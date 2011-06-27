  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading power, superior towing and hauling capacity, unique transmissions.
  • Nondescript styling, unproven engines and drivetrains.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$3,486 - $7,119
Used Silverado 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet makes a pretty good pick-'em-up, if powerful engines are your thing. But it has a ways to go to match the Ford F-350 Super Duty when it comes to the quality of the materials and rugged good looks.

Vehicle overview

In 1999, the redesigned Silverado garnered rave reviews for its strong engines, superior brakes and roomy interior. Now Chevrolet has applied the same winning formula to its heavy-duty pickups and the result looks to be much the same.

Gone is the venerable 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) big block in favor of a new 496 cubic inch (8.1 liter) V8 rated at 340 horsepower and 455 ft-lbs. of torque. Even with these impressive numbers, this new engine gets 4 percent better mileage than its predecessor and will run on compressed natural gas or liquid propane without special valves or other internal components. An all-new 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 replaces the 6.5 turbodiesel. Rated at 300 horsepower and a whopping 520 ft-lbs. of torque at 1,800 rpm, this engine bests the numbers of both its Ford and Dodge counterparts in horsepower, acceleration, and fuel economy. It's also quieter, easier to work on, and requires less maintenance than its competitors' offerings. Chevy's 6.0-liter V8 has also been upgraded to produce 300 horsepower and 370 ft-lbs. of torque, substantially more than Ford and Dodge's biggest gasoline V8s.

Two new transmissions are offered for 2001. Standard equipment for the 8.1-liter and 6.6-liter engines is a six-speed manual with an extra-low first gear for precise low-speed maneuvering and smooth takeoffs. Optional is a five-speed automatic with electronically controlled shift points and driver selectable dual-mode operation. In tow-haul mode the transmission downshifts automatically while descending a grade to reduce brake usage and reverts to a stabilization mode in varying terrain to reduce gear hunting. All 6.0-liter V8s get either five-speed manuals or four-speed 4L80-E automatics carried over from last year's trucks.

Awesome engine power and heavy-duty transmissions translate into unsurpassed trailer towing capacity. The 3500 can tow up to 11,400 lbs. The use of a fifth-wheel hitch increases trailer weight capacity on 8.1-liter and diesel-equipped models to 15,800 lbs. The one-ton, Chevrolet heavy-duty pickup beats both Ford and Dodge across the board when it comes to overall weight carrying capacity.

Numerous refinements were incorporated to cope with heavy loads including standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and a Hydro-Boost brake application that provides shorter stops with less effort and quieter operation. Wider wheels provide additional stability and brake cooling in addition to allowing larger, heavier-duty tires.

Numerous interior refinements add to the comfort and utility of Chevy's new 3500 pickup. Head-, leg-, and hip-room have all increased over previous models in both extended cab and crew cab configurations. The OnStar driver assistance system is now available on uplevel LT models. All trim levels include standard dual airbags with passenger-side deactivation switches to protect smaller occupants.

One look at the numbers and it's obvious that Chevrolet has raised the bar when it comes to heavy-duty trucks. With unmatched power and capacity, the Silverado 3500HD pickup leads its market segment in just about every measurable area. Looks like Ford and Dodge had better check their rearview mirrors, there's a new sheriff in town and he's pulling a mighty big trailer.

2001 Highlights

Chevrolet's heavy-duty pickups get a complete redesign for 2001 including two new engines and transmissions, new exterior styling, and numerous other improvements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Truck
txgrandma,11/18/2008
I'm a grandmother and use my truck to haul grandkids to the rodeos, get hay, and just general travel. It is the most comfortable truck that I have ever driven. Mechanically we have had only minor problems and it has over 170,000 miles on it. I can't really think of anything I don't like about it. If it ever gets replaces it will be with another Chevy 1-ton. It will pull anything I've put behind it and is extremely reliable on the road. Nothing but a Chevy for me!
Very Happy Aussie
Billydriving,09/05/2010
Purchased with 7000 miles on clock to tow my 33 ft.Fifth Wheel touring USA for eventual shipping to Australia for touring Australia with fifth wheel also shipped home. Extremely happy with incredible power from 8.1 L/Allison. Great ride even on our sub-standard roads. I cannot complain about 7 mpg towing over 10000 lbs. Love this truck!! Big size a problem in city driving/parking but excellent in purpose truck was bought for-towing.
Nice ride, too many problems.
libertynh,11/22/2006
Transmission position sensor failed just out of warranty. Truck starting shutting off while driving at 40K. GM no help. Found online info re: bad crank position sensor and replaced to fix. Both problems known to happen on other trucks. Exhaust stud broke and flange warped. Tailgate latch rusted inside gate and does not catch. Transmission slipping after stop and go. Toyota went 3 times as far with no problems.
Chev 3500 4x4 Dually
Bubba Camper,01/05/2004
Never had any problems with this truck, which I use to commute to work and carry my Lance 1161 model camper. Gas mileage is 9 MPG without the camper and about 8 MPG with the camper. Power to spare. Can be a rought ride on a bumpy road.
See all 5 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 features & specs
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500 Crew Cab, Silverado 3500 Regular Cab, Silverado 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,645.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,121.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Silverado 3500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,392.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Silverado 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles