  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading power, substantial towing and hauling capacity, unique transmissions.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre interior materials.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$5,078 - $10,142
Used Silverado 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Silverado 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.

2003 Highlights

The Silverado 3500 now sports the same look as its light-duty siblings, including a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Top-of-the-line models also get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the 2003 Silverado offers numerous entertainment options, including a Bose stereo system (with rear-seat controls on crew cab models), XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system (crew cab models only). The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Piece of Crap
chevy guy,09/23/2002
I had this pickup of about a month then it broke down. I had to have it towed and repaired. Found out that the engine was messed up. That's the last time that I buy a chevy!
A whole lotta truck
lopinl,12/24/2009
If you looking for a truck that pulls, tows,or just hauling the family this truck is it.My diesel 4x4 extended cab is sweet pulls anything I have asked of it.Tows like there is nothing behind it. The purr of the diesel lets me know I am sitting on nothing but power. This is my 2nd 1 ton chevy won't buy any thing else but.
No bad--but not perfect
Chris,01/27/2007
I bought this vehicle for commercial use and it has been pretty good. Problem areas have been the fuel injectors (replaced under warranty), and faulty gauges. After almost 3 years of ownership, the truck still looks good and drives very carlike. I chose a Duramax for it's smoothness over the Ford and Dodge diesels. My truck has the 12,000 GVW package and I have not been able to bottom out the suspension, in spite of my best efforts!
Awesome
racer_1,10/31/2002
Damn nice truck....best on the road
See all 9 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features & specs
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,874.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,960.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,134.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles