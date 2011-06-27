2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
- Side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With excellent build quality and a refined cabin to go along with its impressive work capabilities, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a top choice for a 1-ton pickup.
Vehicle overview
Like David Banner in The Incredible Hulk, Chevrolet simply wasn't going to take it anymore. After suffering from years of criticism over the less-than-spectacular quality of the interiors of its full-size trucks, Chevy's pickup line underwent a startling metamorphosis last year. In this case, though, the Silverado 3500HD wasn't so much green and angry as it was friendly and usable.
The new interior was a major upgrade, and it featured higher-quality materials, tighter build quality and a sharper overall design. In addition to the attractive interior, that metamorphosis also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup and a stronger frame. The latter pair of improvements allowed even higher payload and towing capacities, which increased to levels even that muscle-bound green guy would be proud of -- 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.
Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the bowtie nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the remaining member of the old "Big 3" -- the Dodge Ram 3500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a 1-ton pickup that comes in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. All are fitted with a long bed and all but the 2WD standard cab can be had in either single- or dual-rear-wheel versions.
Regular cabs are available in base Work Truck or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush LTZ form. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and an audio system with CD player and satellite radio.
The LT trim actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the 2LT (in extended and crew cabs) gets you dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.
The top-of-the-line LTZ adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and HomeLink universal remote.
Available options include a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (which includes sliding tie-down hooks in the bed interior's front and sides).
Performance & mpg
A 6.0-liter V8 (353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Silverado 3500HD trucks. Optional is the burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax comes paired to an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.
Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work Truck with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side- and side curtain airbags are not available. A Safety package that includes power adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional.
Driving
Based on our experience with the Silverado 1500 as well as the previous generation of the 3500HD, we'd expect the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the now even stronger turbodiesel V8. On long trips, the 3500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabins of those previously tested Silverados were impressively quiet, a characteristic sure to continue with the latest heavy-duty lineup.
Interior
Overall, the cabin's fit and finish is impressive. Simple, intuitive controls, comfortable seats, an abundance of storage cubbies, three power points and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. There is also a one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature and standard satellite radio that make long trips more enjoyable. Rivaling the interior of a Cadillac, the plush Silverado LTZ features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents that give this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.
