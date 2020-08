Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale Near Me

Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma

Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Olympic White 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS DRW 4WD Allison 1000 5-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJK33153F110337

Stock: R20142A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020