreen interface. It's worth adding the LT Convenience package because it: a) doesn't cost very much; and b) adds some useful convenience features, including a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, which we think is necessary for finding a comfortable driving position.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

A new diesel engine and its air intake system are among the changes to the immensely capable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Its towing abilities surpass those of even the mighty Silverado 2500HD, and it's the only way to get a pickup with dual rear wheels and a Chevy badge.

There's no doubt that when it comes to hauling and towing equipment and trailers, nothing beats a pickup in terms of overall versatility. But sometimes your needs exceed the capabilities of a standard full-size truck, and it's time to step up to a heavy-duty pickup such as the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Like the related Silverado 2500HD, the 3500HD comes in a variety of cab and bed styles and offer a choice of engines. Two V8s are on offer for both heavy-duty pickups, one powered by gasoline and the other by diesel. The engines develop the same amount of power between the two trucks, but the 3500HD's sturdier underpinnings allow for higher tow and payload ratings.

Though the gas engine is fine for normal heavy lifting, go for the diesel if you want to tap into the 3500HD's true capabilities. It boasts 445 horsepower and an Olympian 910 pound-feet of torque that'll shrug off anything you throw at it. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is certainly worth a look.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

As its name suggests, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck that has increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the Silverado 2500HD. It's available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. Like its name suggests, the WT is aimed squarely at those looking to keep the 3500HD a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds luxuries such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country adds an upscale flair with ventilated front seats and navigation.

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular-cab, double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. All cab styles can be had in either single-rear-wheel (SRW) or dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. The regular and double cabs are available only with an 8.2-foot long bed, while SRW crew-cab models can be configured with the long bed or a shorter 6.5-foot standard bed.

All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison 1000 six-speed. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas (CNG).

Standard equipment for the regular-cab WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker audio system. The double- and crew-cab WT models get six speakers as standard, as well as power windows.

Optional on the WT is a MyLink 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The six-speaker audio system replaces the four-speaker system on regular-cab models.

The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, full power accessories, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includesfoglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which includes some useful driver safety aids.

Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 off-road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD DRW LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

Driving

4.0
The updated (optional) 6.6-liter turbodiesel is an impressive engine that gives the Silverado 3500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. Steering and braking are less impressive, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

4.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. It surprisingly goes from zero to 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's plenty of power to get this truck up to freeway speed.

Braking

3.5
Brake pedal feel is strong and consistent for everything other than full panic-stop scenarios. During Edmunds testing we were able to press the pedal all the way to the floor, though, which is far from ideal. A 60-0-mph panic stop took 132 feet, which is an average distance for an HD truck.

Steering

3.0
Steering is well-weighted, but it takes several full revolutions of the steering wheel to turn this rig. There isn't much of a connection between the steering wheel and tires, but that didn't factor too heavily into our score since most vehicles in this class feel similar.

Handling

3.5
The big surprise here is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough for a dual-rear-wheel setup, but this won't be your grocery-getter.

Drivability

4.0
Low-end torque gives plenty of off-the-line acceleration, and shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth even under full-throttle acceleration. Cruise control and the exhaust brake keep a good handle on the 3500's downhill speed. Out on the open road, this is a very drivable truck.

Off-road

3.0
There are several full-size trucks with specific tires, suspension and clearances designed for going off-road. This 3500HD dually is not one of those trucks. Four-wheel drive will help with inclement weather, but stiff suspension and sheer size limit its capabilities on dirt roads.

Comfort

3.0
Overall comfort isn't the Silverado 3500's strong suit. Heavy-duty trucks aren't exactly models of comfort, but this one is particularly rough on the senses because of its stiff seats, wind noise and rigid suspension. A heavy payload, however, settles things out a lot.

Seat comfort

2.5
The front seats are well padded and well-bolstered on the sides for lateral support while the rear seats are relatively flat. The seat padding in both the front and rear is overly firm and will take some breaking in to get comfortable.

Ride comfort

3.0
Stiff suspension tuning means the 3500HD has a rigid, uncomfortable ride when unladen. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better. We're giving the latter more weight because we assume a dually is unlikely to be an "air hauler."

Noise & vibration

3.0
Though there isn't as much road noise as you'd expect from the dual rear wheels, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit but isn't particularly grading or abrasive.

Climate control

4.5
The Silverado's A/C cools this big cabin quickly. Climate control knobs and vents are easy to control even with gloves on, and the fan blows pretty quietly even at full blast. Chevy's split-heating for the front seats is a great feature for drivers with a stiff back but who don't want to heat the bottom cushion.

Interior

3.5
The Silverado LTZ's interior is likable and user-friendly. Hop in and you'll be able to operate almost all the controls without busting out the manual. It certainly has a no-nonsense vibe, but that's not necessarily a bad thing in this segment.

Ease of use

4.0
The Silverado's dashboard is about as basic and user-friendly as they come. Buttons are large, legible, within arm's reach and easy to operate. The solid switchgear contributes to ease of use.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Proper grab handles and side steps help with entry. Still, this is a tall truck, and most adults will have to do some climbing to get in. Overall, it's not any harder to get in and out of the Silverado than its main rivals.

Driving position

4.0
Optional power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a highly adjustable driver seat mean you can pretty much get the position you want. As with most trucks this big, seating position may be a bit high for shorter drivers, but it isn't a deal breaker.

