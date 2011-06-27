  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrains, competitive tow rating, innovative features, spacious cabins.
  • Low-quality interior materials, average build quality.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,813 - $9,179
Used Silverado 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.

2004 Highlights

A single-rear-wheel 4WD version is now available in all body styles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

5(78%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Chevy Truck
jamie,11/13/2006
Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks.
3500 chevy
X ford fan,01/23/2004
lots of power handles great glad i made switch from ford
Love it
Rocket9871,01/30/2004
The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper
brilliant
RED DRAGON 07,03/17/2004
this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck
See all 9 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features & specs
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,373.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,625.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,453.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,027.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles