Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,452
|$35,177
|$39,965
|Clean
|$29,472
|$34,040
|$38,650
|Average
|$27,512
|$31,766
|$36,020
|Rough
|$25,552
|$29,492
|$33,391
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,933
|$32,267
|$36,659
|Clean
|$27,034
|$31,224
|$35,453
|Average
|$25,237
|$29,138
|$33,041
|Rough
|$23,439
|$27,053
|$30,629
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,010
|$37,483
|$39,013
|Clean
|$34,852
|$36,271
|$37,730
|Average
|$32,534
|$33,848
|$35,163
|Rough
|$30,216
|$31,426
|$32,596
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,492
|$27,614
|$29,783
|Clean
|$24,671
|$26,722
|$28,804
|Average
|$23,031
|$24,937
|$26,844
|Rough
|$21,390
|$23,152
|$24,884
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,661
|$35,759
|$37,915
|Clean
|$32,577
|$34,603
|$36,668
|Average
|$30,411
|$32,291
|$34,173
|Rough
|$28,245
|$29,980
|$31,678
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,073
|$33,317
|$35,615
|Clean
|$30,074
|$32,240
|$34,444
|Average
|$28,074
|$30,087
|$32,100
|Rough
|$26,074
|$27,933
|$29,757
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,870
|$30,313
|$32,808
|Clean
|$26,974
|$29,334
|$31,728
|Average
|$25,180
|$27,374
|$29,570
|Rough
|$23,386
|$25,415
|$27,411
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,990
|$30,488
|$33,037
|Clean
|$27,089
|$29,503
|$31,951
|Average
|$25,288
|$27,532
|$29,777
|Rough
|$23,486
|$25,562
|$27,603
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,043
|$44,339
|$46,705
|Clean
|$40,690
|$42,906
|$45,168
|Average
|$37,984
|$40,040
|$42,095
|Rough
|$35,278
|$37,174
|$39,022
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,030
|$34,690
|$39,411
|Clean
|$29,064
|$33,569
|$38,115
|Average
|$27,131
|$31,326
|$35,522
|Rough
|$25,198
|$29,084
|$32,929
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,137
|$31,254
|$33,420
|Clean
|$28,200
|$30,243
|$32,321
|Average
|$26,325
|$28,223
|$30,122
|Rough
|$24,449
|$26,203
|$27,923
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,780
|$38,034
|$40,348
|Clean
|$34,628
|$36,805
|$39,021
|Average
|$32,326
|$34,346
|$36,366
|Rough
|$30,023
|$31,888
|$33,712
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,685
|$35,445
|$40,270
|Clean
|$29,697
|$34,300
|$38,945
|Average
|$27,722
|$32,009
|$36,296
|Rough
|$25,748
|$29,717
|$33,646
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,258
|$35,510
|$37,821
|Clean
|$32,187
|$34,363
|$36,577
|Average
|$30,047
|$32,067
|$34,089
|Rough
|$27,907
|$29,772
|$31,600
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,155
|$33,297
|$36,495
|Clean
|$29,185
|$32,221
|$35,294
|Average
|$27,244
|$30,068
|$32,893
|Rough
|$25,303
|$27,916
|$30,492
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,324
|$29,531
|$31,786
|Clean
|$26,445
|$28,576
|$30,741
|Average
|$24,687
|$26,667
|$28,649
|Rough
|$22,928
|$24,759
|$26,558
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,011
|$35,076
|$37,199
|Clean
|$31,948
|$33,943
|$35,976
|Average
|$29,824
|$31,675
|$33,528
|Rough
|$27,699
|$29,408
|$31,081
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,489
|$31,719
|$34,003
|Clean
|$28,540
|$30,694
|$32,884
|Average
|$26,642
|$28,644
|$30,647
|Rough
|$24,744
|$26,594
|$28,410
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,180
|$28,313
|$30,494
|Clean
|$25,338
|$27,398
|$29,491
|Average
|$23,653
|$25,568
|$27,485
|Rough
|$21,968
|$23,738
|$25,478
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,221
|$39,531
|$44,911
|Clean
|$33,120
|$38,253
|$43,433
|Average
|$30,917
|$35,698
|$40,478
|Rough
|$28,715
|$33,143
|$37,524
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,161
|$29,365
|$31,618
|Clean
|$26,287
|$28,416
|$30,578
|Average
|$24,539
|$26,518
|$28,498
|Rough
|$22,791
|$24,620
|$26,417
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,654
|$33,665
|$34,728
|Clean
|$31,603
|$32,577
|$33,586
|Average
|$29,501
|$30,401
|$31,301
|Rough
|$27,400
|$28,224
|$29,016
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,702
|$31,936
|$34,221
|Clean
|$28,747
|$30,904
|$33,095
|Average
|$26,835
|$28,839
|$30,844
|Rough
|$24,924
|$26,775
|$28,592
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,827
|$29,517
|$31,253
|Clean
|$26,931
|$28,563
|$30,225
|Average
|$25,140
|$26,655
|$28,169
|Rough
|$23,350
|$24,747
|$26,112
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,402
|$31,560
|$33,770
|Clean
|$28,456
|$30,540
|$32,659
|Average
|$26,564
|$28,500
|$30,437
|Rough
|$24,672
|$26,460
|$28,215
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,057
|$24,324
|$27,635
|Clean
|$20,379
|$23,538
|$26,726
|Average
|$19,024
|$21,966
|$24,908
|Rough
|$17,669
|$20,394
|$23,090
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,524
|$26,019
|$29,561
|Clean
|$21,799
|$25,178
|$28,588
|Average
|$20,350
|$23,496
|$26,643
|Rough
|$18,900
|$21,815
|$24,698
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,028
|$36,045
|$38,120
|Clean
|$32,933
|$34,880
|$36,866
|Average
|$30,743
|$32,550
|$34,358
|Rough
|$28,553
|$30,220
|$31,850
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,575
|$27,700
|$29,871
|Clean
|$24,752
|$26,805
|$28,888
|Average
|$23,106
|$25,014
|$26,923
|Rough
|$21,460
|$23,224
|$24,957
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,295
|$44,166
|$49,114
|Clean
|$38,030
|$42,739
|$47,499
|Average
|$35,501
|$39,884
|$44,267
|Rough
|$32,973
|$37,029
|$41,036
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,334
|$35,588
|$37,900
|Clean
|$32,262
|$34,438
|$36,653
|Average
|$30,116
|$32,138
|$34,159
|Rough
|$27,971
|$29,837
|$31,666
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,926
|$24,965
|$27,045
|Clean
|$22,188
|$24,158
|$26,155
|Average
|$20,713
|$22,544
|$24,376
|Rough
|$19,237
|$20,931
|$22,597
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,432
|$41,669
|$43,971
|Clean
|$38,163
|$40,322
|$42,525
|Average
|$35,625
|$37,628
|$39,632
|Rough
|$33,088
|$34,935
|$36,739
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,671
|$42,816
|$45,028
|Clean
|$39,362
|$41,432
|$43,547
|Average
|$36,744
|$38,664
|$40,584
|Rough
|$34,127
|$35,897
|$37,622
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,685
|$40,927
|$43,234
|Clean
|$37,440
|$39,604
|$41,812
|Average
|$34,950
|$36,959
|$38,968
|Rough
|$32,461
|$34,313
|$36,123
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,625
|$45,773
|$52,003
|Clean
|$38,349
|$44,294
|$50,292
|Average
|$35,799
|$41,335
|$46,870
|Rough
|$33,249
|$38,376
|$43,449
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,499
|$24,936
|$26,414
|Clean
|$22,742
|$24,130
|$25,545
|Average
|$21,230
|$22,518
|$23,807
|Rough
|$19,718
|$20,907
|$22,069
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,947
|$45,354
|$47,834
|Clean
|$41,565
|$43,889
|$46,260
|Average
|$38,801
|$40,957
|$43,113
|Rough
|$36,037
|$38,025
|$39,966
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,363
|$36,896
|$40,492
|Clean
|$32,289
|$35,704
|$39,160
|Average
|$30,142
|$33,319
|$36,496
|Rough
|$27,995
|$30,934
|$33,831
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,696
|$46,266
|$48,909
|Clean
|$42,290
|$44,771
|$47,300
|Average
|$39,478
|$41,780
|$44,082
|Rough
|$36,666
|$38,790
|$40,864
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,839
|$41,080
|$43,386
|Clean
|$37,589
|$39,752
|$41,959
|Average
|$35,089
|$37,097
|$39,104
|Rough
|$32,590
|$34,441
|$36,250
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,900
|$21,345
|$21,822
|Clean
|$20,227
|$20,655
|$21,104
|Average
|$18,882
|$19,275
|$19,669
|Rough
|$17,537
|$17,896
|$18,233
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,958
|$34,206
|$36,510
|Clean
|$30,929
|$33,101
|$35,309
|Average
|$28,872
|$30,890
|$32,907
|Rough
|$26,816
|$28,679
|$30,504
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,049
|$45,108
|$51,248
|Clean
|$37,792
|$43,651
|$49,562
|Average
|$35,279
|$40,735
|$46,190
|Rough
|$32,766
|$37,819
|$42,818