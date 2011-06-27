  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet highway ride
  • strong diesel engine
  • solid build quality.
  • MyLink touchscreen can be slow to respond
  • telescoping steering column not available on base model.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$20,580 - $25,133
Used Silverado 3500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Available in a variety of configurations, supremely capable and offering improved interior materials and features, the redesigned 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD remains an excellent choice among heavy-duty pickup trucks.

Vehicle overview

Riding atop a wave of accolades for its redesigned Silverado light-duty pickup, Chevrolet follows up with revamped versions of its heavy-duty haulers. As such, the 2015 Silverado 3500HD boasts the same interior upgrades found in the 1500. These include higher-quality cabin materials, larger touchscreens to control entertainment and hands-free phone functions, new sophisticated safety features and a quieter cabin.

The heavy-duty trucks share the same square-jawed countenance seen on their light-duty counterpart. A new, roomier double cab model with conventional front-hinged doors replaces the former extended cab and joins regular and crew cab configurations. The new Silverado 3500HD also offers 6.5- and 8-foot bed lengths for the double and crew cab models. Regular cab models are long beds only. Loading and accessing cargo in those beds is eased via bumper corner steps and the EZ Lift and Lower tailgate.

Engine selections carry over from the previous generation, meaning up to 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque worth of grunt are available to handle most anything you could throw at this truck. Properly equipped, the Silverado 3500HD can haul up to 7,374 pounds and tow up to 23,200 pounds. And features such as integrated cruise control, automatic grade braking, trailer sway control and, on diesels, diesel exhaust braking, all help make towing smoother and easier.

The heavy-duty pickup segment has become as hotly contested as "The World's Strongest Man" competition. In addition to their ability to perform heroic feats of brute strength, these trucks provide levels of comfort and refinement unheard of years ago. The 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty and Ram 3500 are also worth a good look. Within that select group, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 stands proud and deserves consideration from consumers looking for one of these very capable workhorses.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in regular cab, double cab and crew cab body styles with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. All cab styles can be had in either single-rear-wheel (SRW) or dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or "dually") configuration. And all come with a long bed (8 feet) except the crew cab, which in SRW form offers a choice of the long bed or a standard bed (6.5 feet).

Trim levels start at the base Work Truck, step up to midlevel LT and LTZ, then top out at the upscale High Country. The Work Truck and LT are available with any cab size and bed-length combination. The LTZ is available in crew cab and double cab configurations, while the High Country is only offered as a crew cab.

The regular-cab Work Truck, or WT, trim comes with chrome bumpers, 18-inch steel wheels, a heavy-duty trailering package, an automatic locking rear differential, rubber floor covering, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, power door locks, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color display and a four-speaker audio system with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack. Double cabs and crew cabs get six speakers as standard.

The LT trim adds alloy wheels, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, an upgraded tailgate, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeting, Chevy's MyLink interface, smartphone integration, voice controls (cell phones and music), OnStar telematics with 4G LTE and an in-car WiFi hotspot, a CD player, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The LTZ trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, power-sliding rear window with defogger, heated power-folding mirrors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, eight-way power front bucket seats (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a 110-volt power point and an upgraded MyLink system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country adds several luxury touches, including front and rear parking sensors, a unique grille, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-on bedliner, heated and ventilated front seats, expanded leather upholstery and a seven-speaker Bose audio system.

Some of the extra standard features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a Driver Alert package (includes front and rear parking sensors, lane-departure warning, forward-collision alert and a safety alert driver seat), power-adjustable pedals, a navigation system, a heated steering wheel and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Available on the LT and LTZ is the Z71 Off-Road package, which includes 18-inch polished alloy wheels, hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers, a different front stabilizer bar and unique styling tweaks for the grille, bumpers and door sill plates.

2015 Highlights

Redesigned for 2015, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD offers an improved interior, an in-car 4G WiFi hotspot, updated styling, new safety features and a new double cab body style. Also, a new High Country trim level has been added to the lineup.

Performance & mpg

Engine choices start with a 6.0-liter V8 making 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 makes 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque, sent through a beefier six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Properly equipped and depending on body style, the Silverado 3500HD can haul up to 7,374 pounds and tow up to 23,200 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes and traction and stability control (with trailer sway control). Upper trims also include OnStar (includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen-vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation).

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and the Driver Alert package (includes lane-departure alert, forward-collision alert, safety alert seat and front and rear park assist).

Driving

Whether driven through city streets, on open highways or on twisty mountain roads, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 does itself proud for the most part. We have to give it top marks for its civility. Yes, compared to the half-ton Silverado, there's a bit more road noise from the HD's beefier tires and wind noise from its larger mirrors. But overall, for a vehicle of this type the cabin is fairly serene.

Around turns, the big truck's steering has a light, precise feel, and body roll is decently controlled. Tight maneuvering situations, such as when parking or negotiating a multi-point turn, can take a hefty amount of wheel turning. But this isn't unexpected from a heavy-duty pickup.

Although we have yet to tow with a Silverado 3500, we have done so with a Silverado 2500. Even when pulling a 17,000-pound horse trailer, that somewhat less "heavy duty" truck didn't seem to care. We imagine the even burlier 3500 would feel at least the same. The beefed-up suspension underpinnings are intended specifically for these kinds of loads, so a bit of mass helps take some of the stiffness out of the ride. Yet even when the truck is unladen, it's still pretty livable.

