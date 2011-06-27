  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With excellent build quality and a refined cabin to go along with its impressive work capabilities, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a top choice for a 1-ton pickup.

Vehicle overview

Like David Banner in The Incredible Hulk, Chevrolet simply wasn't going to take it anymore. After suffering from years of criticism over the less-than-spectacular quality of the interiors of its full-size trucks, Chevy's pickup line underwent a startling metamorphosis last year. In this case, though, the Silverado 3500HD wasn't so much green and angry as it was friendly and usable.

The new interior was a major upgrade, and it featured higher-quality materials, tighter build quality and a sharper overall design. In addition to the attractive interior, that metamorphosis also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup and a stronger frame. The latter pair of improvements allowed even higher payload and towing capacities, which increased to levels even that muscle-bound green guy would be proud of -- 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the bowtie nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the remaining member of the old "Big 3" -- the Dodge Ram 3500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

The 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a 1-ton pickup that comes in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. All are fitted with a long bed and all but the 2WD standard cab can be had in either single- or dual-rear-wheel versions.

Regular cabs are available in base Work Truck or midlevel LT trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush LTZ form. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and an audio system with CD player and satellite radio.

The LT trim actually consists of two subsets: 1LT and 2LT. The 1LT adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Opting for the 2LT (in extended and crew cabs) gets you dual-zone automatic climate control, foglamps, front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The top-of-the-line LTZ adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and HomeLink universal remote.

Available options include a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (which includes sliding tie-down hooks in the bed interior's front and sides).

2008 Highlights

Other than replacing its 16-inch wheels with 17s and satellite radio becoming standard across the line, the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD sees no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 (353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Silverado 3500HD trucks. Optional is the burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax comes paired to an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work Truck with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side- and side curtain airbags are not available. A Safety package that includes power adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional.

Driving

Based on our experience with the Silverado 1500 as well as the previous generation of the 3500HD, we'd expect the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the now even stronger turbodiesel V8. On long trips, the 3500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabins of those previously tested Silverados were impressively quiet, a characteristic sure to continue with the latest heavy-duty lineup.

Interior

Overall, the cabin's fit and finish is impressive. Simple, intuitive controls, comfortable seats, an abundance of storage cubbies, three power points and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. There is also a one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature and standard satellite radio that make long trips more enjoyable. Rivaling the interior of a Cadillac, the plush Silverado LTZ features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents that give this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad at all
BINCS,02/28/2010
I've had mine for 2 years now and never had a problem with mileage - 15/18. I use it a lot in the woods and never had a problem on or off road. I do agree the tires are too small for the truck (that was the very first thought when I saw it). But it's been a good truck that handled well on a WA to NJ road trip of 4000+ miles with a motorcycle and stuff in the bed ranging from twisting turning roads in Yellowstone to 90+ MPH straightaways in SD (milage goes to 14-15 at 90MPH).
Very Happy with my Truck
mike,05/21/2009
This is the first non big block gas truck that will actually tow and haul large loads without having a gear too high and a gear too low to tow with. The 6 speed with 4:10 gears works great and doesn't hunt. I can haul my slide in camper with a towed or hook on to the 30ft enclosed 6 place sled trailer and head to the mountains 1200 miles away. It handles remarkably well for its hulk size and the ride quality is excellent. I get 12-13 in the city and 14-16 on the highway which I can't complain. I had a 1500 5.3 which did great but I couldn't do anything with it. I have had absolutely no issues with this truck and love it.
Pretty happy
Tom,01/24/2008
Great truck if you want to turn people's head. Mileage not as good as the 2005 I traded in. Both were equiped the same way. Maybe it will get better. My 05 keep improving till about 35,000 miles. Interior much improved. The navagation is really nice to have, I also have it on my 07 1500. My crew that works out of it really do love driving the 08 LTZ dully. It does every thing we ask and more.
Not what I expected
Dan,01/09/2010
A very strong tow vehicle and decent appearance.. but that is about it. The interior is very cheap with rattles since the first month of ownership. The blind spots are terrible. I average 11 MPG loaded or empty. As far as towing ability, no problem. As far as build quality... it's not what you would expect for a 48K truck. My F-350 was far more roomy and comfortable. Also the base tires are too small for the truck. The tail gate is flimsy.
See all 7 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
312 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs

Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