Roominess

4.0
Pick any seating position in the 3500HD and you'll have plenty of room to spread out. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all in great supply. Pretty much every crew-cab 3500 series truck provides lots of space, and the Chevy is no exception.

Visibility

2.5
Massive windshield and door pillars give the 3500 big blind spots. The large towing mirrors help with lane changes but knowing where the corners of the truck are can be tough.

Quality

3.0
Body panels and interior pieces are well put together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. Interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

3.5
The 3500HD can tow and haul massive loads and it has abundant interior storage. However, offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it by pretty much every measurement. And in the arms-race that is towing capacity, it falls behind by several tons.

Small-item storage

4.0
Tons of pockets, everywhere. Doors, center console, two gloveboxes. Front and rear have pockets everywhere. If you can't find a place for your stuff in here, you just have too much stuff. Some competitors have smarter storage solutions for phones and devices, but only by a small margin.

Cargo space

4.0
As with pretty much every other heavy-duty truck, the Silverado 3500 HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 1 inch). Our dually had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
The 3500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower latch anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. The trick, of course, is hoisting the kids up into their high perches.

Towing

3.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are significantly lower than its Ram and Ford competitors by about 8,000 pounds with a fifth wheel. Cruise control, exhaust braking and transmission logic are all very good while towing.

Hauling

4.5
When you're not towing your fifth wheel, you can haul any variety of beds, dressers and household furniture items in the back of the 3500HD. Payload maxes out at 7,153 pounds, which is only a few hundred pounds below ratings of class leaders.

Technology

2.5
Using Chevy's MyLink interface is pretty simple, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Audio & navigation

3.0
Menu logic on the Chevy MyLink system is easy to understand, but not the most elegant in the class. Touchscreen responses are slower than class leaders. While we like the optional 8-inch touchscreen, it doesn't stand out much from rival systems.

Smartphone integration

2.5
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. We generally like the interface when it's working, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

2.0
Multiple attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Doing it in a Dually
Steve,12/29/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
When my '09 2500 HD Silverado was not up to towing the new Toy Hauler 5th Wheel We had to upgrade the truck. Friend owns a Ram so I rode in the Ram a lot. Another friend owns a Super duty Ford and again I had the chance to ride in his truck. This survey does not let you choose 6.6 Duramax Diesel, or new 2018 model. The engine is fantastic! Quiet , clean and sets you back in the seat when you punch the fun pedal. The comfort and features are upper level. Room and storage is very well thought out. The Puck system for the trailer prep is a fantastic idea ! The fit and finish of the interior is great and quality of materials is top of the class. The quality of the GM interiors is above all the rest. I should know owning several GM trucks all purchased new, 1991 Silverado k1500 Sold when it had 216,000 miles and I still see it on the road today! 2004 GMC Sierra SLE , 2009 Silverado 2500 HD and now the 3500 HD Silverado Duramax Dually . All my trucks gave great service. Towing a 45' 5th wheel with GVW of 20,000 Lbs I appreciate the blind spot warning and the Back up/cargo lighting system ! This is the second purchase from the Chevrolet dealer and I got a great price, discount and value for my trade. Dealer gave me a good discount off MSRP and a good value for my trade and GM sweetened the deal with loyalty rebates of $3000.00 Great truck and great Value !..........................................................................................Hard to believe its been a year already with this truck so I wanted to update the review. Truck is performing beyond my expectations! Never wanted a diesel because of the smell,& soot. After a year that tailpipe diffuser is still clean and soot free. Love how quiet this diesel is and remarkable power to tow that very heavy toyhauler anywhere I want to go. There you have it folks. A year in this rig and it still makes me smile. What makes it even better is the great service I get from DeNooyer Chevrolet, Great people, Great cars!
never buying a duramax again
wayne dupied,06/25/2020
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
major Diesel exhaust issues. bought a new 2017 3500HD Chevy with a 6,6 duramax and have had issues with the particulate filter since day one. I have had to go to the dealer every 30,000 miles to have a forced regen done. The truck goes into power reduced mode often. last week i took the truck in for a recall on this very issue and after the recall was done it again coded and i was told i needed a $450,00 sensor replaced did that and then 600 miles later im back at the dealer but this time i have to get the truck towed in! I have spent over $3000.00 in repairs due to this issue and now with 130,000 miles on it the truck wont run and i was told i need a new exhaust filter to the tune of $3200.00 and its on back order. i have owned 9 chevy 3500s since 2009 and this year 2017 truck is the worst! I would not recommend this year of truck and hope we get a class action going on this.i cant be the only one with this many issues for the same problem over and over
First and Last Chevy I'll Buy
H G,04/21/2019
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Not a Truck for Winter I just got my truck back after 5 weeks in the shop. Before that they had it two weeks to replace injectors. That didn't fix it. Then the fuel pump was replaced. While they were road testing it the air tube to the blower blew off. Has happened several times before. While sitting in the shop running the particulate filter blew up. Totally full of soot. Replaced. I have it now until it fails again. So far nothing from GM.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Silverado 3500HD models:

Teen Driver Modes
Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior, as well as activating all available safety features.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to warn the driver when the front/rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the Silverado 3500HD begins drifting outside its lane.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country is priced between $53,999 and$53,999 with odometer readings between 58415 and58415 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Silverado 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,999 and mileage as low as 58415 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