Also minimizing stress on long trips with a trailer in tow is the Silverado's cruise control system. Linked into the transmission calibration, it does a fine job of holding your target speed as downshifts happen more readily on descents, providing additional engine braking and keeping speed in check.

Interior

The overall quality and design of the latest Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD's cabin is noticeably improved. Materials are of high quality, and the gauge cluster's crisp graphics are a snap to read day or night. The design is attractive, and top trim levels boast handsome accent stitching atop the dash. Frequently used controls, such as those for the radio's volume and tuning as well as those for adjusting the cabin's climate, are large and well-placed.

The central information display located between the tachometer and the speedometer is intuitive to navigate, and its graphics are simple and easily interpreted. On the center stack, both the 4.2- and the 8-inch MyLink color infotainment displays feature sophisticated (and in some cases reconfigurable) graphics options. Unfortunately, MyLink can sometimes be slow to respond to your touch inputs.

Seats up front are amply sized, supportive and fairly comfortable. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel option in the WT trim, however, may make it harder for some people to get an ideal driving position. In the crew cab, no need to call "shotgun," as the comfortable backseat is well-bolstered and angled appropriately for solid leg and back support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

5(20%)
4(20%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(20%)
3.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not worth what I paid!!!
Jonn,09/08/2015
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The truck has a bad problem with the electronic system and the dealership is not helpful when I have problems with this truck. I have also had problems with the truck with the front-end vibration. I have always been a Chevy man (I own 13) and I'm not considering switching if GM doesn't fix this.
What a truck!!
Dan,09/24/2015
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This truck is awesome. Powerful, quite, comfortable, safe, good looking and stylish. I got this truck to haul our new 5th wheel. And with that being said, I believe a truck of this size will be towing large trailers and therefore should have a GPS designed for this. Presently it has a normal GPS, one used for cars and it will take you places you don't what to go with a 42 foot 5th wheel. You also are not going to take this long bed DRW through most drive thrus, but I am good with that. From my last review, the truck continues to be awesome!
Why NOT to buy a 2015 Silverado 3500HD
Mike,01/04/2019
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Like most people I buy a new car for reliability, and to avoid nickle and dime repairs as well as the expensive repairs. That has not been the case with my 2015 Silverado 3500HD which I bought NEW in April of 2015. Keep in mind the truck only has 33k mikes on it as of Jan. 2019. While the truck was under warranty I had trouble with the 4 wheel drive not disengaging, both outside mirrors had to be replaced because they would not swing out. I had to show the dealer a video of them not working before they would fix/replace them. The truck chewed up the front tires in less then 20k miles and the dealer said that just the way Dulley's are. I had them check the alignment twice before the 20k mark. I had the truck aligned immediately after replacing the tires. the dealer told me the truck was way out of alignment. (No Kidding) After 13,000 mile the tire show very very little ware. After the bumper to bumper warranty was up at 3 years/36k I still have the 5 year/50k warranty on the drive train. I had issues with one front brake caliper coming off the bracket... NOT covered under the drive train warranty $586 to fix. Transmission cooling line are leaking/dripping... NOT covered under Drive line warranty $900 to fix. Oil pan leaking that is covered under drive line warranty. I haven't even started on the BAD fuel economy 6.5 mpg in town 17 hwy/15 with small trailer. The truck is NOT comfortable on long trip which is what it was bought for to begin with. I wish I had my 2005 GMC 3500 back. It was more comfortable, performed better and got better gas millage. EDMUNDS WANT AN UPDATE ON MY REVIEW. SO... November 2019 2 weeks before Thanksgiving The truck now has 36K miles on it. I am leaving work to go to lunch. Fuel up the truck get a few things for the trip. Leaving a stop sign the truck dies. It moved enough I could coast it to the shoulder. Truck wont start have it towed to the dealer for diagnostic and repair. They tell me high pressure fuel pump went bad and sent metal through the fuel system. Which means and entire new fuel system EVERYTHING except the actual fuel tank... Dealer say's they never seen a truck with this few miles do this, usually they say this happens between 70K and 120K miles. Luckily it was covered under power train warranty. Took 6 weeks to fix the truck. Same new Chevy parts replace the hardly used Chevy parts. Asked "IF I had to pay for this repair what would it cost. The answer knocked me off my feet. $14,000 Service writer tells me flat out he said it will happen again. got the truck back 2 days before Christmas. Between Christmas and New Years I had to put new batteries in it. They died. I compare this truck to a Trophy Wife it is pretty to look at but but cost way to much for the upkeep. Is it a dependable truck... I would say NO. I traded it in for a Dodge.
Extremely poorly built
Kim,07/11/2019
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
My husband tried to return this truck 18 hours after buying it. It does not pull anything without bogging down. It got 7.3 miles to the gallon. After 4 years of hell with this truck we traded it in for a dodge diesel. After we had to have it towed twice for transmission problems. The designers of this truck ought to be ashamed of themselves for taking advantage of hardworking honest individuals.
See all 5 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT is priced between $25,973 and$25,973 with odometer readings between 244312 and244312 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ is priced between $43,998 and$43,998 with odometer readings between 85484 and85484 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 Silverado 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,973 and mileage as low as 85484 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,375.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,006.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,017.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD lease specials

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles