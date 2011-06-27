2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful drivetrains, competitive tow rating, innovative features, spacious cabins.
- Low-quality interior materials, average build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,813 - $9,179
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.
2004 Highlights
A single-rear-wheel 4WD version is now available in all body styles.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jamie,11/13/2006
Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks.
X ford fan,01/23/2004
lots of power handles great glad i made switch from ford
Rocket9871,01/30/2004
The only real problem I have found is that it wants to push while turning in 4W. Other than that it pulls the camper with no problem and with most of my camping done in the Western Maryland and West Virgina (Appalachian Mountains) You can understand the workout the 4w drive gets while pulling a 36' 5th wheel camper
RED DRAGON 07,03/17/2004
this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
