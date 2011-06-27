Like most people I buy a new car for reliability, and to avoid nickle and dime repairs as well as the expensive repairs. That has not been the case with my 2015 Silverado 3500HD which I bought NEW in April of 2015. Keep in mind the truck only has 33k mikes on it as of Jan. 2019. While the truck was under warranty I had trouble with the 4 wheel drive not disengaging, both outside mirrors had to be replaced because they would not swing out. I had to show the dealer a video of them not working before they would fix/replace them. The truck chewed up the front tires in less then 20k miles and the dealer said that just the way Dulley's are. I had them check the alignment twice before the 20k mark. I had the truck aligned immediately after replacing the tires. the dealer told me the truck was way out of alignment. (No Kidding) After 13,000 mile the tire show very very little ware. After the bumper to bumper warranty was up at 3 years/36k I still have the 5 year/50k warranty on the drive train. I had issues with one front brake caliper coming off the bracket... NOT covered under the drive train warranty $586 to fix. Transmission cooling line are leaking/dripping... NOT covered under Drive line warranty $900 to fix. Oil pan leaking that is covered under drive line warranty. I haven't even started on the BAD fuel economy 6.5 mpg in town 17 hwy/15 with small trailer. The truck is NOT comfortable on long trip which is what it was bought for to begin with. I wish I had my 2005 GMC 3500 back. It was more comfortable, performed better and got better gas millage. EDMUNDS WANT AN UPDATE ON MY REVIEW. SO... November 2019 2 weeks before Thanksgiving The truck now has 36K miles on it. I am leaving work to go to lunch. Fuel up the truck get a few things for the trip. Leaving a stop sign the truck dies. It moved enough I could coast it to the shoulder. Truck wont start have it towed to the dealer for diagnostic and repair. They tell me high pressure fuel pump went bad and sent metal through the fuel system. Which means and entire new fuel system EVERYTHING except the actual fuel tank... Dealer say's they never seen a truck with this few miles do this, usually they say this happens between 70K and 120K miles. Luckily it was covered under power train warranty. Took 6 weeks to fix the truck. Same new Chevy parts replace the hardly used Chevy parts. Asked "IF I had to pay for this repair what would it cost. The answer knocked me off my feet. $14,000 Service writer tells me flat out he said it will happen again. got the truck back 2 days before Christmas. Between Christmas and New Years I had to put new batteries in it. They died. I compare this truck to a Trophy Wife it is pretty to look at but but cost way to much for the upkeep. Is it a dependable truck... I would say NO. I traded it in for a Dodge.

Read more