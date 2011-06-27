2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review
- Class-leading power, substantial towing and hauling capacity, unique transmissions.
- Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.
2003 Highlights
The Silverado 3500 now sports the same look as its light-duty siblings, including a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Top-of-the-line models also get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the 2003 Silverado offers numerous entertainment options, including a Bose stereo system (with rear-seat controls on crew cab models), XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system (crew cab models only). The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
chevy guy,09/23/2002
I had this pickup of about a month then it broke down. I had to have it towed and repaired. Found out that the engine was messed up. That's the last time that I buy a chevy!
lopinl,12/24/2009
If you looking for a truck that pulls, tows,or just hauling the family this truck is it.My diesel 4x4 extended cab is sweet pulls anything I have asked of it.Tows like there is nothing behind it. The purr of the diesel lets me know I am sitting on nothing but power. This is my 2nd 1 ton chevy won't buy any thing else but.
Chris,01/27/2007
I bought this vehicle for commercial use and it has been pretty good. Problem areas have been the fuel injectors (replaced under warranty), and faulty gauges. After almost 3 years of ownership, the truck still looks good and drives very carlike. I chose a Duramax for it's smoothness over the Ford and Dodge diesels. My truck has the 12,000 GVW package and I have not been able to bottom out the suspension, in spite of my best efforts!
racer_1,10/31/2002
Damn nice truck....best on the road
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
