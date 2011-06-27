  1. Home
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,452$35,177$39,965
Clean$29,472$34,040$38,650
Average$27,512$31,766$36,020
Rough$25,552$29,492$33,391
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,933$32,267$36,659
Clean$27,034$31,224$35,453
Average$25,237$29,138$33,041
Rough$23,439$27,053$30,629
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,010$37,483$39,013
Clean$34,852$36,271$37,730
Average$32,534$33,848$35,163
Rough$30,216$31,426$32,596
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,492$27,614$29,783
Clean$24,671$26,722$28,804
Average$23,031$24,937$26,844
Rough$21,390$23,152$24,884
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,661$35,759$37,915
Clean$32,577$34,603$36,668
Average$30,411$32,291$34,173
Rough$28,245$29,980$31,678
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,073$33,317$35,615
Clean$30,074$32,240$34,444
Average$28,074$30,087$32,100
Rough$26,074$27,933$29,757
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,870$30,313$32,808
Clean$26,974$29,334$31,728
Average$25,180$27,374$29,570
Rough$23,386$25,415$27,411
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,990$30,488$33,037
Clean$27,089$29,503$31,951
Average$25,288$27,532$29,777
Rough$23,486$25,562$27,603
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,043$44,339$46,705
Clean$40,690$42,906$45,168
Average$37,984$40,040$42,095
Rough$35,278$37,174$39,022
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,030$34,690$39,411
Clean$29,064$33,569$38,115
Average$27,131$31,326$35,522
Rough$25,198$29,084$32,929
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,137$31,254$33,420
Clean$28,200$30,243$32,321
Average$26,325$28,223$30,122
Rough$24,449$26,203$27,923
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,780$38,034$40,348
Clean$34,628$36,805$39,021
Average$32,326$34,346$36,366
Rough$30,023$31,888$33,712
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,685$35,445$40,270
Clean$29,697$34,300$38,945
Average$27,722$32,009$36,296
Rough$25,748$29,717$33,646
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,258$35,510$37,821
Clean$32,187$34,363$36,577
Average$30,047$32,067$34,089
Rough$27,907$29,772$31,600
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,155$33,297$36,495
Clean$29,185$32,221$35,294
Average$27,244$30,068$32,893
Rough$25,303$27,916$30,492
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,324$29,531$31,786
Clean$26,445$28,576$30,741
Average$24,687$26,667$28,649
Rough$22,928$24,759$26,558
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,011$35,076$37,199
Clean$31,948$33,943$35,976
Average$29,824$31,675$33,528
Rough$27,699$29,408$31,081
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,489$31,719$34,003
Clean$28,540$30,694$32,884
Average$26,642$28,644$30,647
Rough$24,744$26,594$28,410
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,180$28,313$30,494
Clean$25,338$27,398$29,491
Average$23,653$25,568$27,485
Rough$21,968$23,738$25,478
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,221$39,531$44,911
Clean$33,120$38,253$43,433
Average$30,917$35,698$40,478
Rough$28,715$33,143$37,524
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,161$29,365$31,618
Clean$26,287$28,416$30,578
Average$24,539$26,518$28,498
Rough$22,791$24,620$26,417
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,654$33,665$34,728
Clean$31,603$32,577$33,586
Average$29,501$30,401$31,301
Rough$27,400$28,224$29,016
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,702$31,936$34,221
Clean$28,747$30,904$33,095
Average$26,835$28,839$30,844
Rough$24,924$26,775$28,592
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,827$29,517$31,253
Clean$26,931$28,563$30,225
Average$25,140$26,655$28,169
Rough$23,350$24,747$26,112
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,402$31,560$33,770
Clean$28,456$30,540$32,659
Average$26,564$28,500$30,437
Rough$24,672$26,460$28,215
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,057$24,324$27,635
Clean$20,379$23,538$26,726
Average$19,024$21,966$24,908
Rough$17,669$20,394$23,090
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,524$26,019$29,561
Clean$21,799$25,178$28,588
Average$20,350$23,496$26,643
Rough$18,900$21,815$24,698
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,028$36,045$38,120
Clean$32,933$34,880$36,866
Average$30,743$32,550$34,358
Rough$28,553$30,220$31,850
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,575$27,700$29,871
Clean$24,752$26,805$28,888
Average$23,106$25,014$26,923
Rough$21,460$23,224$24,957
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,295$44,166$49,114
Clean$38,030$42,739$47,499
Average$35,501$39,884$44,267
Rough$32,973$37,029$41,036
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,334$35,588$37,900
Clean$32,262$34,438$36,653
Average$30,116$32,138$34,159
Rough$27,971$29,837$31,666
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,926$24,965$27,045
Clean$22,188$24,158$26,155
Average$20,713$22,544$24,376
Rough$19,237$20,931$22,597
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,432$41,669$43,971
Clean$38,163$40,322$42,525
Average$35,625$37,628$39,632
Rough$33,088$34,935$36,739
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,671$42,816$45,028
Clean$39,362$41,432$43,547
Average$36,744$38,664$40,584
Rough$34,127$35,897$37,622
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,685$40,927$43,234
Clean$37,440$39,604$41,812
Average$34,950$36,959$38,968
Rough$32,461$34,313$36,123
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,625$45,773$52,003
Clean$38,349$44,294$50,292
Average$35,799$41,335$46,870
Rough$33,249$38,376$43,449
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,499$24,936$26,414
Clean$22,742$24,130$25,545
Average$21,230$22,518$23,807
Rough$19,718$20,907$22,069
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,947$45,354$47,834
Clean$41,565$43,889$46,260
Average$38,801$40,957$43,113
Rough$36,037$38,025$39,966
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,363$36,896$40,492
Clean$32,289$35,704$39,160
Average$30,142$33,319$36,496
Rough$27,995$30,934$33,831
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,696$46,266$48,909
Clean$42,290$44,771$47,300
Average$39,478$41,780$44,082
Rough$36,666$38,790$40,864
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,839$41,080$43,386
Clean$37,589$39,752$41,959
Average$35,089$37,097$39,104
Rough$32,590$34,441$36,250
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,900$21,345$21,822
Clean$20,227$20,655$21,104
Average$18,882$19,275$19,669
Rough$17,537$17,896$18,233
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,958$34,206$36,510
Clean$30,929$33,101$35,309
Average$28,872$30,890$32,907
Rough$26,816$28,679$30,504
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,049$45,108$51,248
Clean$37,792$43,651$49,562
Average$35,279$40,735$46,190
Rough$32,766$37,819$42,818
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,188 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,158 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,188 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,158 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,188 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,158 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $19,237 to $27,045, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.